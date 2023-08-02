A judge recently granted CP Burger a preliminary injunction that will protect the restaurant owners’ miniature golf course from being closed and dismantled for private events.
Pitkin County District Judge Chris Seldin’s ruling means that landlord Aspen Mountain Residences Condo Association, which leases the restaurant building to CP Burger, cannot remove the seasonal mini links between now and whenever their current court battle is resolved. The association also lets CP Burger use the summer mini links and winter ice rink through a license agreement.
The ruling is a win for CP Burger, which lost on its first try June 8 for an emergency injunction and restraining order to stop the association from removing the course for preparation and set-up of an enclosed tent for a private event put on by the Food & Wine Magazine Classic.
Workers tore down the decorative 18-hole course and moved its contents the same day, while Seldin denied CP Burger’s motion because it failed to demonstrate that the business faced a “clear showing of irreparable injury” with the course’s removal.
Seldin’s ruling said he would listen to arguments at the preliminary injunction hearing, which was held July 19. The outcome was different that time, with the judge finding that CP Burger met the six prongs necessary to grant the injunction.
For the association, the ruling means that it cannot lease out either the golf course or ice rink without permission from either Craig or Samantha Cordts-Pearce, who own the restaurant. The association closed the golf course from June 8-25 to accommodate separate private and catered events during the Food & Wine Aspen Classic and the JAS June Experience. The course reopened after that.
In particular, the judge concluded that CP Burger faced what is called “irreparable harm,” which met one of the conditions for a preliminary injunction. That was different from his June 8 written ruling, which Seldin touched upon in his July 19 oral decision. Seldin also instructed attorneys to present a draft of the order with his findings for him to sign. The draft was filed July 27 and awaits Seldin’s approval.
“In its (June 8) ruling on CP Burger’s motion for a temporary restraining order, the court determined that this factor (irreparable injury) was not demonstrated, because past instances of Food and Wine events on the Premises had been administered by CP Burger and, therefore, damages should be easy to calculate. And at that time, the facts at hand appeared to involve a short period of time involving a discrete event,” said the draft filed by CP Burger lawyer Lucas Van Arsdale. “The factual situation has since matured, and the Association is now claiming that CP Burger’s mini-golf operation is under threat of removal in perpetuity. … CP Burger’s goodwill thus stands to be impacted by removal of the mini-golf, and impairment of goodwill can justify entry of injunctive relief.”
Seldin also acknowledged testimony from Samantha Cordts-Pearce that closing the mini-golf course for a private event would hurt the restaurant’s business, upset employee morale because of lost earnings from the closure and tarnish the operation’s goodwill with the community. The Cordts-Pearces own multiple restaurants in Aspen, one in Boulder and the Woody Creek Tavern.
“Our business was built on our reputation, our good service, the quality of our food, word of mouth that goes from having good experiences at our restaurants,” she said, noting that the threat of removing the golf course again “messes up the morale of staff. They are not happy. Some are looking for other jobs … it’s almost impossible to replace them, and if I can’t replace them, the rest of the staff has to work harder and is miserable, tired, grumpy. I have to train new staff, and the whole guest experience goes out the window because they are not having the same experience with untrained staff.”
Lawyers for the association argued that the golf course/ice rink is part of the common area that the landlord could lease out. They also said CP Burger pays a license fee, which is separate from the restaurant’s monthly rent payment, to use the space for a putt-putt course and rink.
Seldin, however, found that the area in question is part of CP Burger’s premises under the lease.
According to court records, lawyers were mostly in agreement on the proposed order’s language, which included: “A threshold issue is whether the ‘Ice Rink,’ as defined in the License, is part of CP Burger’s leased ‘Premises’ as defined in the Lease and as used in the License, or, instead, is part of the ‘Common Area’ as defined in the Lease. The court concludes the Ice Rink is part of the Premises,” according to the draft.
The case remains active with counterclaims by the association and a permanent restraining order in play. CP Burger initiated the lawsuit in April.
The Cordts-Pearces have owned and operated CP Burger since 2010. They declined to comment when reached Tuesday. Lawyers with Sherman & Howard, the firm representing the association, were unavailable for comment.