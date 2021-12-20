The first time Justin Willman performed magic in front of an audience was his seventh grade talent show. Dressed in a tuxedo and his mom’s black patent leather flats, young Willman stood on stage overlooking a crowd of middle schoolers, executing tricks with scarves and parakeets — and somehow, he said, it all worked out.
Today, Willman performs his magic on stages and screens around the world, blending humor, humanity and the uncanny experience of pulling off the impossible into an entertaining show for all ages. The acclaimed magician, comedian, producer and television star has been seen on “The Tonight Show,” “The Ellen Show,” “Conan” and his own hit Netflix series, “Magic For Humans” — which he created, produced and stars in.
On Tuesday, Dec. 28, Willman will bring his mind-blowing tricks and comedic, interactive magic show to the Wheeler Opera House stage, Aspen being a stop on his new tour “Magic For Humans In Person.” In a clean show catered toward all age groups, Willman said he’s ready to exceed expectations and “quench the thirst that people come to the show for.”
“With live shows, there’s nothing better than being in the same room, seeing it and people getting whipped away,” Willman said. “We all crave these unifying evenings, the human experience together, and the ultimate goal is creating a show that feels intimate no matter the venue size — to always be able to go into a town and make people happy, no matter what else is going on.”
Willman has performed his magic in about 30 different cities since starting on this live tour, and his upcoming show in Aspen has been a long time coming, he said.
Two years ago, Willman’s bags were packed and he was ready to kick off a major tour across the country with Aspen as his first stop. When COVID-19 hit and halted his touring plans, the creative magician was driven to new platforms.
Two months into the pandemic, Willman said he was getting stir crazy, as it’d been the longest he’d ever gone without being on stage, and it was important to his own self-care that he continued doing what he believes he was put on this earth to do. Determined to give himself a creative outlet, as well as provide people with moments of lightness while the world was covered in darkness, Willman launched an interactive tour through Zoom.
“At the time, a service was needed, and so I thought, let’s see how well magic can relate when we’re not in the same room,” Willman said. “After making a TV show, I’ve learned how to make magic credible and impactful even if you’re not physically there, and catering to the live Zoom culture, I leaned into the things that are personal — the experience of watching a show in our own homes.”
The virtual show ended up becoming a big hit in a really exciting way, Willman said. The first eight shows sold out within hours with over 3,000 people watching from around the world. Over the course of six months, Willman reached hundreds of thousands of viewers, and the performer said it was amazing to see the gallery of people dialed into these shows — the little squares on the screen showing a diverse demographic of audience members from couples having a date night to families and kids tuned into the entertainment.
This endeavor allowed Willman to focus on audience engagement and participation, uncovering new tactics to intimately communicate magic through the screen, as well as realizations on what the act of magic means on a deeper level.
“Magic is my medium — an artist uses paint, I use magic and comedy to explore larger things,” he said. “And magic hadn’t really been used up to this point as a metaphor to larger things.”
Throughout his experience in filming the Netflix series “Magic For Humans,” Willman has worked to incorporate elements of humanity and human encounters into his magical production. After 25 years of professionally performing magic and appearing as a host for television shows such as “Baking Impossible,” “Cupcake Wars” and “Win, Lose or Draw,” Willman was inspired to create his own reality show — one that leaves viewers “chewing on something.”
“After years of trying to be the funny guy who can do cool tricks, I got to a point where I finally felt comfortable enough to talk about my own life experiences and comment on the things I’ve learned,” Willman said. “I wanted to make the most amazing, funny magic show, but for it also to be about something bigger — about life — that people look back on even when the show’s over.”
In 2018, Willman released the first season of “Magic For Humans” on Netflix. The series now spans three seasons with a fourth one in the works, and each episode explores a different facet of the human experience, according to Willman.
The magician has always aspired to use magic as an avenue in exploring larger life questions and philosophies. Since picking up card tricks at 12 years old—a form of physical therapy suggested by his doctors after falling off of his bicycle while wearing roller blades and breaking both of his arms—Willman said he discovered “this thing” inside of him and magic lit him up.
The tragic bike accident of his childhood led Willman to embrace his talent as a performer and knack for magic at a young age. He was handing out business cards by the eighth grade and performing magic shows at kids’ birthday parties around his hometown of St. Louis, Missouri throughout his adolescent years.
Willman used the money he’d earned from these magic show gigs to pay for Emerson College in Boston, Massachusetts. He moved to Los Angeles where he started auditioning for hosting roles, performing in comedy clubs and learning the ropes of producing for the screen.
“Magic can be a great gateway into entertainment, and being a good magician naturally makes you a good host,” Willman said “I knew I was on the right track.”
As Willman now returns to live touring, he reflects on the importance of leaning into the audience, mentioning how he’s experienced a certain “electricity” in the various venues he’s performed since hitting the road again. He commented that while the tricks and routines can be the same, the people involved is what changes from show to show.
“What makes a great show is the audience because people want to be seen and heard and also want to see and hear you in an authentic way,” Willman said. “There’s the façade of magic, but it’s not as relatable as just being a human being who has life experiences and letting the human side show — routines about parenthood, loss, technology, etc. — is what makes magic relatable, amazing and funny.”
Looking forward to his show in Aspen, Willman said he hopes people leave the Wheeler feeling as though they cannot explain what happened because you just had to be there.
“In the end, I want to give people unexplainable moments,” he said. “That’s what I want to bring to Aspen — had to be there moments.”
Willman’s magic show begins at 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 28 at the Wheeler Opera House. Ticket prices range from $30-$40 and can be purchased at aspenshowtix.com.