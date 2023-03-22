For the first time since his pre-COVID freshman year, Lev Illouz thinks the Junior Gents rugby team is in a place to compete.
The team’s numbers are up, and it secured a win in its first game in early March. With a group of around 20 players — only a handful of which are seniors — the program is regaining its footing, building back toward what it was before: a team that saw extended playoff successes.
“We’re coming back in numbers that I couldn’t have imagined two years ago,” Illouz said. “This is the strongest that we’ve felt, that our team has been since our 2019 season. It feels really good to come back on to the rugby scene with numbers, with force.”
During COVID-19, Illouz said the team “completely fell apart.” While some programs in Colorado were able to put together competition schedules, the Gents couldn’t muster up the numbers, eventually pairing up with the Grand Junction program. That relationship continues, but others have signed on as well this year.
At its core, the Jr. Gents team is still focused on introducing local high schoolers to the game, teaching them its values and giving players who want to take it to the next level that opportunity — be it with the senior Gents or in college, where rugby scholarships have increased and proven to be a path to higher education for numerous local athletes. Rarely do players come to the program with prior rugby experience, head coach Cameron McIntyre said. It’s a sharp contrast to the senior team, which relies on its storied past to recruit from around the globe.
“I don’t care if we win or lose, it’s about if we get better,” McIntyre said.
For some of the players, the prospect of improving each game is fairly simple. In the team’s first game on March 4, the Gents pulled off a come-from-behind win against North High School out of Denver, 21-14.
Among one of the top performers in the game was Shai Bello, a junior out of Glenwood Springs High that has been a lineman on the football team. Bello said he “knew about rugby, I just didn’t know how to play.”
“My first game, I was nervous. I didn’t know what to really expect,” Bello said. “I’d never watched the game of rugby, so the first step was just me being lost, trying to get the rhythm and try to blend in with all the other people that have actually played.
“After the first half, the second half, I just turned on the jets and just had it. And I just liked it a lot, started getting the rhythm of the sport and fell in love with it.”
The second game on Saturday didn’t go as well score-wise, as the Juniors fell to a Castle Rock team Illouz described as “a tough opponent,” by a score of 37-0, according to a Facebook post by the Castle Rock team.
The Jr. Gents are continuing to put the pieces together, as some players were still getting their first game action.
It puts the team at 1-1 at the one-third mark of the calendar. The Junior Gents have four more scheduled matches, including at least one at home. They hope to compete in Willits this Saturday, weather permitting.
With a strong enough performance, they’ll make the playoffs. But with a limited number of seniors, it’s as much about the longevity of the program after a down couple of years, even for Illouz, who is seeking to play in college once he graduates in May.
Illouz has taken on many logistical responsibilities, like communications, to help support the program even after he’s gone.
“The most important thing that I assert to Cameron and our coaches is that it takes giving 100% effort in all fields of the sport if we want to have a team and we want to have a successful season,” Illouz said. “In the rugby world, my amount of experience is tiny. I’ve been around it for a while and understand how some things work.
“Obviously Cameron is decades ahead of me in that so he’s the No. 1 guy that’s going to be coaching us and instructing us, but I just try to do what I can because I care about this team.”
Even with their larger turnout this year, the Junior Gents keep accepting high schoolers from across the valley interested in trying out. They practice Tuesdays and Thursdays with games on Saturdays.
Interested players can reach McIntyre at camaroonmci11@gmail.com.