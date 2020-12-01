Real estate veteran and longtime area resident Krista Klees on Monday was named 2020 Realtor of the Year by the Aspen Board of Realtors.
Klees, executive vice president of Slifer Smith & Frampton Real Estate, has been a broker for more than 30 years. She was recognized by the Aspen board for her “outstanding contributions to the industry and the Roaring Fork Valley community,” an announcement says.
“I’m truly humbled and honored to receive this recognition by colleagues whom I look up to and respect so much,” Klees said in a prepared statement released by Slifer Smith & Frampton.
“From the people and community to the breathtaking landscape, Aspen and the Roaring Fork Valley as a whole is so near and dear to my heart. There’s no place I’d rather call home and no real estate market I’d rather work in,” Klees added.
ABOR’s Realtor of the Year selection process starts with broker nominations, which are later voted on by the organization’s 720 members to create a list of finalists. A committee composed of past Realtor of the Year recipients determines the winner.
“To be considered for the esteemed recognition, a broker must meet certain criteria, including supporting the principles designed to distinguish ABOR members as professionals of real estate; they must be active on the Aspen board, as well as the Colorado Association of Realtors; and the broker must be recognized for good business conduct and must be involved in civic work that benefits the community,” the announcement states.
“This really is the highest honor a real estate broker can receive, and Krista so deserves it,” Maria Cook, CEO of ABOR, said. “Her professionalism and generosity are unrivaled in her business, volunteer and personal practices. She’s got a heart of gold and is constantly helping others in the industry and in her community as a whole. She’s kind of a super woman.”
Klees started her Aspen real estate career in 1989 as a licensed broker assistant at Coldwell Banker. She joined Joshua & Co. of Aspen three years later and worked her way up to vice president of operations. In that role she managed more than $3 billion in transactions, the announcement notes.
In 2015, Klees founded the boutique firm Palladium Properties “on a commitment to ethics and honesty in real estate,” the announcement says. Palladium Properties expanded to three offices in the Roaring Fork Valley and in 2019, joined forces with Slifer Smith & Frampton Real Estate. SSF now has five offices in the Roaring Fork Valley and is continuing its expansion mode under Klees’ tutelage.
SSF’s president and employer broker John Pfeiffer was quoted as saying, “Krista is not only an indispensable member of the Roaring Fork Valley real estate community, she’s an integral part of our company. She has passion for providing clients with gold star service, supporting her staff to be the best they can be and giving back to a community she loves. This recognition is well-deserved.”
ABOR is a trade association that offers professional services to its members. Klees was its president in 2019 and today sits on the board as the immediate past chair. She also is a Colorado Association of Realtors director, according to the announcement.
She is involved on other local boards, including The Art Base and the 36th Annual Heldman King Realtor Classic 2020. Klees founded the nonprofit Lucky Chances Foundation, which is dedicated to supporting Roaring Fork Valley organizations and causes.
For more about the Aspen Board of Realtors, visit aspenrealtors.com/.