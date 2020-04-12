‘Kids are really resilient’

Sarah After does not have to wake up quite as early these days. But, right after breakfast, the sixth-grade reading and math teacher at Aspen Middle School opens up her computer, and begins a long day of teaching. These days that includes creating videos, slideshows, hosting virtual office hours and one-on-one check-ins with students and parents.
“Honestly, I could be at the computer around the clock,” After said.
Area school children resumed classes April 1, after a two-week break timed with social isolation measures due to the spread of the novel coronavirus, coupled with their already-planned spring break. But with schools remaining closed under public health orders, those classes have resumed digitally.
So, unlike a typical action-packed day within a sixth-grade classroom where After barely sits down, she is now finding herself going through the day in a sedentary position in her own home. A few days into the new system she realized she would have to start setting notices for herself to get up and move around and set boundaries for when to clock out.
“The first week it did feel like I wasn't stopping. So that's the other transition, figuring out how to separate work from the rest of my life because it is all happening at the home,” After said.
Her favorite part of her new work day is when her students are all in a Google Hangout video stream together. Her students crave the social interaction and are able to discuss together the pre-algebra skills they are learning, or their homework identifying main themes in a reading.
“A lot of kids have a new appreciation for school that they didn’t have,” she said.
She also checks in with her students one on one. And while they, too, enjoy sleeping in a little, and working on projects at their own pace, she said many of them express how much they miss going to school.
After also spends a lot of time coordinating with her colleagues, many of whom spent their own spring breaks brainstorming with the Aspen School District technology team ways to translate their in-person lessons to digital presentations. As a whole, the district has a suggested class schedule for the students, but it is not as structured as a normal school day would be.
“It isn't really digital learning, or online learning. It’s emergency remote learning,” After said.
The makings a productive day
While all teachers have had to rethink lesson plans, some subjects are harder to convert to two-dimensional instruction than others.
Alex Tiernan is a physical and outdoor education instructor at Aspen Country Day School. He spent his spring break thinking of new ways to keep his students active, while also teaching himself the technology it takes to create digital content. As he has connected with other teachers throughout the valley, it is clear that educators are putting their all into assuring that classes remain helpful and engaging to students.
“Colleagues, friends, teachers have really just poured their hearts into adapting what they have always taught. To be creative and still have the ability to connect with students,” Tiernan said.
At Aspen Country Day, students are encouraged to keep up some of the routines that make for a productive work day. This includes changing into school clothes in the morning and not eating on video during classes — something many adults who are now working remotely have let fall by the wayside.
For Tiernan and his coworkers, their foremost thought is to maintain the overall mission of the education environment.
“We haven't really tried to change who we are. The school is built around personal connections; we are trying to uphold that,” he said.
And he said his students are still finding ways to interact with their friends, even at a distance.
“Students are really adaptable and have really found ways to still connect,” he said.
His PE class is now more of a virtual choose-your-own adventure. A dashboard lists activity suggestions like dance workouts, jumping rope using a vacuum cord, hiking Smuggler or going skiing.
“Our main goal is to have each student do a daily activity guided by their passions and their creativities,” Tiernan said.
Teachers stepping up
Interim District Superintendent Tom Heald is in regular contact with county public health officials as well as the governor’s office.
“It's highly unlikely that we will see school resume in a traditional way for the remainder of the year,” he said.
For the time being, he is stressing the importance of flexibility as coursework is done outside the district’s campus. The district is able to send Chromebooks home with all students at this time, but that doesn’t necessarily mean each kid will be able to plant themselves in front of a computer all day.
“Some families would like to see a highly structured approach but it’s not going to work like that. We know that if mom and dad are both logging in to do their work and then three kids jump on … there are all kinds of constraints of managing a family and trying to manage coursework and a job,” Heald said.
The district has a team of technology integration specialists working as consultants and problem-solvers for each teacher as they work out the best way to deliver their educational content to their classes.
“I’ve had deeper and more relevant and meaningful conversations with colleagues from afar over the last two weeks than I have in the past roaming the halls of the school,” said Chris Durham, the district’s director of technology.
Kim Zimmer, high school technology integrator, has helped teachers come up with ways of reworking classes like choir, drama and art for solo work at home.
“It has been so inspiring this week on an emotional level, seeing how teachers are rising to the occasion,” she said.”
Anita Mosse, Aspen Middle School technology integrator said the isolation orders have allowed for a renewed focus on the basics of education.
“It’s just gone back to good teaching. It’s how am I going to engage [students], and how will I get them to interact? I think it's going to push us all in positive ways to rethink what is good instruction, what is effective teaching and learning really,” Mosse said.
Josh Anderson is a high school math and robotics teacher. Along with coming up with new ways to teach his subject matters from afar, Anderson is also trying to devise ways to continue social interaction between his students.
“One of the things we lose a lot is the collaboration between students — especially as a lot of this it is asynchronous,” Anderson said.
He has been playing around with phone applications like Marco Polo that allow students to leave video messages for each other, and creates a back and forth timeline that allows for interaction without all having to be logged on at the same time.
Online school means online preschool
Educators are in agreement that converting an entire education system online will not be without its hiccups, though. This may come as no surprise to local families.
“The first week was terrible, we had 10 knock-out tantrums every day,” said Kimbo Brown-Schirato.
She and her husband Jason are still balancing full-time work with social distancing measures and the new handful of hands-on teaching. Her preschooler, Taylor Grace, misses show and tell, her friends and her teachers.
“I’m not really qualified to be a teacher,” Brown-Schirato said.
But she has been scouring the internet, Instagram accounts run by other mothers, and online learning videos and said the family is now in the groove of the new routine.
“I've never really ever watched YouTube but now it’s an amazing resource,” she said.
Taylor Grace was very shy during the first Zoom meeting with her friends and their families when they went “back to school” last week, but afterward told her mother she enjoyed it.
On top of a crash course in how to be a teacher, families are also walking the line of explaining the magnitude of the coronavirus outbreak to young kids.
Taylor Grace understands about “the sickness,” and that right now she has to stay away from her friends because they don’t want to spread germs.
“But I don’t like it,” Taylor Grace said.
Safe at home
For young kids, the classroom is a conduit for social learning as well as coursework. Therapist and school counselor Emily Supino makes play a part of her sessions with her young clients.
“Social connection, connection with others, is a part of our life. And for kids it's how they learn,” she said.
She has had to explain to her own three-year-old son that he cannot get close to his friends or neighbors when he sees them right now.
“That is definitely the hardest for young kids,” Supino said. “Not understanding he can't give a hug. We are challenging these young people to change their social learning.”
She encourages parents to keep up a routine, even if it doesn’t mimic the routines put in place before social distancing orders.
In a way, the stay-at-home restrictions provide for youth many of their needs during a time of anxiety.
“They are safe at home with their parents,” she said.
But for children whose home life has complications, not having the resources that the school system provides can be a big loss.
“School is where they get to go to feel safe, and not having that, those are the kids I want to make sure I am checking in on,” Supino said.
Among her clients, some older students have said they are nervous about how the new education system will affect their grades and their educational opportunities moving forward.
“There's a nervousness of ‘am I really going to learn what I need to learn?’ They are very aware of testing and staying on track. There is more of that academic pressure,” she said.
And while she hasn’t seen a spike yet of anxiety levels around COVID-19 in her practice, she said the toll of the stay-at-home orders and economic shutdown may present itself even after daily life resumes.
“You have to look at the long-term effects, too, of family stress. What does this look like in two months when mom or dad have been out of work and financial stress really starts into the family unit?” Supino said.
She said being aware of some of the stressors that may arise will help families prepare for the mental health recovery that might be needed as the economy recovers as well.
Quickly coming together
When she checks in with her students’ parents, sixth-grade educator After finds herself with quite a positive attitude.
“I keep on telling parents that kids are really resilient,” After said.
And, judging by the quick and effective transition in the last few weeks, she has hope for the remainder of the process, however long it may be.
“To put things together so quickly I just feel like we have an amazing team of administrators and colleagues and families that came together to make something the best that we could in this situation. And I feel like we did a good job of it,” she said.