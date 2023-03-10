A judge on Monday dismissed a lawsuit filed against Basalt town government over its approval of a new mixed-use development project at the former Clark’s Market site near downtown.
Eagle County District Judge Paul Dunkelman ruled that the Basalt resident who filed the lawsuit, Ted Guy, lacked standing to file the complaint.
“Plaintiff has failed to sufficiently allege any injury-in-fact to a legally protected interest,” the judge’s order said.
Guy filed the lawsuit Sept. 20, 2022, trying to overturn the town council’s approval of a grocery store and 65 residential units at the Basalt Center Circle project. Guy alleged the town government didn’t follow its own master plan and other land use regulations while approving the project.
The town responded that it followed the process and its regulations. But the core dispute wasn’t addressed in the judge’s ruling.
The town had also filed a motion to dismiss on the grounds that Guy lacked standing to challenge the approval because he wasn’t an adjacent property owner or otherwise directly affected by the decision. The judge agreed.
“(Defendants) contend that Plaintiff’s vague averment that he is a ‘resident, taxpayer, and landowner in the Town’ fails to sufficiently allege a cognizable interest in the Town’s approval of the application,” the order said. “Also, defendants propound that while Plaintiff alleges that the application failed to conform with the Town’s Master Plan, he fails to plead any allegations regarding how he was injured by the purported nonconformance.”
Basalt Mayor Bill Kane said he felt the review for the project as well as the lawsuit demonstrated “democracy in action.” The council held numerous meetings on the project, collected public comment, debated the merits and voted 4-2 to approve the project, he said. The developers, Tim Belinski and Andrew Light, made revisions in response to public and council members’ concerns.
The ruling was a “ratification” of the town’s actions, Kane said.
The project will include 17 rent-capped apartments, 48 without deed restrictions and a 9,000-square-foot grocery store. The developers will tear down the existing building, which was largely vacant for the last decade.
Supporters contended the project was a critically needed improvement to a site that has long been a “black hole” in Basalt. They also contended the new development would bring more vitality to downtown.
But the project also sparked extensive opposition. Foes argued it would add to downtown’s parking woes, generate traffic at an intersection that is already dysfunctional and didn’t provide enough community benefit.
Guy was among the opponents. He filed his lawsuit about one month after the council vote. His lawsuit was unusual in the fact that instead of trying to prevent development of the site, he wanted different development.
Guy’s lawsuit said the Basalt Center Circle project must drastically increase the amount of commercial space and reduce the number of residential units to conform with the Basalt Master Plan’s vision for the site.
The old Clark’s site was identified by the town’s 2020 Master Plan as one of five “Primary Parcels” with special significance for future development. The master plan identified three options for the property — one being a project with a retail anchor that could have a maximum of 35,000 square feet of commercial space and 52 housing units.
Guy said Thursday he had just returned to Basalt from an overseas trip and won’t be able to discuss the ruling with his attorney until next week. He noted he has until late April to decide whether to file an appeal.
In the ruling, the judge noted that Guy provided an affidavit that stated he owns four properties in Basalt and that his residence is 550 feet away from the development site “as the crow flies.” In addition, Guy said the parking shortages and traffic congestion would affect his neighborhood and that the design of the development is “offensive.” He contended that gave him standing to challenge the approval.
Judge Dunkelman ruled that Guy lacked standing, in part, because none of the properties are adjacent to the development site. “Further, the injuries-in-fact he claims he will suffer are unsupported, vague or speculative,” the order said.
The judge said there also was a lack of evidence that the design of the Basalt Center Circle building will have an effect on Guy, such as decrease the value of his residence or other economic harm.
“Plaintiff’s subjective opinion and displeasures with the design is insufficient to confer standing,” the order said.
Town Manager Ryan Mahoney, like Kane, said he felt the ruling ratified the town’s review process and procedures.
“I think in the end, the process worked,” he said.
Mahoney said an extensive utility project is underway to serve the development property with a new sewer line. He said he was not aware of any application from the developers yet for a demolition permit for the old building. Belinski couldn’t be reached for comment on the project timeline.
The judge didn’t award attorneys’ fees and other legal costs to the town government, as requested. Mahoney said the town’s insurer will cover the cost of the town’s outside counsel. The expenses for Town Attorney Jeff Conklin’s work on the case totaled $4,895.