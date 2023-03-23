An Aspen man accused of elder abuse arrived at the Pitkin County Courthouse on Wednesday with evidence leading a judge to suspect he’d been drinking alcohol before a hearing, which a defense attorney claimed indicated bias on the judge’s part.
Security officials seized two to three liquor bottles, including an empty one, from defendant Nikolay Goranov’s bag at the courthouse’s checkpoint that individuals must clear to enter the building.
The hearing was for a permanent protection order the 80-year-old woman’s son and daughter are seeking against Goranov, 59. Aspen Police Department and Pitkin County Adult Protective Services also have been involved in the case.
After nearly five hours of witness testimony, which did not include Goranov or the woman, Judge Ashley Andrews continued the hearing until May 24.
The two children, who don’t live in the Roaring Fork Valley, secured a temporary restraining order against Goranov on Dec. 22, one day after filing a complaint in county court alleging he seized control of the senior’s finances through manipulation and deception. The son, during virtual testimony from his home in Dallas, estimated Goranov has fleeced roughly $500,000 from the senior since her husband died in 2015. The husband left her with a trust to live on, the son testified.
The children brought on the complaint after learning that Goranov had booked a trip to Cuba with their mother. The family also obtained emergency guardianship, which prevented her from traveling to Cuba.
“My objection to her going anywhere with Nik is that she is in harm’s way by being with him, primarily because of his documented alcohol problems and mental health issues,” the son said, noting his mother “doesn’t have the capacity to protect herself.”
The mother receives daily attention from a caretaker, he said.
The mother ran up $100,000 in debt because of Goranov, who spent $14,000 at liquor stores over a 12-month period, the son testified. The son also alleged Goranov changed passwords on his mother’s financial accounts and blocked the son, who has power of attorney over his mother, from access to those accounts.
Goranov also tried to persuade a local bank to lift the son’s power of attorney of her checking account, according to testimony. The bank refused.
The mother was first diagnosed with Alzheimer’s in 2019 and suffers from other degenerative conditions, testified the son, a health care professional and an adult-services worker. The children filed for the protection order because she does not have the ability to understand what has been happening with Goranov, according to testimony and court records.
“For 2½ years, I have witnessed her relationship with Mr. Goranov grow where he was increasingly dependent on her financially,” the son testified. “My mom is a beneficiary set up by her deceased husband. That trust was set up to support one person and with Nik living in the house, he was unemployed, made no financial contributions, didn’t own a car, so he was using everything of my mother’s for his benefit and didn’t leave my mom enough money as it was intended by her deceased husband.”
Under the temporary order, Goronav hasn’t been allowed to enter the woman’s residence and he can’t be closer than 50 feet away from her. The order also precludes from having any form of contact with her — be it in person, electronically, over the phone and other ways.
According to testimony from a police officer and court records, Goronav has violated the order’s terms multiple times since December. Aspen police arrested him as recently as Tuesday on suspicion of violating the order. He is out on $300 cash bond, Andrews said. Though it is a civil protection order, violating it can lead to criminal charges.
Court exhibits also showed alleged handnotes exchanged between Goronav and the woman after the temporary order was issued. One note from the senior asked Goronav out to dinner; another note said Goronov could sleep in the woman’s garage and “we just won’t see each other OK!”
Sparks fly at hearing
Meanwhile, the morning’s heavy snowfall slowed people from arriving on time to the scheduled permanent protection order hearing for Goranov, including his defense attorney, Peter Rachesky of Glenwood Springs.
Judge Ashley Andrews, having been relayed the information about the liquor bottles, waited until Rachesky appeared before addressing the matter. Alcohol and glass containers, among other such belongings as weapons and drugs, aren’t permitted in the courthouse. Arriving to a hearing under the influence can land a contempt-of-court charge.
“It was brought to my attention that Mr. Goranov this morning appeared at security with a few bottles of alcohol that were largely empty,” Andrews said. “I do have concerns at this point whether or not Mr. Goranov is prepared to proceed to hearing; obviously if he is under influence, we can’t proceed today.”
The judge suggested but did not order a breath test for Goranov after Rachesky volunteered to evaluate his client himself.
“I can take him outside and smell his breath,” Rachesky said.
Andrews said a lawyer’s smell test wouldn’t accurately capture whether Goranov was under the influence. Rachesky countered that he would not consent to a breath test administered by a law-enforcement official.
“It’s a search and we wouldn’t agree to a search without a warrant,” Rachesky said.
Rachesky and Goranov then stepped into the courthouse hallway and returned to the courtroom within 30 seconds.
“So, I just had him blow in my face, and I can say as an officer of the court the only thing I can smell is his gum,” Rachesky said. “I don’t see any (inaudible) of intoxication and he said the alcohol bottles were in his carry-on bag, not on his person.”
Andrews replied, “I saw that when he walked in he was chewing gum, which is concerning. Most people don’t chew gum when they come to court, and the fact that he had the empty bottles, not completely empty, it sounded like one of them was half full.
“Whether or not it’s in a carry-on or not, the fact that someone brings those to court at 9 in the morning is concerning to the court.”
Because Goranov is now homeless, Rachesky countered, he travels with his belongings.
“He’s living in a homeless shelter, so everything that he has, he carries with him,” Rachesky said. “If he would leave the alcohol bottles or any ferments in the homeless shelter, they would probably be taken.
“Without any evidence that he himself is actually under the influence of alcohol — he doesn’t have glassy, watery eyes, bloodshot eyes, no slurred speech, I don’t smell any alcohol although the court is right, it could be masked by the gum but not likely — the fact that he brought alcohol into the courthouse in his backpack, I don’t think is (indicative) of intoxication.”
Seeing that Rachesky was OK with it, the judge opted to allow the hearing to move forward.
Rachesky later in the hearing moved to have Andrews recuse herself over what he said was court bias. Andrews’ suggestion that Goranov had been drinking, and later calling him out when he interrupted a witness, showed the bias, Rachesky said. As well, the judge let witnesses appear virtually though his client had to appear in person, said Rachesky, adding the judge was belittling toward the defense.
Andrews said she had no bias against any of the parties and ruled against recusing herself.
“I didn’t accuse him of being drunk,” Andrews said to Rachesky. “I waited until you got here. You were late; I waited until you got here. I didn’t confront him without you being here. I could have had him ‘PBT’d’ as soon as he walked in, and the sheriff’s reported, and I waited to give him an opportunity to confer with counsel and asked you if you had concerns and you didn’t, so we proceed.”
PBT stands for portable breath test.
Andrews also chided Rachesky for disagreeing aloud over some of the decisions she had made during the hearing, including ruling against his motion to dismiss the case on the grounds that the children did not have legal standing.
“I think it would be helpful for the court that at the end of the ruling that you don’t continue to argue after that,” Andrews said. “I’m not sure you do that to the older male judges, but I will check with them, because I don’t appreciate it that when I make a ruling, you continue to question me and make arguments.
“There is no difference between male and female judges for me, so I guess it’s my turn to say, ‘I resent that,” Rachesky said.