Per the city’s own request to intervene, Glenwood Springs will join the Garfield Board of County Commissioners as a co-defendant in a lawsuit brought by Denver-based Rocky Mountain Industrials, formerly Rocky Mountain Resources, in the multilayered dispute regarding the company’s proposed limestone quarry expansion.
Garfield County District Judge Anne Norrdin granted the city’s motion Monday.
“In the motion to intervene, Glenwood Springs City Attorney Karl Hanlon argued that Garfield County has concurrent regulatory authority over the mine’s operations, and that the city of Glenwood Springs has its own regulatory and proprietary interests that are not adequately represented by the county,” a city press release states. “The court agreed with the city’s position in granting the motion, noting ‘the city’s interests are particular to Glenwood Springs, its location relative to the quarry, its open spaces, and road maintenance, police and emergency services it provides in the area at its own expense.’”
It’s the latest development in the suit filed about a year ago.
When Garfield's county commissioners on May 8 last year issued a formal notice of noncompliance against then-RMR, the company sued the entity in both state and federal court, alleging the BOCC “exceeded its jurisdiction and abused its discretion” in finding the violations — which ranged from the size of the operation to the types of rock material being mined to allegations of not observing seasonal closures, according to court documents.
Glenwood Springs, in an act of both solidarity and a strategic move to pool legal resources, Hanlon has said, motioned to intervene in the lawsuit RMR filed after the county issued its first of what would become notices of violation in April 2019.
“Current jurisprudence is pretty clear that there are a number of areas, whether it’s a county or a municipality, that have the ability to regulate on federal lands. And that concurrent jurisdiction has been well recognized in the courts for a long period of time,” Hanlon said in a January interview.
But RMI maintains that several of the county’s — and, by proxy, the city’s — complaints against its operations have been sanctioned by the Bureau of Land Management. Since the quarry site sits on public federal lands, the argument continues, the BLM’s jurisdiction should trump that of local entities.
“The alleged violations enumerated in the first [notice of violation] involve conduct that has been previously authorized by the BLM,” according to the amended complaint filed on behalf of RMI by its legal representation, Garfield & Hecht. “The defendants lack authority to prohibit certain uses of the property that have been approved by the BLM.”
RMI CEO Greg Dangler said in January that the official notice of violation was a tipping point that brought the contention to the courtroom.
“By putting us on violation, it forced our hand,” Dangler said. “We’re not just going to go away and let somebody shut us down, so we had to pursue legal action to stay open.”
Almost a year after issuing the first one, on April 6, the county sent a second notice of violation. In its amended complaint, filed April 15, RMI seeks a court ruling explicitly stating that when in controversy, federal regulations should prevail over local directives.
Another legal sticking point that Hanlon points to in his presentations is differing interpretations of the 1872 Mining Act — as do the swaths of grassroots organizers who oppose the proposed expansion, which would take the current 15.7-acre site to one boasting 447 acres.
That law specifically protects mining claims when the commodity is of a certain high purity, and it’s that 95-97% purity that Dangler referenced in a January interview about why the company is pursuing a 5,000% operations expansion — although those purity claims have yet to be determined by a BLM-required mineral exam study.
“This is a supreme deposit of minerals, very rare. If this was not going to be developed and expanded by us, someone else would do it. It’s a chemical-grade material, so it’s a high purity,” he said.
Local leaders of the opposition disagree with Dangler’s analysis, retaliating that the road aggregate usage that much of the quarry’s limestone is currently serving is not bespoke to high-grade, locatable resources protected by the 1872 law. In fact, a grassroots nonprofit, the Glenwood Springs Citizens’ Alliance, filed its own lawsuit in March against the BLM.
“When it comes to Rocky Mountain Industrials, BLM is ignoring the federal laws that govern mining on public lands,” GSCA executive director Jeff Peterson said in the statement announcing the lawsuit. “BLM is allowing RMI to mine limestone for road base, rip-rap and similar uses without the required permit and without a sales contract.”
In the era of COVID-19, which has resulted in a slowdown of court dockets because of social distancing guidelines, time will tell how all the aforementioned lawsuits play out. But in the short term, Hanlon said in a statement Monday that he sees Norrdin’s ruling allowing Glenwood Springs to join county commissioners in the particular legal dispute as a win.
“This is good news. The city continues to gain small victories in this fight against RMI,” Hanlon said. “This proposed quarry expansion is right on our doorstep and we are, and will continue to be, vigilant in our fight for the vibrancy of Glenwood Springs.”