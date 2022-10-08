Aspen junior Chase Kelly has achieved his goal for the tennis season — but he still has some work to do.
In his first year as the Skiers’ No. 1 singles player, Kelly won the regional tournament without losing in some of the “best tennis [he’s] ever played,” clinching a spot in the state tournament next week. It’s not unfamiliar territory for Kelly, who came within two sets of winning the 2020 No. 3 singles championship as a freshman — and already has a skiing state championship to his credit. But moving up to the role of Aspen’s lead player, he tempered his expectations.
“It feels good. [Qualifying for state] was the goal I had in mind coming into the season. Definitely, I feel accomplished, but also like the job’s not totally done yet,” Kelly said. “We had a tough region this year. I knew a lot of the kids from previous years and I knew I had the toughest matches so there were some opportunities to lose. I just wanted to beat them as a first step.”
Kelly went 9-2 overall on the season with losses to Vail Christian’s Kai Otsuki and Palmer Ridge’s Ian Capek. Outside of those two losses, he dropped only one set on the year.
He redeemed one of those losses in the semifinals of the regional tournament in Grand Junction on Thursday, beating Capek in two sets, 7-5 and 6-3. In the finals Friday morning, Kelly took down Grand Junction High School’s Evan Gear 6-1 and 6-1.
“I’ve only played him once and he beat me, so that was probably some of the best tennis I’ve ever played. I was super stoked to win that,” Kelly said.
In total, Kelly yielded only 10 points across his three matches — he swept Basalt’s Fritz Simmons in the first round 6-0 and 6-0.
First-year head coach Chris Kilgore called Kelly’s play “really high-level tennis.” Beyond general skill, he credited Kelly’s skiing resume with helping him keep his head to beat his opponents.
“The tennis itself was very high level. I also saw that mentally, he was just above everyone else that he played,” Kilgore said. “He was mentally tough. He was physically tough. He was frustrating other players with his ability to get to balls. It was just really a great thing to see.”
Kelly was in Austria last season at a ski camp and did not participate in the tennis state championships. This year, he’ll face some of the stiffest competition the state has to offer.
The state championships will be played in Pueblo on Thursday and Friday. Kelly’s seeding will be determined on Monday.
The rest of the Skiers, which graduated a bevy of seniors a year ago and put the team in a “rebuild,” as Kelly called it, did not qualify for state.
No. 2 singles player junior Josh Ward finished in third and is listed as an alternate, as is No. 2 doubles pair freshman Daane Reische and junior Nico Smith. No. 1 doubles tandem Beckett Brennan and Micky Terkun — both seniors — finished fourth in their bracket.
Basalt High School also competed, with freshman duo of Mikyl Martin and Catcher Davis setting the team’s high-water mark with a fourth-place finish in doubles No. 4.
As a unit, Aspen went 6-3 in head-to-head competition and 6-2 in regional play. Graduating seven seniors again, the team “has some holes to fill” heading into next year, but is returning all its state qualifiers and alternates.
“It was a lot of me getting to know the guys and what is obvious is they’re a group of guys who get along well together and work well together,” Kilgore said. “What I saw is just a lot of teamwork and a lot of guys competing for positions. Some of those positions changed throughout the year and they kept fighting for their spots, but once it was all said and done, they came together. … It’s been really great to watch that, and I’m excited to now know some of the guys moving into the next year and keep this thing going.”