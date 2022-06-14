After 25 years of working for local government in Aspen and Pitkin County, Kids First Director Shirley Ritter announced on Monday that she will retire on Dec. 31.
For the entirety of her tenure in Aspen, Ritter has served at the helm of Kids First, according to a press release from the city of Aspen. Under her direction, the program has become a nationally recognized organization for its services and grown to serve an average of 40 families at a time through financial aid.
Ritter told the Aspen Daily News that retirement is something she’s spent plenty of time planning for, and now that the announcement has been made, she’s looking forward to her next chapter.
“I have always felt that this was something I cared very much about, so it was a great way to go to work every day — and I know that not everybody can say that,” she said. “It’s a little ways down the road yet, but it is something that I’ve been planning for and trying to do it in a way that supports the existing staff and a new director and Kids First overall, because we’ve done a lot with Kids First and I want to see that success continue.”
“A lot” is an understatement. In 1989, Aspen voters passed a 0.45% sales tax, 55% of which is used to fund child care, while the remainder goes to affordable housing. Kids First was a product of that passage, and continues to serve today as an early childhood resource center that supports quality, affordable child care choices in Pitkin County and Aspen.
“It was very proactive at the time because there wasn't a lot of that happening at the time — for city council members and other folks to recognize that yes, we needed more affordable housing for workers and along with that, hand-in-hand, there was probably going to be a need for increased child care,” Ritter said.
Ritter was not the program’s first director, but as a working child care professional at the time, she knew how limited options were for families with young children. While some things haven’t changed — such as the pay gap in Aspen and the scarcity of child care options — Ritter said Kids First grew early on to realize that the community needed a resource center just as much as it needed child care, which was not widely offered in the country in those days. Kids First searched nationwide for programs to emulate.
“It was extremely difficult — not only having access, but having a support organization that could help parents find the child care or help pay for it,” Ritter said. “That just didn’t exist. One of the first things that Kids First did was to become that sort of resource center and be the place where parents could go, whether in person or by phone to find out what those options were, to find out what they should be looking for. That was all pretty new.”
Over the years, Ritter also saw the rise of more information about brain development and how crucial the early years are for children’s learning. Kids First became less of a place for parents to drop their kids while they went to work and more of a valuable educational place for young children. After that, programs across the nation began to examine the gap between finding educated, qualified teachers to lead these organizations and the realization that those workers needed to be paid better to balance the cost of living with the demands of the job. This is an issue that’s still ongoing, Ritter said.
“All of these things are things that have been on people’s minds, but we were so fortunate because we actually had some available funding to see what would work here,” she said. “And we did.”
Today, Kids First offers scholarships and financial aid to staff and also runs an intern program that gives young teachers the experience they need to become certified to lead their own classrooms in Pitkin County. Kids First is currently searching for their next intern to join the small team.
With the closure of Aspen Playgroup and the vacancy in the Yellow Brick Building, Ritter said that the workforce is going to be the biggest hurdle for child care providers in the coming years, and it’s going to take a team effort to solve the problem.
“There’s pretty general agreement that it’s really the workforce,” Ritter said. “Finding and retaining those qualified teachers to work with our youngest children is a really big challenge. It’s difficult to do a job [where] you’re giving so much — you’re educating but you’re also caregiving, and that takes a lot of energy. To expect people to do that and then drive for an hour or whatever, it just becomes too much.”
All of Aspen will need to work together to find a solution, and Ritter said that that is part of the reason for making her announcement when she did. A committee made up of city staff, Kids First staff, Ritter herself and members of the Kids First citizen advisory board will be tasked with selecting the candidate who is up to the challenge to fill the role. The city is conducting a nationwide search for a new director as of Monday.
During Ritter’s final six months on the job, however, her colleagues at the city of Aspen and on the advisory board spoke up about the hole she will leave behind.
“Shirley has been the constant thread for the past 25 years that has pushed the city of Aspen and the community at large to realize that a thriving community requires excellent early childhood education,” said Stefan Reveal, co-chair of the advisory board, in the city press release. “Her steadfast leadership has ensured that all our local kids have received high-quality education. That is her legacy and the positive mark she has left on this community. I will miss her knowledge, kindness and sense of humor.”
Aspen City Council will also continue to support Kids First as it works towards its goal to increase child care capacity to support families, Aspen’s workforce and the health of the economy in Aspen and the region, according to the press release.
“The community and all its families have benefited from Ritter’s time leading Kids First,” Aspen City Manager Sara Ott said in a statement. “The improvements in the quality, access and diversity of child care options were facilitated in part by Ritter’s enthusiasm and dedication. We are grateful she worked with us for so long and for council’s continued support of Ritter and the Kids First department.”