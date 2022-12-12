The tension between Krabloonik Dog Sledding and the town of Snowmass Village continues as Krabloonik awaits a response to a complaint filed against the town over an eviction order.
The complaint was filed in Pitkin County District Court on Dec. 2 by John Mallonee, Krabloonik’s attorney, and seeks a court order to render the town’s eviction notice powerless, as well as other relief. According to the complaint, the eviction order was found on the Krabloonik property on Nov. 22. Reasons given for the order include violation of Krabloonik’s lease, failure to adhere to the best practices outlined in the lease and failure to cure default.
Krabloonik owner Danny Phillips told the Aspen Daily News that the business has no intention of vacating the property and that Krabloonik’s leadership, staff and dogs simply want to “get back to work.” He added that he is hoping for a peaceful resolution that will enable Krabloonik to continue making its kennel better and better for years to come.
“We are confident that we have one of the most prestigious kennels in the world,” Phillips said in a statement. “We have worked hard to give our dogs and our community a kennel to be proud of in Snowmass Village and it’s very disappointing that the town refused to acknowledge the evidence of our changes so they would be as proud of the kennel as we are. We will continue to fight for our land and our dogs’ home that we all love.”
The town recently asked Krabloonik to provide an action plan that would bring the business back into compliance with its lease. Krabloonik submitted a written plan as well as video tutorials showing an updated records system and information on behind-the-scenes operations. Town officials did not find sufficient evidence in the documents to resolve the default, citing a lack of specifics and a reasonable time frame.
Krabloonik went “above and beyond” to provide evidence of its efforts to resolve the default, Phillips said. Krabloonik may also seek injunctive relief from the order, however Phillips was unable to confirm that as a course of action, and no hearings have been scheduled.
“I’m planning on serving Snowmass Village tourists for as long as [I] can and hope that the town will be mindful of the impact of any actions it takes in court on all of the stakeholders,” Phillips said. “All we want to do is continue to do what we love with our four-legged best friends.”
The complaint against the town maintains that Krabloonik is not in default of its lease. It claims the town has decided to break the lease and their notice to evict violates good faith.
“As a result of TOSV’s notices of default … Krabloonik suffers an ongoing injury in fact, including, but not limited to, uncertainty about its ability to run its business, decreased bookings and revenue, lack of proactive inclusion in the Snowmass Tourism marketing materials as of Sept. 7, 2022, reduced ability to hire and house employees, and the threat of loss of valuable property rights,” the complaint says.
The complaint allows the town 21 days after receipt to file a response. Town Manager Clint Kinney was not immediately available for comment on Sunday.