After serving 209 days in the Pitkin County Jail for assaulting an Aspen police officer while resisting arrest in February, Paul Kennedy, 37, likely will be released by the end of the week — to go directly to Pitkin County Recovery Court.
That is, assuming he’s accepted.
During its screening process, the recovery court rejected Kennedy as a candidate for the program — but its counterpart in Garfield County accepted him. The problem with that, argued public defender Ashley Andrews in Seldin’s virtual courtroom on Monday, is that Kennedy does not have any ties to Garfield County. She also expressed concern that his would-be fellow participants may serve as a bad influence.
“I don’t believe at this time Mr. Kennedy wants to do recovery court in Garfield County. He doesn’t have any connections in Garfield County,” she said. “He was working with [a counselor] when he was in custody and wants to continue doing treatment when he is released, through Mind Springs [Health]. I think it might have been a different situation if he was accepted in Pitkin County.”
Deputy District Attorney Don Nottingham said he was the only member of the Pitkin recovery court decision-makers who was a proponent of Kennedy as a candidate for the program.
“I of course sit on the recovery court, and the conversation was somewhat interesting,” he said. “And I think it’s indicative of Mr. Kennedy’s unfortunately long relationship with law enforcement in Pitkin County. For Mr. Kennedy’s benefit, I thought he should be accepted and given that shot, but I also agree that concern is very well-founded.”
That concern, he continued, was largely rooted in a somewhat collective perspective that Kennedy was not seriously enough invested in his sobriety and would likely relapse.
But Nottingham described the defendant as someone with “many, many forays into misdemeanor cases” but far from a lost cause.
“He is something of a dichotomy: Mr. Kennedy, in my experience … can be a really nice guy and can be charming. People don’t dislike him,” he said. “He’s certainly not someone that law enforcement in Pitkin County has thrown the towel in on.”
After hearing from the defendant himself during the Monday sentencing hearing — Kennedy assured the judge that he had a place to stay and could make arrangements for stable housing — Seldin agreed with Nottingham and, without outright overturning the recovery court’s ruling, did order a rescreening.
“I’m going to do something a little unusual here, and I suppose this comes from my time sitting on the recovery court. I’m going to order that he be rescreened for Pitkin County Recovery Court, with this court’s urging that he be accepted into the program,” Seldin said.
While he reiterated that he would never go so far as to overrule a decision from the drug program, the district judge made his position clear.
“Essentially, I want them to understand it’s my belief he should be given an opportunity to succeed in the recovery court, because I do believe that is what is necessary for him to succeed on probation,” Seldin said. “Particularly in this day and age of virtual probation supervision, there just may not be enough support for Mr. Kennedy to succeed on the probationary sentence.”
Until such a rescreening can occur — likely by the end of the week, Nottingham assured — Kennedy will remain in custody. In February, he was arrested twice in the same week at Rubey Park for causing disturbances while intoxicated.
“What I want to see happen is I want you to go straight from jail into the recovery court program with no breaks — no hiatus, no nothing,” Seldin told Kennedy, working on his hopeful assumption that the defendant will be accepted into the program. “What you’ve already done by getting this period of jail under your belt is you’ve created a baseline of sobriety that should be really helpful to you under the recovery court program.”
Kennedy, for his part, expressed remorse and gratitude Monday.
“I don’t have a very good-looking track record, but I think this — as Mr. Nottingham said — this is my last chance. And I’m taking it as dead serious as he has painted the picture,” he said, adding that he planned to write letters of apology to RFTA employees and the Aspen police officers who had to respond to the incidents.
“That’s my No. 1 goal: sobriety — and completing probation as to not be a felon. That’s a humongous deal to me,” he said.
Kennedy was originally charged with second-degree assault on a peace officer, a class 4 felony, as well as misdemeanor resisting arrest and unlawful conduct on public property. In addition to recovery court, Seldin sentenced Kennedy to four years of supervised probation and 200 hours of useful community service. If he successfully completes his probation, he will not become a felon.