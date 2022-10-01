Bigger programs were calling top goalie prospect Kaidan Mbereko’s name, trying to lure him to their schools for his collegiate career. Boston College, Boston University and University of Michigan, a trio of prestigious programs, were on the list. Instead, Mbereko will put on the black and gold for the Colorado College Tigers for the first time on Saturday.
For a player that started for USA Hockey and the World Juniors tournament, outplayed an NHL prospect to earn the starting job come playoff time for his United States Hockey League team and has himself been considered for selection in the NHL draft, a more high-visibility commitment seemed on the table. Instead, he chose a team in a new $50-million facility with a second-year coach that has his eyes on bringing a historic program back to prominence.
Mbereko also, to some extent, chose a return home.
“It’s not quite Aspen but it’s back home,” Mbereko said. “Going back home and (playing for) a coach that really wanted me for who I was, not just as a player, as a person, that drew me in.”
If the name Mbereko rings a bell in the Aspen community, it’s because it should. Mbereko’s father Isaac was a member of the legendary Gentlemen of Aspen teams that won seven national championships in seven years. Aspen Junior Hockey is not only where the young Mbereko and his brother Zak started their youth careers. Their father, Kaidan said in an interview with the USA Hockey National Team Development Program, helped launch the Rocky Mountain Snow Kings travel team to foster their talents.
After not particularly enjoying the sport as a skater, Dan Lauer introduced him to goaltending for the first time.
The family moved to Michigan when Kaidan was 10, he estimates, to put the kids in a better development environment, but Colorado laid the foundation.
“I’d have to say Aspen’s done everything with why I play hockey,” Mbereko said. “It’s definitely been a while but even just being back in Colorado Springs, it’s just nice being back in the mountains and the altitude.”
Mbereko got his first big shot playing 39 games for the Detroit Little Caesars 16U team in 2018-19, according to Elite Prospects. Then, in the 2019-20 season playing in the National Team Development Program, he got the call to the 17U national team following a COVID outbreak, where he was introduced to Mayotte, who was coaching goalies for the team.
“Kaidan was the guy that our GM brought in to kind of help us with camp and really it was my first time around him,” Mayotte said. “I was just really impressed. His approach was incredible, his attention to detail, his preparation, his work ethic and then you see the athleticism, especially at that level. He was someone that, coming out of camp, I knew he was somebody that I wanted to track and play close attention to. I knew his best hockey was still ahead of him.”
At 5 feet, 11 inches, Mbereko is considered generally undersized for a goalie in modern hockey. It’s only forced him to earn his way to each job he’s gotten, back to the 17U team to his time with the Lincoln Stars of the USHL, where he earned the starter job over the 6-foot 3-inch Cameron Whitehead, a fourth-round pick of the Vegas Golden Knights in this year’s draft, come time for the playoffs.
In a competition for the starting job on this year’s 20U national junior team, Mbereko earned the job out of round robin play. Mbereko outdueled Jesper Wallstedt from Sweden in the final game of round robin play, the second goaltender selected in the 2021 NHL draft. Mayotte was again a coach on the team.
Mbereko was only the third Black goalie to ever play for Team USA in the tournament. According to Colorado College’s student publication The Catalyst, he’s the first Black player on the Tigers roster in at least 15 years — as far back as online roster history goes.
Like each of his previous roles, Mbereko won’t be handed the keys to Tiger kingdom on pedigree alone. Colorado College returns senior Matt Vernon, who totes size and experience at the collegiate level and a .908 save percentage from the year before.
“We have confidence in Matt as a goalie,” Mayotte said. “Our team has confidence in him. He’s similar to Kaidan in terms of work ethic and things like that, but we’re excited to see them both push each other.”
Mayotte expects the duo to split early on, if not Vernon getting “a little more” ice time and it’s going to be a “constant evaluation” throughout the season.
But once Vernon ages out, Mbereko is in line to be the leader.
“We think Kaidan has the potential to be a No. 1, and when I say No. 1, I don’t just mean a starting goalie,” Mayotte said. “When I say No. 1, I mean the type of guy that reads your culture, is great in the locker room, works and competes to get better every day on the ice and then is a reason why sometimes your team steps off the bus with confidence. To me, that’s a No. 1. The reason we recruited him is because we think he has that type of ceiling.”
Mbereko is slated to split Saturday’s exhibition at Air Force with Vernon. The regular season, in which Mayotte thinks the team “will surprise some people,” starts on Friday. Colorado College was selected to finish sixth out of eight in the National Collegiate Hockey Conference in preseason polling.
The Tigers won the NCAA Tournament twice, but both in the ‘50s. They haven’t made an appearance in the tournament since 2011. But, in the new Ed Robson arena, which saw the nation’s top attendance in its first season last year, a coach with the pedigree of Mayotte and an influx of talent including Mbereko, the team figures to be on the rebound.
The freshman goalie is ready to begin putting the pieces back together to bring the program back to the national stage.
“CC’s no stranger to success but we’re not quite there yet,” Mbereko said. “But we’re 100% going to be there and hopefully even after this year or during this year or in the next couple of years. I’m just really excited for the future and what we can build and what we can do right now.”