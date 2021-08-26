Commercial and private operations at the Aspen-Pitkin County Airport totaled 5,237 landings and takeoffs in July, according to data supplied to the airport by the Federal Aviation Administration.
The figure represents a nominal increase over 5,214 operations recorded in July 2020 and a 7% rise compared with 4,888 operations in July 2019, the data show. Commercial jet activity from United Airlines and American Airlines accounted for 21.5% of July’s airport operations while general aviation totaled 88.5%.
Operations for the first six months of this year had been outpacing the January-to-June period of 2020 by far: 23,182 to 16,822, or a 38% increase in flight activity. July 2020’s figure marked a return to normalcy of sorts following a three-month travel industry slowdown caused by the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. But most of that activity was due to private operations as commercial activity only accounted for 397 operations, or 9%, of July 2020’s combined air traffic.
For the first seven months of 2021, the airport’s operations in terms of takeoffs and landings are up 29% over the pandemic-affected period of 2020 and 15% over the pre-pandemic January-to-July period of 2019. In an Aspen Daily News story last week relating airport operations in the first six months of 2021, officials attributed the increase to pent-up travel demand. The July figures were not released until this week.
Local air travel consultant Bill Tomcich, the community liaison to the airlines serving Aspen, reported to local stakeholders on Aug. 12 that commercial passenger numbers at ASE have “finally surpassed” the pre-pandemic levels achieved in 2019.
Passengers arriving and departing in July on United and American totaled 63,763, more than three times the number recorded for July 2020 and a slight 0.2% increase compared with the same month in 2019 when Delta Air Lines was still operating daily flights locally.
United and American have operated 23 flights from ASE, the three-letter identifier for the local airport, for most of this summer. Most of those flights originate from Denver, in United’s case, and Dallas-Fort Worth, in the case of American. The 23 daily flights (24 on Saturdays because of the new Austin route from American) represented a record for the peak summer months.
The busy summer season is winding down and the reduction in flight schedules will be noticeable starting Sept. 7, with a total of 13-15 flights daily from both airlines planned through Oct. 6.
Meanwhile, hotel occupancy in July was 82.8% in Aspen-Snowmass, according to resort-tracking firm DestiMetrics. That represents a 47.4% increase over July 2020 and 7.1% increase over the same month in 2019.