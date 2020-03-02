More than 70 kids arrived in Aspen from across the state and country on Friday to take part in the weeklong Aspen Winter Games produced by the Shining Stars Foundation.
The kids are incredible. They ski, snowboard or snowbike all day at Buttermilk Mountain and then do fun events and activities all night. They arrived not knowing each other, and will leave as friends for life. What makes these kids “shining stars” is that they all are experiencing cancer or other life-threatening illnesses.
All participating children are supported by 24/7 medical support personnel. Doctors and nurses from around the country volunteer their time and hundreds of people from the Aspen community help out during the week. Over 70 ski instructors volunteer their time, and there are adult “buddies” serving as chaperones through the course of the week. The kids are taken to the slopes and given everything they need to ski or ride, including lift tickets, gear, lodging at the Inn of Aspen, meals, transportation and one-on-one adaptive lessons.
“The goal of our programs is to show these children all they are capable of accomplishing, to allow them to make lifelong friends with other kids who know what they are going through, and to help them enjoy their time on the mountain, not as cancer patients, but as normal, carefree kids,” said Kathy Gingery, CEO and founder of the Shining Stars Foundation. “We customize the week’s experience to concentrate on what a child can do, rather than on what they can’t do. As a result, the kids leave the Winter Games with the gift of hope and the magic that hope provides.”
The participants engage in a diverse range of outdoor recreational activities that include adaptive skiing and snowboarding lessons, team-building activities, and snowmobiling at T Lazy 7 Ranch. The highlight of the week will be an Olympic-style race day held at Buttermilk on Thursday from 10 a.m. to noon. The public is encouraged to attend.
Stars attract stars. Reigning X Games champion Alex Ferreira made sure to stop by on Saturday to show support to his fellow athletes and friends.
“A week as a Shining Star provides hope that lasts a lifetime,” said Kathy Hinkle, a pediatric oncology nurse from Phoenix Children’s Hospital who has worked at the Winter Games for the last eight years. “Each year when I bring kids to the Winter Games, they are changed by the time they return home. They are more confident in themselves, they exude strength that they didn’t have seven days before, and they have a new community of peers who understand just what they are going through.
“But it doesn’t stop there,” Hinkle continued. “They take their newfound strength, confidence and support and return to their lives with a renewed spirit and hope for the future.”
For instance, meet Kat. At age 2, she was diagnosed with a cancerous tumor in her eye.
“When you are 2, you don’t remember those little things in life, but the big things do take an effect. I just always remember my young years as a blank white picture, like a hospital blanket. My parents said they would tuck me in bed, and then they would go downstairs and cry just so I wouldn’t see them crying,” Kat said.
When she attended the Aspen Winter Games at age 13, she finally got a feeling of complete acceptance and belonging.
“It was the first time in my life that I forgot my eye looks different. It taught me that I am beautiful no matter what’s happened to me,” she said.
Marty Roberts has volunteered her time since the inception of the Shining Stars Foundation in 2001. Now a board member and vice president, she recalled how the program has affected kids’ lives over the years.
“One of my first students back in 2004 had an inoperable brain tumor when born and thankfully the doctors were able to do surgery. Back then, Scotty was just a little guy, small for his age and I remember when he arrived in Aspen he carried a little stuffed animal on his helmet. Now he’s [6-foot-2] and he is so funny! He was funny at 8 years old too. Total inspiration to me. The program really gave him the lust for life,” Roberts said.
She said she believes the best outcome for the kids is to renew their faith to continue living.
“Some kids arrive and are just sad and depressed having lost that lust for life,” she said. “When they are here they make so many friends and have such a good time and everybody is laughing…”
Tom Hills agreed. Hills is a retired Aspen-area schoolteacher and has volunteered his time for the past 13 years. He developed the student volunteer program 12 years ago which brings in people to support the adult buddy system. The student volunteers serve as ambassadors for the school district, benefiting the Shining Stars as well as the students.
“Some have gone on to study to become pediatric oncologists after being inspired by their work with the games,” Hills said. “Some have been in the program for seven straight years, assisting the adult buddies throughout the week. Some have become pen pals.”
Due to foundation budget constraints, 15 kids were unable to attend the Aspen Winter Games this year due to lack of funding.
“Sadly, the number of families being referred to our programs by oncology doctors has nearly doubled in the last five years,” Gingery said. “Over 90 percent of our programs have a waitlist. The cost to host the Winter Games program continues to grow each year, challenging our ability to sustain the size of the program. Many of the kids applying to attend are just starting their cancer journey. It is a time when they desperately need support.”