Julie Ann Woods, the town of Snowmass Village’s community development director since 2014, will retire Sept. 8 and move with her husband Jeff Woods to a home in Pueblo.
After living in Snowmass Village since 1997 and working as a planner for 45 years, Woods has seen what she doesn’t like and migrated toward what she did like. That, she said, influenced why she chose Snowmass as the final stop in her long career. Jeff Woods retired in June as Aspen’s director of parks and recreation.
After growing up in Detroit during the Motown years, one of her first planning jobs was in Chicago as a transportation planner, working on a multilane freeway through row after row of small family houses.
Another planning position in Central City saw her coming into work one day and finding Colorado Bureau of Investigation agents pawing through her files looking for signs of town council corruption.
So perhaps it was perfect that Woods landed in Snowmass Village just as Base Village was about to take off once again after years of being grounded.
Said Clint Kinney, Snowmass Village town manager: “We are all sorry to see Julie Ann leave, but we are delighted for her and Jeff as they embark on their next adventure.
“Julie Ann is an absolute professional who has made a truly positive impact on the community. Her strong support for public art, skillful guidance to develop and adopt a new [town] comprehensive plan, strong work ethic and willingness to serve are just some of the priceless contributions she has made,” Kinney said.
Demands come from all directions
Running a community development department can mean many things. For Woods, planning was always a combination of long-range planning or comprehensive planning or bigger-picture thinking as well as the regulatory side of reviewing projects for compliance with a town’s regulations.
“Planning is somebody who can provide some vision and guidance to the decision-makers as to the direction the community could go,” said Woods. “In a small town, that’s often a lot of economic development and figuring out how to bring more economic development to a town.”
After settling into Snowmass Village from the Front Range when Jeff Woods became director of Aspen’s recreation department, Julie Ann worked as a planning consultant with several Colorado communities like Pueblo and mountain resort towns including Crested Butte.
Dwayne Romero, the managing head of the Romero Group, current owners of a majority of the Snowmass Mall, worked with Woods in both Snowmass Village and Pueblo.
“Over the last 22 years I have known and worked with Julie Ann in Aspen, Pueblo and Snowmass Village, and she and I graduated from Leadership Aspen (Roaring Fork Leadership) in 2000,” said Romero.
“Her track record in planning includes several important neighborhoods in both Aspen and Snowmass Village, helping them both be better places to live, work and play. Throughout all of it, she has been steadfast and rock solid in her commitment to community and being a consensus builder,” Romero added.
When she arrived as Snowmass Village’s community development director in 2014, about the only community consensus at the time was that the half-finished Base Village buildings fronting Wood Road with rebar sticking out of the tops and sides looked horrible.
In the end, one of Julie Ann’s happiest moments as community development director was the opening day of the new Limelight Hotel in Base Village in 2018.
“I think it actually brought me to tears when we had the Limelight grand opening,” said Woods. “There were literally thousands of people who came out for that to see and experience what a big deal it was for our community after being patient for so many years. For Snowmass to have a great place for families to come and enjoy was one of my biggest moments as a planner.”
While most think of planners only when a large development or economic issue is up for discussion, many don’t always realize what they spend much of their time doing. In Snowmass, Woods and her community development department spend a great deal of time on customer service and one of their biggest clients is realtors working out due diligence or purchasers or sellers of real estate.
Although the town is not required to keep information like past architectural plans for a house or building, Julie Ann’s department does keep such information because Snowmass consumers and customers say they need it.
“I think that maybe the misconception is that all we do is regulate and we don’t,” explains Woods. “We definitely are here to provide public information. Thankfully, one of the first priorities when I came to work in Snowmass was to digitize all of our records because we had so much paper in the office. Now we have this public portal, and that’s important information for people to have access to.”
Julie Ann Woods and Snowmass’ community development department have received high marks from locals inside and outside of government.
“Julie Ann will be sorely missed,” said Snowmass Village Mayor Markey Butler. “She has exemplified being a public servant for years. A consummate professional, she is humble, articulate, smart, very strategic and puts the interest of the community first.”
Cindy Houben, Pitkin County’s community development director, served with Woods as co-directors for city and county community development for several years.
“We were both the first two women in Colorado to be awarded the FAICP (Fellow, American Institute of Certified Planners) in 2016,” said Houben.
“Julie Ann has done a fabulous job leaving (Snowmass Village) in a great position with an up-to-date Comprehensive Plan for guidance into the future. Most recently during the pandemic, she helped by collaboratively working with all the Pitkin County jurisdictions to ensure the countywide closures and safe reopening of construction,” Houben added.
In addition to her work on development issues, Woods has worked to enhance Snowmass in other ways. She served as the president of the Snowmass Village Rotary Club in 2018, and worked with the Snowmass Arts Advisory Board. One of her longtime interests is historic preservation.
“Julie Ann has provided the leadership, along with members of our community, in bringing an increased awareness and focus on public art,” said Butler. “I am very proud of Julie Ann. She has worked tirelessly to bring new energy into our town, focused on public art.”
Though Woods officially retires from her position on Sept. 8, she will continue working for the town as a consultant on a few Base Village issues. She vows to stay involved in whatever community she lives in.
“Jeff and I enjoy gardening and have taken up lake kayaking,” she said. “I’ve always enjoyed biking and skiing which was the perfect combo in Snowmass. I am pretty passionate about the arts, and I serve on the Pueblo Arts Alliance Board.”
Julie Ann and Jeff have two children who were raised in Snowmass Village. Their daughter, Liz Woods, is the controller for Pitkin County, and their son, Tim Woods, lives in Denver and works for Black Knight Financial as a mortgage software-programming analyst. They don’t have grandkids yet, but they do have a grand-dog named Anu.
“I have really enjoyed working by Julie Ann’s side and still look forward to making turns with her on the mountain in the future,” said Clint Kinney.