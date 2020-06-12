Kerri Johnson returned to the Pitkin County Jail on Wednesday when she surrendered herself per a court order to serve out the remainder of her 90-day sentence after being found guilty in February of class 4 felony theft.
Johnson, 49, was permitted to serve her sentence nonconsecutively in light of the increased risks of contracting COVID-19 while incarcerated. While the Pitkin County District Court declined her request to shorten the length of her sentence, the decision did allow Johnson to return home for 49 days starting in mid-March, according to court documents.
On April 29, Johnson’s attorney, Dru Nielsen, again lobbied to alter her client’s sentence — this time seeking to suspend the remaining jail time entirely, upon completion of probation. The court also denied that request, but agreed with Nielsen’s motion that should Johnson have to be reincarcerated, a June 8 surrender date made sense, given public health concerns.
But when Johnson attempted to surrender herself on that date, which was Monday, the jail turned her away, according to Nielsen’s most recent motion filed Wednesday.
“Confirming the surrender date was very important to Ms. Johnson, as she has once again needed to arrange childcare for her younger children and call upon her 76-year-old mother, who lives out of state, to do that,” Nielsen wrote.
“In spite of her good faith efforts to confirm and plan for her reincarceration, Ms. Johnson was turned away by the Pitkin County Jail when she attempted to self-surrender on June 8, 2020. Based on communication from the court’s clerk, it appears that the court was also unaware of the jail’s position.”
In acknowledgement of that two-day discrepancy, Johnson was granted two days’ credit for time served.
In the motion for her client, Nielsen repeatedly highlighted the family-centric difficulties faced by the Johnsons in managing both Derek and Kerri Johnson’s incarceration.
“While Ms. Johnson did not relish returning to jail, she prepared her family and made necessary arrangements for the court-ordered surrender date of June 8, 2020. Mr. Johnson, who tested positive for COVID-19 at the Department of Corrections, has been on lockdown and has very infrequent and inconsistent ability to communicate with his children. Understandably, this has been tremendously difficult on the Johnson children, who are now once again reeling from uncertainty and fear around Ms. Johnson’s re-incarceration,” she wrote.
Derek Johnson in November pleaded guilty to theft between $100,000 and $1 million, a class 3 felony that netted him a six-year sentence in the Department of Corrections.
He and a partner founded D&E Ski and Snowboard Shops in 1993. After he sold his company to SkiCo in 2001, Johnson stayed on to run the store, becoming managing director of retail and rental operations.
But during his tenure with SkiCo, he siphoned high-performance skis and snowboards off the company’s retired demo rack. Security footage caught Johnson taking equipment from the racks in a SkiCo-owned storage facility, loading a truck and transporting the stolen goods to a Mill Street storage unit he owned, according to an arrest affidavit. Early estimates suggested the years-long operation accumulated more than $2 million in sales, none of which came back to SkiCo.
His wife, Kerri Johnson, also was implicated in the crime, and in her plea deal she acknowledged her role as the illicit business’ bookkeeper.
Still, Kerri Johnson likely won’t serve her full 90-day sentence; Nielsen expects her to spend a total of 54 days in jail, as she maintained that her client is “on track” for maximum good behavior. Instead of serving the 36 days left in her sentence when she returned to the jail on Wednesday, she and her family are bracing for approximately 22.