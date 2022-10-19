Kids First received support for funding for more early childhood teaching interns and improvements at the Yellow Brick Building during a budget work session with the Aspen City Council on Tuesday.
A team of Kids First leaders, including outgoing Executive Director Shirley Ritter and soon-to-be co-directors Megan Monaghan and Nancy Nichols, presented 2023 budget requests for the city-run child care resource center. The team requested $824,820 in supplementals to increase support for staff retention and recruitment, as well as $314,800 for capital projects at the Yellow Brick. Nichols said that the major capital project will focus on repairing two entrances to the building.
“What we would like to do is replace these two entrances mostly just for health and safety, and they look terrible,” she said. “We’re not asking for funds to do anything different. We are simply going to take out what’s there, put in new, and make sure it’s safe for people to come and go from the building.”
Capital project costs will include maintenance to the exterior of the building and plumbing. The council will have further discussions later this year about funding more maintenance at the Yellow Brick, but those costs were separate from Tuesday’s presentation.
The supplemental funds largely will be put toward wage enhancements for child care staff, two new early childhood education interns, management and support grants and a new teacher hiring bonus. The hiring bonus will be an additional $1,500 for full-time and $750 for part-time teachers once they begin working for Kids First at any program in Pitkin County.
The intern program allows young teachers to take early childhood education classes at Colorado Mountain College while working for Kids First so they can gain experience and begin working full-time in child care once they complete their courses. Staff said the most recent intern completed her classes in nine months, and the city hopes to begin the process of hiring two new interns immediately.
Councilman Ward Hauenstein, a proponent of increasing the affordability and availability of child care, said that he was supportive of all of the budget requests and more. He said he would be open to finding funds for wage enhancement programs beyond the Yellow Brick if necessary, because the problem stretches much further than one building.
“I think our common goal — I know this council, but hopefully the county as well — is to get fully functioning child care programs and that it’s a financially viable occupation for kiddo care providers,” Hauenstein said. “The first three or four years of childhood development, for the rest of their lives, it’s the most important time in a person’s life. … It’s so important that we support early childhood education.”
Staff also presented a number of achievements and goals that Kids First has accomplished this year. Those included 41 VIP awards totaling $38,000 that Kids First gave to teachers and program directors earlier this year to recognize staff and improve employee retention.
“I recently asked some of the teachers what that money meant to them and what they spent that money on,” Monaghan said. “This award program is really important and makes a big difference in the lives of teachers and we plan to continue with that.”
Some teachers used the award money to pay doctor bills, buy winter clothes for their kids or pay hospital bills for their parents, and others paid for rent, food and household essentials. One teacher told Monaghan that her lifelong dream had always been to move to Colorado, and during the move she incurred a lot of debt, which the award helped her pay down.
Staff also announced that Kids First has successfully found a provider to open a center at CMC. Monaghan said that Dana Ruiz signed a lease not long ago and will operate Little Steps College at CMC-Aspen in the future. The city is still hoping for responses to its request for proposals at the Yellow Brick.
Going into 2023, Kids First hopes to launch more marketing and communication about financial aid. Staff encouraged families to continue researching and applying for financial aid when looking for child care options. They presented data showing that a family of four in Pitkin County is estimated to spend 23% of their income on child care. After child care and housing costs, not much income is left over for other things.
“We at this table, this organization, cannot solve this problem in perpetuity by ourselves. It won’t work,” said Councilman Skippy Mesirow. “As we look forward, we’ve already seen private citizens even show up at meetings, which is awesome. It’s going to have to be all hands on deck, and so I’m eager to see us all work together to make sure we get the outcomes we want.”