Just hours after his girlfriend Mikaela Shiffrin claimed her overall FIS World Cup title in his homeland Norway, Aleksander Aamodt Kilde locked down the men’s downhill season title in Aspen with a decisive victory in Saturday’s downhill.
Kilde, the seventh starter of the day in Aspen’s World Cup event, finished .61 seconds ahead of Canada’s James Crawford and .63 seconds ahead of Switzerland’s Marco Odermatt. Crawford was just as close to 14th place as he was to first, as Kilde earned enough points to claim his second straight downhill title. His 720 points put him out of the reach of Austrian Vincent Kriechmayr in the standings with just two races to go.
“It’s just a fantastic day,” Kilde said. “I woke up this morning and saw that [Shiffrin] secured overall seven races before it’s actually done. That’s quite amazing and quite inspiring and made me want to push a little harder today. So, in total it’s a great day, beautiful to be here, beautiful weather, fair race and it’s Aspen.”
It was Kilde’s sixth downhill win of the season, making him the first skier to win at least six World Cup downhill events in a single season, according to FIS.
For Crawford, it was the third time he placed top three in downhill with a bronze at Beaver Creek and another silver at Bormio, Italy, in December. He placed fifth in the downhill World Championships at Courchevel Meribel, France in February, where he won the super-G. He finished Friday’s race in 10th place before snow canceled the race, nullifying the results.
“I felt good. I made some kind of silly mistakes on Aztec and through that section,” Crawford said. “I didn’t feel like I was really about to keep in touch with Kilde. But overall, I’m happy with the day”
For Odermatt, the overall FIS World Cup points leader, it’s his fifth podium in the downhill this season. His 1,526 points leads Kilde in second place by 346.
Rounding out the top 10 is Kriechmayr, France’s Johan Clarey, Switzerland’s Niels Hintermann, Italy’s Dominik Paris — who won the 2017 World Championship, the last official race in Aspen — Italy’s Florian Schieder, Germany’s Andreas Sander and the U.S.’s Bryce Bennett.
Fellow Norwegian Adrian Smiseth Sejersted was well on pace to a silver medal, clocking in at the fourth and final interval before the finish line in second place before crashing out near the finish line. He was able to get up under his own power, but it was a second tough day for the 28-year-old after sitting in gold position in Friday’s event before the weather cancellation, potentially costing him his first FIS gold medal and his first podium since the 2021 season.
“It’s a pity for him yesterday with the race being canceled and being in a leader position and skiing out today,” Kilde said of his teammate. “But he shows speed and he’s really there. So we’ve just got to keep him in the loop and he’s good enough.”
Bennett was the top finisher for the U.S., jumping from the 25th bib start to a top 10 finish. It was the second U.S. finisher, Sam Morse, however, that had maybe the most animated trip into the finish area after he started 38th but climbed all the way to a tie for 14th, at points in his run competing for first. No one was faster through the second timing interval than Morse as he bested even Kilde to that point by .08 seconds.
The bottom half of the run didn’t go as well, but the result was just as gratifying for Morse. He threw his hands in the air before collapsing to his knees briefly and smiled through the rest of the event.
It was Morse’s third top 30 finish of the season, which he said requalifies him for the U.S. Ski Team next season.
“I was racing as an independent this year, paying my own way, tuning my own skis, crawling my way back into the game,” Morse said. “Today sealed the deal, got my health insurance back. Pretty big day.”
Morse came within one spot of the Bibbo award, the unofficial title for the racer that climbs the most spots from his bib number to his finish. Morse climbed 24 spots, one behind Switzerland’s Marco Kohler, who went from 49th on the start list to 24th in the standings, 1.5 seconds behind Kilde.
Travis Ganong, the U.S.’s highest starter, finished 17th. With his name left of the start list for Sunday’s super-G, the soon-to-retire Ganong completed his last race in the U.S. in his career. Jared Goldberg took 19th, Ryan Cochran-Siegle took 27th after sitting in provisional bronze in Friday’s race, Erik Arvidsson took 42nd and Kyle Negomir took 54th.
Over in Norway, Shiffrin took fifth overall in a downhill in Kvitfjell to clinch enough points to secure her the overall World Cup title. She remains one win behind Ingemar Stenmark’s all-time win mark.
