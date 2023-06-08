The Aspen Historical Society’s celebration of its 60th anniversary rolls on Friday with an annual summer kickoff party called the Holden-Marolt Hoedown.
The hoedown will be held at the Holden-Marolt Mining and Ranching Museum property, 40180 Highway 82, from 4-7 p.m. Admission is free and food and drink will be available for purchase. Picnic dinners from the Hickory House will cost $15 and beers will be sold for $4. The Dreamery from Aspen will provide ice cream. Personal picnics are welcome but no outside alcoholic beverages can be brought in.
Buffalo Joe’s Bluegrass Band will provide music for dancing and there will be activities and games for all ages. Attendees can check out farm animals and pony painting with Smiling Goat Ranch. There will be inflatable bull rides and face painting with Kidtoons. The Farm Collaborative will operate an always entertaining game of chicken poop bingo.
There also will be demonstrations of farm machinery and the unveiling of the new Ranching and Immigration exhibit in the McMurchy-Zupancis cabin and barn. The ranching exhibition features life-sized interactive farm animals typical of livestock on local ranches.
“Mautize,” a demonstration milking cow that kids can sit and milk, is named after the Mautz family, a Slovenian ranching family that lived near Stillwater and relatives of AHS supporter Sandy Spano. Additionally, a yet-to-be-named horse and a ram add fun, educational elements to the exhibition.
There is no parking on the site. Limited parking is at Bugsy Barnard Park. Attendees are encouraged to bus, bike or carpool.