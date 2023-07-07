Krabloonik Dog Sledding will have one year to wind down its operations under a settlement agreement with its landlord, Snowmass Village, that goes to the town council on Monday for approval.
Details of the agreement emerged Thursday in the agenda packet the town posted ahead of next week’s meeting, which is when Snowmass Village town council members are scheduled to approve or deny the deal.
If the council rejects the agreement, the town would resume its litigation to evict Krabloonik, according to the meeting packet.
The deal would allow Krabloonik to remain open as a restaurant and dog-sledding operation until June 1, provided the business complies with the agreement’s terms that include it begin an immediate plan to reduce the number of dogs on the premises.
“Krabloonik shall work with qualified third parties, included but not limited to trained Sled Dog Mushers, Sled Dog Musher Organization, animal shelters and individuals to adopt out its senior/retired dogs that are not used in its sledding operations,” said the agreement, which added that Krabloonik must submit a monthly progress report on the exit strategy for the Alaskan huskies.
As well, Krabloonik must craft a wind-down plan within 30 days of the agreement taking place. That “will include plans for a humane adoption-out of dogs, potential euthanization of dogs, number of dogs needed to operate the dog-sledding business, and for the ultimate time closure of the dog-sledding business,” according to the agreement.
The agreement also requires Krabloonik to provide sled-dog rides for at least 100 days during the period from Nov. 1 to March 31, 2024. The nine-page agreement includes a number of other conditions Krabloonik must follow in order to remain open for the next year..
“The health and safety of the dogs is the primary focus in the settlement,” read a memo from Town Manager Clint Kinney and Town Attorney Jeffrey Conklin to the council. “Following the final season, the property will be remediated and surrendered to the Town and Krabloonik will relinquish any further right to possession and its option to purchase the property.”
Dan Phillips, who has respectively co-owned and operated Krabloonik with his wife since 2014 and 2015, declined to comment Thursday. It also is unclear how many dogs are currently in Krabloonik’s possession.
Krabloonik and the town have been at loggerheads over the operation’s status at 4250 Divide Road since last year. After putting Krabloonik on notice that it had violated the best-practices portion of its lease agreement concerning the treatment of the dogs, the town began taking steps to evict the business, which has been torqued with criticism of its treatment of dogs under different ownerships by animal activists and everyday residents.
Krabloonik defenders have said the operation has been unfairly targeted because of the nature of the business.
A lawsuit that Krabloonik filed against Snowmass in December, after the town took eviction action in court in November, alleged that the town’s desire to sell the land for a tidy profit and heat put on the town by activists was the catalyst for the eviction action.
Krabloonik had an existing lease with the town that runs through Sept. 25, 2026, with three 10-year options to renew at $200 per lease period, according to court documents.
If the council approves the settlement agreement, the lease will be nullified and both court actions will cease.
The town council technically will be deciding on a resolution that is in support of the settlement agreement.
“The Town Council finds and determines that it is in the best interests of the Town to approve this Resolution and the Settlement Agreement. The Town Council finds and determines that this Resolution is reasonable and necessary to promote the legitimate public purposes of public health, safety, and welfare,” said the resolution.
Krabloonik has operated in Snowmass since 1976.