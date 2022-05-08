Keeping Aspen athletes in Aspen

They sat at tables in front of their younger peers as something to aspire to, as role models whose leads were to be followed. They were proof that it could be done in Aspen.
A group of 10 athletes were presented to fellow classmates and athletes on April 27 in a lunchtime ceremony at Aspen High School, honoring the Skiers who had committed to compete in athletics at the collegiate level.
While several of them were from sports that the high-mountain school has been known for, others weren’t. Among the skiers were volleyball, basketball and soccer players. It was maybe one of the school’s largest college athlete classes.
On the walls outside the gym are displays of school sports records, showcasing athletes that have stood out historically. Many are out of date, missing big names. Inside the gym, there is evidence that Aspen is as legitimate of a sports school as it has ever been, but just around the corner is proof that there’s still work to be done on rounding out the department and getting Skier sports to where it can be.
There is much debate regarding how much skill athletes at the college level and beyond are born with, or how much they developed. It’s a different story for every athlete — some take to ice skating before walking, some spend night and day in a gym practicing their jump shot before they can even make a varsity roster.
In Aspen, it’s never been a question of if those athletes can be developed locally. The school has long had success in some of its marquee sports. The question has been keeping them in the valley.
An undefeated basketball program with a pair of PAC-12 commitments is a proof of concept. With the right focus and commitment to your craft, it is indeed possible not only to succeed as an Aspen Skier, but to find a spot at the next level as well.
But the doubt is there, and it’s driving top Skiers away. It’s an issue that is by no means exclusive to Aspen, but is stifling the town’s development of athletic programs. For high school athletes, in the age of club sports and national-scale recruiting efforts, it takes a lot to get noticed to begin with. It takes even more from a small, no-name school that doesn’t necessarily have the pedigree of those even in Grand Junction or the Front Range, in many sports.
Cory Parker, Aspen boys basketball head coach, said that it’s driven “a handful” of athletes in the past three years since he’s become a teacher out of the town for greener pastures and higher college prospects. There are players currently suiting up in the red and white that are actively planning their exit pre-graduation, he added.
“Because of our remoteness, how isolated we are, how accessible we are, I think that it does make it more challenging for kids to play at the next level, just from an exposure standpoint,” Parker said. “The not-as-dominant sports here — hockey is always fairly competitive, skiing is always very, very competitive — the other sports go through lulls, ups and downs with success and rebuilding, and it just takes a lot of time for that growth to happen. Once people started making those decisions to want to play at the next level, nobody knew what to do.”
But Parker, new Aspen athletic director John Castrese, the rest of the school’s coaches and the community as a whole are trying to build on years of momentum to keep Aspen athletes in Aspen.
Left in the dust
“College coaches are not really going to necessarily recruit — especially for football — in the smallest town in Colorado,” Tyler Ward said. “That’s just not something that really happens.”
Ward had just completed a final at the prestigious Auburn University in Alabama. He’s working to get his grades up so he can be on the roster of the Tigers football team in the fall, wearing the colors of a two-time national champion.
In the fall of 2018, he was in an Aspen uniform, slinging 27 touchdowns in nine games for more than 2,238 passing yards, according to MaxPreps. He was a local, guiding the Skiers to a second straight playoff berth.
His junior year was more of the same, nearly reaching 2,000 yards again for the 4-5 Skiers, according to an interview with Recruiting News Guru.
But in the COVID-wrought 2020-21 season — Ward’s senior campaign — he wasn’t in Colorado. Instead, he was in Calabasas, California, sporting the gold and black of the nationally ranked Coyotes.
Ward had tried to get recruited out of Aspen as a high schooler. But the fish weren’t biting. He had emailed coaches. He’d recorded and sent game film. He’d posted to Twitter and networked as much as he could. But it was evident, even when Ward was a middle schooler, that Aspen would not be the vehicle to deliver his dream — playing for a Division I program.
“I probably started looking into it as an eighth grader,” Ward said of transferring. “After my junior year I felt like I had a pretty good year. Comparing myself to kids who were getting those opportunities — offers and whatnot — I was just kind of being left in the dust. At the end of my junior year, the schools that were recruiting me, I was pretty low on their radar.”
He got serious ahead of his senior year and found a home on the Calabasas roster. Even as the pandemic limited the Coyotes’ schedule to just five games, Ward found connections through not only his team but through his coaches outside the team. He added that when he was in Colorado, he faced “backlash” for getting outside help.
“In California, specialized trainers — doing receiving drills with a receivers coach or quarterback stuff with a quarterback coach — is just the norm,” Ward said. “Until I got to California, I did the whole recruiting process by myself. That was a big problem because your head coach’s word and recruiting and who he knows is really helpful.”
Through his abbreviated stint at Calabasas, Ward earned a spot at Division I St. Thomas in Minnesota, despite another obstacle brought on by COVID: limited roster spots.
However, that agreement never came to fruition and Ward found himself in the South at a top football school in the country.
Ward cited a lack of overall buy-in as one of the main reasons that Aspen couldn’t be the place to take him to the next level. Aspen’s wide offerings of sports — its more than 20 varsity programs is among the highest in Colorado, regardless of student population count — meant a shallower pool of talent. Ward himself also played lacrosse and basketball.
But the commitment, at least on the football team, wasn’t at the level it needed to be in Ward’s eyes. His class was successful when it was in elementary school, he said, but began dropping off for a variety of reasons, because of the ever-growing concern around concussions, the availability of other sports or the fact that football’s “not really an Aspen sport.”
“At the end of the day, you’ve just gotta keep those kids in the sport,” Ward said.
It’s a problem not just with the high school, either. Bettina Slusar’s son Elijah Goldman was among the 10 commits recognized. Despite Goldman’s desire to sail competitively in college, he stayed at Aspen High throughout his career.
But it’s in Slusar’s daughter’s world where she has seen issues: girls hockey, which is not a CHSAA-sanctioned sport, relegating girls to playing on the boys team or playing club.
Slusar said that she knows of several talented girls who have left the Aspen club scene for better competition.
“The biggest issue is there’s a lot of focus on boys hockey and not a lot of focus on girls,” Slusar said. “It’s a hole. A lot of girls, if they really want to use hockey to get into college, they leave.”
Aspen’s remove from even Denver, which in itself isn’t the hotbed for recruiting that other places in the country are, puts Skiers at a disadvantage that for some is insurmountable.
Proof of concept
It isn’t just college scouts that put Aspen athletes low on the priority list. Aspen’s basketball team that would eventually become the incontestable best team in 3A with a perfect 27-0 season and a state championship entered the playoffs as the No. 4 seed. The Skiers were the only team in the classification that began the state tournament without a loss, yet Front Range teams were given the benefit of the doubt.
In the minds of voters and ranking systems, all the undefeated record provided was affirmation that Western Slope talent couldn’t stack up against the Denver metro area. Sure, Aspen was the best of the west, but they weren’t the best overall.
In the playoffs, they topped the No. 3 and No. 2 seeds in the last two rounds. The No. 1 team didn’t make the finals.
On the court, Aspen no doubt had their talents and gifts, namely size. Other teams had some taller players, but no team in the tournament had consistent height and length throughout the lineup.
But the skill only came from years and years of dedication from a large contingent of seniors. The majority of the group had played together since middle school, in some instances earlier.
The group proved Aspen could get to a championship in any sport. But they also proved what it takes to get there.
“They invested in themselves,” Ward said. “They played basketball all of the time.”
When Alex Schrempf and Parker took on the varsity team years ago, they understood what it took to play competitive basketball in high school — in Parker’s case, specifically at Aspen High, where he was a standout player before his graduation in 2008. He led the Skiers to their previous best years, including a state runner-up — but beyond. Parker would play at Drake, Schrempf — the son of NBA All-Star Detlef Schrempf — went to UCLA.
They created summer programming and regular offseason practices. But it’s only possible with a matching desire from the athletes. Schrempf hosted optional, early morning shootarounds. In the beginning, it was just him and the coaches. But the kids began to buy in, especially with the arrival of this year’s senior class driven by the Korpela twins: Braden and Shae.
“It’s just about the sacrifices you can make in lieu of sacrificing the continuity of your high school experience,” Parker said. “I’m an Aspenite, I’m from here, but there’s such a vacation, summer vibe here. They don’t work. Division I athletes work their ass [off] and get some stuff done during the summer.
“There’s such a misconception of what athletes who play Division I sports, what their summers, their life is like.”
Parker said that the school is “finally” able to offer a “traditional” Amateur Athletic Union basketball, the standard organizing body for summer club basketball in the country. This year, practices started in April, which he said some parents thought was early. Most competitive AAU programs begin in March.
Through AAU and playing state championship basketball, the Korpela twins were able to turn a chance encounter with Washington State University’s president of basketball operations during a campus visit into a conversation and eventually a commitment for both athletes.
In contrast, Ward said that infrastructure was lacking in Aspen football. There was some, but not consensus, interest in spring workouts, which he considers a prerequisite for a serious program.
Eric McCready was named the new head coach of Aspen football earlier this spring in a staff shuffle that saw previous head coach Travis Benson move to a defensive coordinator role. McCready would have played in the NFL were it not for injuries and coached at University of Colorado and Fairview High School in Boulder, one of the state’s top prep programs.
In a previous conversation with Aspen Daily News, McCready said the buy-in and the brotherhood shown in the basketball program is something he wants to emulate in his own.
“Benson talked about brotherhood every single day,” McCready said. “That’s the mentality for athletes. It carries over from one sport to the next. My mentality fits in with what Cory just did and he’s obviously showing what you have to do to make it happen.”
McCready mentioned fleshing out a more defined youth program and getting kids excited about football at a younger age than freshman year, just as the basketball team did. He talked about infusing the team more with the community and being a football player outside of the fall months.
What basketball proved was that with a proper support system and buy-in, it’s possible to churn out Division I athletes and win state championships. In the 2021-22 year, evidenced by 11 total college commitments, with more likely to come, the school-wide infrastructure has never been better.
A developed support system
Kayla Tehrani said she never truly considered leaving Aspen to pursue better swimming opportunities. The two-time Colorado 3A Swimmer of the Year was hopeful to land at a Division I program, instead ending up at Division III Denison University in Ohio.
She said that with her coaching staff, including an Olympian and other key mentors in both club and varsity, including Aspen High post-secondary counselor Charlie Laube, it never made sense for her to try somewhere else.
The evidence for her is in the large commitment class.
“I think we just proved a lot of Aspen stereotypes wrong,” Tehrani said. “We had a lot of support from our coaches and our staff, John [Castrese] especially. Our class was just a group that was really trying and doing what they had to do, starting early. I think we were a class with a goal and we made sure to follow that through. Personal work ethic was huge but also the support system we had.”
Leading the charge is Castrese, taking the momentum built by programs like skiing and now basketball. He’s created new events to make sure Aspen athletes get the recognition they should.
A march through campus, followed by a celebration of state champions and all-state representatives in sports and other activities, paraded past banners celebrating the best-in-Colorado girls spirit, boys golf and boys basketball teams. They met at Gondola Park in downtown, showcasing Aspen’s finest not only to classmates and parents but also to passersby coming off the mountain or going out for lunch.
The signing day celebrations — the 10 athletes in April plus Nic Pevny’s fall celebration for committing to Denver University for golf — showed other Skiers that they can go to college from Aspen.
“We’re very proud of our students and we try to continue to support them as they explore journeys,” Castrese said. “We ask them to sacrifice and give a time commitment and things like that so we definitely want to set up a lot of traditions to recognize them. I believe that it’s very important we celebrate their continued success and that also will bring that tradition into the future. Even after they graduate, they’ll always believe that they could do it and they could succeed.”
He’s inherited a lot of the labor from people like Parker and Schrempf, but Castrese is trying to capitalize on it. At other institutions he’s worked, ceremonies like these are standard. But in small-town Aspen, they’re even more important to assimilate the school with the community at large and establish that sense of identity.
“The fact that John put that effort in to give us that recognition and bring us all together that way was definitely something that also shows the younger people that it’s obviously possible if all 10 of us are doing it,” Tehrani said.
Work to do
“I’m definitely not satisfied,” Castrese said. “I will never be satisfied until we get to where we want to be. We want to create those opportunities for all students at Aspen.”
Castrese said he’s creating a plan for additional summer programming for sports and how to make sure kids get in as much work as they want to get in. There’s a model to follow now in Aspen and proof that following the model can work.
At this point, Parker believes it’s about making that point to parents and students early on and convincing them they can move to the next level at Aspen. It’s about organization and telling them how to reach those goals, because the pedigree is there to make it happen.
He envisions some kind of track or program for guiding those interested in playing college sports early on through recruiting and establishing the standards of how much work needs to be put in both athletically and academically. He mentioned the idea of creating an athletic adviser position.
Aspen hasn’t had a better opportunity to build on its athletics programs. It now comes down to getting the students and their families to buy in.
“Now would be a great time to use this success to implement something for these athletes to rely on, to give them that support and the motivation to stay here,” Parker said.