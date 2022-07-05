July 4 parade, community village draw big crowds to Aspen

Downtown Aspen buzzed on Monday as smiling crowds gathered for the Fourth of July parade and a whole day of festivities.
After two years of pandemic-caused disruption, the old-fashioned parade along the traditional route through downtown Aspen stole the show. Led by Grand Marshal Joe Zanin, the parade featured dozens of local organizations, businesses and nonprofits. Some parade participants threw candy to the crowds or turned on their lights and sirens, while others sprayed observers with hoses and water guns. Six groups won prizes in the parade categories, which were judged by the Commercial Core and Lodging Commission.
“It was exciting to see our traditional parade return after having missed it in its usual form during the pandemic,” Jeb Ball, CCLC chair, said in a press release from the city of Aspen. “There were so many fantastic entries that it made our job as judges particularly tough to narrow down to a couple of winners. In our eyes, everyone who participated this year made the event a success.”
The Valley Vets won “most patriotic,” and Carl’s Pharmacy and the Miner’s Building Steam Calliope won “most historic.” Aspen’s David Dyer played the calliope on a flatbed truck to signal the end of the parade.
Kids on Bikes, which boasted enough kids on bikes to create their own mini parade, won the award for “community spirit,” and Aspen Mountain Rescue won “community service.” Aspen Gymnastics won “best performance,” and Elk Mountain Aspen Rafting, which was responsible for soaking half the crowd with water guns from the top of a pile of rafts, won “most creative.”
In addition to the parade, the Aspen Santa Fe Ballet Folklorico and students from the Aspen Music Festival and School gave performances near Wagner Park. Aspen Valley Ski Club also served its famous barbecue lunch in Koch Park. The “community village,” which was brought back after a successful stationary parade last year, included interactive booths from local businesses and organizations.
The community village provided opportunities for participants to learn about local organizations, get some food, play games and get involved. From voter registration to kite decorating, the village had something for all ages.
“I think — over the years, they’ve always done the parade — but this, for us, is a better set up in the village, to be more interactive and get more kids doing stuff and trying hockey and putting a stick in their hands,” said Harlan Pratt, executive director of Aspen Junior Hockey. “It’s been awesome.”
The Aspen Leafs booth was set up with a fenced-off area for kids to practice shooting pucks into a net or try board hockey, which is almost like foosball. The Leafs also handed out snow cones, T-shirts, stickers and other merchandise which continued to draw a crowd throughout the early afternoon. Pratt said that with the recent Colorado Avalanche victory over the Tampa Bay Lightning in the Stanley Cup playoffs, Colorado hockey is an exciting place for kids right now and he hopes to see lots of young people interested in trying out for the Leafs’ summer skills camp on July 8, 15 and 22 at the Aspen Ice Garden. More information can be found at aspenjuniorhockey.com.
“It hopefully just opens the eyes for more people to give hockey a try and start getting involved, and that’s what we want to do,” Pratt said. “It’s spread across the state as a community for hockey, so I think it’s been awesome to see — and hopefully it only grows for us here too. If that happens, then it’s a bonus for us.”
Across the street, Aspen Community Theatre hosted a booth where kids could decorate kites and learn about ACT’s upcoming production of “Mary Poppins.” Auditions will be held Aug. 19-21, rehearsals will begin on Sept. 12 and performances will be on Nov. 4-6 and 11-13. All of the roles will be double-cast, and ACT is also looking for adult volunteers to help with sets, stage management and other behind-the-scenes jobs. Applications for backstage roles and more information about auditions can be found at aspencommunitytheatre.org/auditions.
“We really want to get everybody excited and fill the seats,” said ACT board member Laurel Fox. “‘Mary Poppins’ is going to include kids and lots of great people from the community. We need helpers. We’re super excited about it.”
Volunteer organizations like the Aspen Rotary Club and AssistUkraine also hosted booths in the village. Heinz Coordes and Art Davidson, who kickstarted Assist Ukraine with former National Public Radio correspondent Anne Garrels in February, have delivered shipments of medical supplies, warm weather gear and defensive gear to those in need in Ukraine since the Russian invasion began Feb. 24. In April, the group told the Aspen Daily News that they needed more donations to help purchase flak jackets for Ukrainian soldiers.
On Monday, Davidson said that they weren’t raising much money at the booth, but focusing more on meeting people and spreading the word so that the donations keep coming.
“We’re incredibly thankful for the support and we need to continue doing everything we can,” he said. “It’s a difficult situation, but we just keep doing our best. Our support goes directly to the community defending their country. Directly to them.”
AssistUkraine is still accepting donations at assist-ukraine.org. Proceeds go directly to purchasing supplies to deliver to those in need in impacted areas of Ukraine and Eastern Europe. Donors will receive a message from Assist Ukraine soon after donating.
The community village wrapped up at 2 p.m., and a laser light show, occurring after press deadline, at Wagner Park was planned for nightfall.