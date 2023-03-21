The city of Aspen announced on Monday that Kim Ferber, operations commander at the Sterling Police Department, has accepted a conditional offer to be Aspen’s next chief of police.
The Aspen City Council will be asked to confirm Ferber’s appointment on April 4 at 3:30 p.m., after which Ferber can plan to start in her new role. Her official start date has yet to be determined, according to a news release from the city.
Ferber was selected from five finalists, including two internal candidates, after a comprehensive, nationwide search. The release says that Ferber's interviews and materials differentiated herself with the depth of leadership experience. She brings skills that complement those existing within the department, strengthening the entire team’s ability to meet the changing needs in the community.
"I am very excited and humbled to become the city of Aspen’s next chief of police,” Ferber said in a prepared statement. “In accepting this position, I look forward to working with such a strong team and integrating into this amazing community.”
Ferber is an innovative, empathetic and transparent leader with more than 27 years of rural, suburban and state law enforcement experience, the release says. She brings a wealth of experience and leadership skills to the new job.
In her most recent role as operations commander at the Sterling Police Department, she was responsible for leading a municipal law enforcement agency serving 1,000 residents in a rural environment.
"We’re excited for Kim to join the team and are confident that she will be an excellent addition to the city of Aspen Police Department and community,” City Manager Sara Ott stated in the release. “She brings an extensive law enforcement and leadership background to this role, and we look forward to collaborating with her as she builds on Aspen’s legacy of community policing.”
As Aspen's new police chief, Ferber will be responsible for the overall management of the police department in all areas of law enforcement and public safety, including a focus on helping people in crisis and the well-being of staff. Her annual salary will be $178,880 and her conditional offer for employment also includes a city housing unit and a $3,000 relocation bonus.
Ferber grew up in Colorado exploring and enjoying the mountains with her family and is active in many outdoor recreation activities, the releases says. She is an avid fat tire and road cyclist, according to the release, and enjoys fishing, hiking and backpacking. She will be relocating this spring to Aspen with her dog.
The pool of five finalists included current Aspen Police Department Assistant Chief of Administration Linda Consuegra and Interim Police Chief Bill Linn. Linn and Consuegra have both worked for APD since the 1990s and plan on staying at APD for the foreseeable future. Ott confirmed that they will both remain assistant chiefs, adding that they are both “incredible people.”
Linn and Consuegra both had the opportunity to interact with Ferber and the other candidates during the interview process. Both will work under Ferber when she assumes the position.
Linn told the Aspen Daily News that he’s looking forward to having Ferber join the team.
“I’m super excited to have gotten to know her a little bit in the process, and I’m excited to work with her,” he said. “She and I have been in touch and I’m sure we’re going to be in pretty consistent communication going forward.”
He added that he wouldn’t dream of leaving APD, and that the Aspen community can plan on continuing to see him around.
“This is my home, and this is where I’m staying,” he said.
Consuegra said that the same goes for her, and added that she looks forward to continuing the work she has been doing for the Aspen community.
“My focus is continuing to work with staff and the community and continue to do the work that I do and I’m passionate about,” she said. “I look forward to working with Kim and looking at her background that she brings in and how she can complement our department.”