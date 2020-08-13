Mike Kosdrosky, director of the Aspen Pitkin County Housing Authority since 2015, announced his resignation Wednesday, according to a press release from the city of Aspen.
“It has been an honor to serve Aspen and Pitkin County for the last five and half years,” he said in the prepared statement.
Kosdrosky would not comment for this story.
In his resignation announcement he reflected on his time in the role, stating that he is proud of APCHA’s efforts to digitize its systems and increased efforts to make sure residents are complying with the regulations of the housing program. Recipients of the subsidized housing program are required to be employed full time locally and must be income qualified.
The press release also included a statement from Aspen City Manager Sara Ott, Kosdrosky’s supervisor.
“Mike has worked on systems that help APCHA function and his focus on compliance has been a win for all of Aspen and Pitkin County because it protects the integrity of this valuable housing system,” Ott said.
The resignation comes after more than a year of comments from Kosdrosky in public settings calling his role untenable, though he does not give a reason for departure in his resignation letter to the city. Kosdrosky has been earning an annual salary of $112,340 and will receive an additional $43,205 severance payment.
As director, Kosdrosky repeatedly expressed frustration with the hierarchy of the office. The housing authority is a joint program of Aspen and Pitkin County, with a policy board made up of elected representatives and volunteer citizens.
The addition of elected officials to the governing board occurred last summer. During a retreat of the new board in Sept. 2019, Kosdrosky called for the housing authority to have independence from the two governments, which both contribute financially to housing initiatives and ultimately can shoot down any decisions made by the board.
“It’s very difficult to run an organization when you have so many interests at play, and it’s very difficult to run an organization when you have more than one master,” he said.
In October, Kosdrosky sent a press release informing local media that a tenant had been successfully evicted from her home after being found to not meet local work requirements. He said he was reprimanded by Ott, and also received pushback from Pitkin County Manager Jon Peacock and Sheriff Joe DiSalvo, whose department oversaw the eviction.
In a meeting of the APCHA board that evening, councilmember and APCHA alternate Rachel Richards said she did not approve of the tone of the announcement.
“It sounded triumphant, and I don't think we need to gloat about work such as that, mentioning individuals. Other departments that were involved in the activity were not consulted with the discussion of the press release,” Richards said.
Kosdrosky told the board that he felt he acted appropriately in sending the release, and in the past had been given leeway to take such actions upon himself.
“I guess I'm finding it difficult to understand what the issue was, because I personally and professionally don't feel the tone was inappropriate,” he said.
He said he was given orders by the board to communicate with the public and felt he received contradicting orders from his employer when he did.
“Am I supposed to now go before the board and get official approval? Or just get approval from certain members of the board? Or am I supposed to just get approval from the city manager? Or do I now have to consult the county manager?” he said. “I guess I'm a little confused and a little concerned that it is damned if I do and damned if I don’t.”
APCHA Board President John Ward responded that he believed Kosdrosky should report directly to the board.
After the meeting, Ott referred to the governing restructure agreement as signed by both the city and county. The hybrid elected official/citizen board structure requires short- and long-range strategic plans developed by the board. She said the broader vision would help to quell questions of governance.
“The IGA is clear of what the reporting structure is. And then I think it’s incumbent on the chair of APCHA and I to work together to alleviate the concerns,” Ott said.
The first five-year strategic plan was ratified last month. In both their initial retreat and in the strategic plan, the board seemed to show support for Kosdrosky’s pleas by listing organizational structure as the top priority.
On Wednesday, Ward recognized Kosdrosky’s hard work and said he brought credibility to APCHA, including cracking down on residents violating their housing contracts.
“I can’t thank him enough for his service which was tireless, thankless and oftentimes he became the brunt of personal attacks from the various fraudsters,” Ward said.
Diane Foster, Aspen’s new assistant city manager,, who is tasked with overseeing APCHA, will serve as the interim director as a recruitment process is developed.
Ott said Tuesday that the board will continue to move APCHA forward in modernizing its systems and adhering to the strategic plan.
“This is an opportunity for the APCHA board to consider the best leadership for making APCHA a value to our community,” she said.
Ward agreed, saying the new software system being developed has brought the authority into the 21st century.
“The board will push forward on the policy work we have been working on,” Ward said.