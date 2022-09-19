Over the past half-century plus, Aspen has welcomed thousands of rugby players young and old to compete in Ruggerfest. However, it wasn’t until the 54th edition of the tournament that those younger players truly got a bracket to themselves.
The Junior Gentlemen of Aspen have had an up-and-down past few years, notably missing the 2020 and 2021 spring seasons due to the pandemic. But this weekend, hosting Valor Christian High School, the Jr. Gents made history in the first official under-19 bracket at Ruggerfest.
“Twenty years down the line, people that know rugby — know the Aspen Ruggerfest — they’ll know that we were the first group of high schoolers to ever play in this tournament,” Lev Illouz, Junior Gent and senior at Basalt High School, said. “It meant a lot to be wearing my first club’s kit. I’ll remember it for the rest of my life. ... Nobody can take this away from us.”
The significance of the moment outweighed the fact that the Gents, in two games against Valor, fell twice. The postgame discussion was still one of pride and joy.
No small part of that is the fact that it isn’t the same Junior Gents roster that competed in the spring. Only five players on Saturday and Sunday in the black and red are from the valley.
Head coach Jason Perez — taking the helm of the Ruggerfest edition of the young Gents squad as spring head coach Cameron McIntyre worked with the senior team — said that four players came from Denver and six came from Summit County.
But the significance of the moment wasn’t lost on the out-of-towners, either. Eli Eckhart, a junior at East High School in Denver, pushed all week to come to Ruggerfest, begging his parents to let him come after a seven’s tournament his team was supposed to play in got canceled. After getting the approval near midnight Friday night, he coordinated with Perez to get in touch with a Valor coach at 4:30 a.m. the next day for a ride to Aspen. On three to four hours of sleep, Eckhart played the first game on Saturday. On championship Sunday, he covered more than half the field on a solo run, shaking off two Valor would-be tacklers for a try, earning a share of the three-person Man of the Match award Perez gave out at the end of the day.
“It’s definitely a breakthrough in youth rugby, especially because it’s getting a lot more popularity in the U.S.,” Eckhart said. “I’ve always known about Ruggerfest, but I’ve never been able to get up here. So, first time coming up here and being able to play, it was great.”
The Valor team also had to cobble together pieces to be able to compete, as well. Coach Darryl Lane estimated that 10-12 players came from Valor, while others came from Monarch High School and other clubs. Both Aspen and Valor played with 15-man rosters — no subs on the bench.
Regardless, the two wins made Valor the first-ever high school Aspen Ruggerfest champions.
“We did bring it up to the guys a lot that this is the first time high school boys are ever going to play in this tournament, so it was kind of a big deal,” Lane said. “A lot of these boys, it’s the first time they’ve come up here, and they just couldn’t believe what’s going on. They took it in and they really just loved the experience. ... The only thing we can do from here is see if we can try to get more teams. Hopefully it can steamroll and get to something a little bigger.”
Lane, as well as McIntyre, acknowledged that finding field time in addition to working around high schoolers’ schedules is a main obstacle to expanding the high school tournament and the reason why it hasn’t existed in the past. McIntyre said that there have been smaller exhibitions, but nothing as formal as two teams competing against each other.
The main focus with the Junior Gents is restoring a regular spring schedule — even after playing this year, they were still insecure enough that once they were able to commit to a schedule, it was so late that they couldn’t secure places to play and were forced to only play on the road.
McIntyre said the team is getting ready to recruit for its spring season soon as it tries to rebuild what is one of the main feeders into the senior Gentlemen of Aspen squad, the one both he and Perez played on.
The ability to participate in Ruggerfest going forward adds another carrot to the stick for prospective players.
“I think this is the greatest tournament in the world,” Perez said. There’s not a better rugby pitch and the crowd here — the way the community rallies around the tournament to give these kids an opportunity to play in a venue like this and especially wearing the Gentlemen of Aspen kit on their home pitch — it just exposes them to things that they’d probably never get a chance to do in life and then carry that onto the next generation.”