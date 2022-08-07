Kids First honors early childhood teachers with new monetary award

It takes a special kind of person to dedicate their life to teaching young children, and the city of Aspen took the opportunity this summer to recognize those people.
Kids First, the city-funded early childhood resource center, awarded $38,000 last month to early childhood teachers and program directors as part of a new VIP award program. The program is part of Kids First’s quality improvement goal with a designated outcome of retaining high quality staff in early childhood education programs and encouraging teachers to further their training and education, according to a city news release.
Teachers and program directors in Pitkin County were given opportunities to earn points by taking training courses, working with coaches or building up their work hours, and last month, 41 early childhood educators received awards between $500 and $1,200 through the VIP program. Teachers and directors also can move up levels as they earn points.
“If you’re working in a licensed child care program in Pitkin County, in our book, you are a VIP,” said Shirley Ritter, director of Kids First. “And so you got points for being a full-time employee, for sticking with it, at this point, because it’s been a long haul through COVID and even after that. So much uncertainty, and if you’re working someplace where there’s just not enough staff, then everybody’s doing more, and they’re covering and that just wears you out after a while. So we wanted to really reward people for staying on the job.”
Kids First can track each employee’s points progression through the Colorado Shines Professional Development Information System, a statewide database where early child care professionals can complete training courses, apply for credentials and obtain qualifications.
The VIP program is new to Kids First, but it is not the only way teachers and program directors can earn points and receive rewards. In the past, Kids First has offered bonuses and also provides incentives for teachers to continue taking professional development courses. Kids First also offers an intern program for younger or newer early childhood professionals where they are put through a training course and then get to work as a substitute in any Pitkin County child care classroom.
The incentive programs are all meant to improve teacher retention and support classroom staff.
“We’re doing a variety of things to support the workforce,” Ritter said. “Giving an incentive every six months is lovely, but it’s not necessarily going to be the thing that keeps people in that job.”
Ritter added that Kids First has considered a hiring bonus and other initiatives for potential employees, all with the same goal. She also pointed out that Kids First’s mission is always to achieve three main pillars: quality, access for families and affordability.
“This kind of fits under that quality, even though we talk about workforce, because obviously, without workforce, it’s kind of hard to have quality,” she said. “I’ve worked with people who probably could have used a cardboard box and been a great teacher. I’ve also worked with people that had a beautiful setting and lots of support, but they just didn’t have the background or the passion to be a good teacher. So it is kind of about that motivation, and finding the right person, the right job.”
Nice to be appreciated
The VIP program will come around again for teachers or program directors who missed the opportunity this time. The awards that were given out in July were based on progress that employees had made over the first six months of this year, and teachers have an opportunity over the next six months to try to earn enough points for the December award.
Tina Person, director of the Wildwood School, said the VIP program is something that teachers and program directors can participate in together, and the opportunity to gain more knowledge is enticing for them.
“The biggest piece is this is all on the teachers — they need to submit their level, their coaching, and then I submit how much they work — like if they’re full-time, part-time,” she said. “We do our own bonuses and recognition at Wildwood, but it’s really nice to have a community that supports this field because it’s been a not-very-recognized field for a long time.”
Seven teachers at the Wildwood School received awards, including Anna Cheyne, who said she likes to take professional development courses every year to increase her knowledge, even after 12 years at Wildwood. She added that even though she would be taking the courses with or without an award, the incentive was added motivation.
“I love to do them because it’s personal and professional growth, and the things that we use are the things that we learn,” Cheyne said. “Every year I do professional development to better myself and my knowledge, but it definitely incentivizes you because there’s different levels, and you’re always learning. It always makes you want to do a little bit more.”
Aside from the importance of developing their own careers, teachers said they appreciate being recognized as an educator, and more than a babysitter or nanny, for the hard work they do. Vickie Andrade, who has been a teacher at the Early Learning Center for about 15 years, said many of her coworkers have kids of their own and commute from as far as Rifle or New Castle to work in Aspen.
She said it feels nice to be appreciated.
“It’s important to appreciate anybody that works with small children because we have a big responsibility — to care for someone’s child,” Andrade said. “It makes us feel like we’re doing our job in the right way, in a positive way.”
Katie Hill, a coworker of Andrade’s at the ELC, earned the highest amount of points in her level because of her work hours, training credits and experience. Hill has been teaching at the ELC for just over 16 years and has received bonuses from Kids First in the past.
She said while it’s nice that Kids First recognizes more tenured teachers, she hopes that the VIP award will be an incentive for younger, newer teachers who are looking for more experience and more pay.
“I’m hoping that more funding is going to continue so that more teachers can get bigger wages,” she said. “All the hard work and dedication that goes into being an early childhood teacher, I think parents understand because they see us on a daily basis, but for the community as a whole, let’s take care of the teachers that we have.”
Another perspective
The parents who entrust their children to the teachers every day do see a valuable reason for appreciating the teachers in the valley.
Bethany Spitz leaves her children at the Wildwood School and said she always knows her kids are in for a magical day when she drops them off. She added that the Wildwood teachers are wholly deserving of being recognized by Kids First for their enthusiasm, creativity, love and patience.
Allison Mangelsen also is a Wildwood parent who has taken her eldest three of four children to the school for day care. She’ll take the fourth, too. To Wildwood when she’s old enough.
“Aside from the beautiful and magical campus, the teachers are the heart and soul of Wildwood,” Mangelsen said, giving a nod to Cheyne’s summer program that allows children to explore the outdoors while they learn. “One of the things I most appreciate is how all these teachers cultivate a love and respect for the outdoors.”
Parents also appreciate the opportunities that affordable, high-quality child care gives them. Luisa Berne, whose daughter attends the ELC, said that as a working mom with a full-time job, she relies on the ELC and the teachers there.
“My daughter has learned so much there and built so many relationships,” Berne said. “It makes it possible for me to have a fulfilling career and be a mom. Good child care that provides learning and social skills is vital to a child’s success.”
Blake Greiner, a father of another ELC student, thanked the teachers for continually impacting his son in positive ways since he was eight months old. Greiner’s son now attends the ELC five days a week.
“We as parents understand early childhood education teachers juggle immense physical, emotional and mental demands while providing the best care and learning environment for children,” Greiner said. “We are thankful the ELC provides loving, competent teachers that work synergistically with parents — Easton’s teachers provide a safe, encouraging presence for our son outside of our home, which is immensely valuable for our family and friends.”
While parents agreed that it’s nice to appreciate the teachers, Kate Spencer said she wishes that Kids First and the city of Aspen were doing more. Spencer’s daughter attended Aspen Mountain Tots starting when she was 6 months old; she was a toddler when the organization closed.
As a parent, Spencer said she noticed the struggle that Aspen Mountain Tots seemed to be having with keeping full-time staff on board, and now she wonders what can be done to prevent more child care organizations from closing.
“As far as the bonuses, those need to be way more,” Spencer said of the awards between $500 and $1,200. “They’re underpaid already, and yes, it would be nice if I were an early childhood teacher and that was my passion, that would be helpful, but that’s not going to do much nowadays in this valley.”
Spencer suggested a closer look at Kids First’s finances in a letter she wrote to the Aspen Daily News and the Aspen City Council, saying that more could be done to help secure housing for teachers. A city council work session to discuss the council’s child care capacity goal and workforce retention is scheduled for Sept. 19.
A unique support system
The 41 teachers and program directors who were recognized last month were rewarded for their work with Aspen Sprouts and Growing Years in addition to the Wildwood School and the ELC. All programs in Pitkin County are eligible to apply for the reward twice a year, according to the news release.
Ritter said Kids First and several of the child care programs in Pitkin County are continuing to make efforts to reward and retain teachers through various incentives. Person added that the support that Kids First gives to programs in the county is really unique, and that it’s a benefit to organizations like the Wildwood School.
“I don’t think people realize that to have a city child care resource recognize early childhood — I can’t really explain it. It’s just really, really wonderful,” Person said. “I had taught in Colorado Springs and you’re just in the mass of things. You don’t have any support as a program. Here, we have grants through Kids First, and we’re fortunate.”