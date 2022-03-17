Members of the Snowmass Village Town Council have received quite a few emails with “Krabloonik” in the subject line recently.
In fact, between last Friday and Monday morning, councilors received “over 150 emails” concerning the dog-sledding business in Snowmass Village, according to Town Manager Clint Kinney.
The emails arrived from senders all over the country, many of whom wanted the town to shut down Krabloonik immediately.
Marguerite Topping of Indianapolis wrote in her email to council, “Don’t allow Snowmass Village to tolerate animal abuse — break the Krabloonik lease and reinforce your town’s reputation as a protector of dependent domestic animals.”
Joan Glasser of Boulder also implored the council “to stop allowing Snowmass Village to be associated with such alleged cruelty.”
Krabloonik has called the allegations completely false and also has maintained that the criticisms were being stirred by a former employee who had been terminated.
Ryan McGowan, who said he worked at Krabloonik from 2014 to 2017, included a photo in his email that he claimed was of a dog’s corpse that had been “disposed of illegally, just yards away from the kennel.” He also alleged the dog had been “denied critical care.”
Councilors received all of the emails ahead of their Monday meeting when they discussed the town’s ongoing lease with Krabloonik.
According to the lease agreement between the town and Krabloonik, a six-member Best Practices Review Committee must inspect the operation no less than quarterly and also must prepare an annual report with its findings for the town manager and town council to review.
The council and Krabloonik each selected three people to serve on the committee. They hope to convene the group on April 11.
During Monday’s meeting, some councilors thought it was important that Krabloonik owner Danny Phillips read the emails they themselves had been inundated with over the weekend.
In an interview on Wednesday, Phillips said he had read them and attributed a lot of the emails to people associated with national organizations like People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals as well as local ones like Voices for the Krabloonik Dogs.
“I’ve always been a big target,” Phillips said. “I really think that the activist groups are, basically, kind of bullying everybody … and honestly I don’t think people are considering what’s in the best interest of the dogs.”
The latest lease agreement between the town of Snowmass Village and Krabloonik took effect in 2015 and does not expire until 2026, at the earliest.
“Everybody likes to put out there that I only pay $10 a year for this lease and that’s true but when we bought Krabloonik … I paid well over $1 million for the business just to save the dogs and keep them at their home,” Phillips said. “I’ve still got some years to pay that off.”
The lease also specifies that Krabloonik’s restaurant must be open for dinner at least 100 days each ski season and that its dog-sledding operation be up and running also for 100 days.
“There’s always threats to pull the lease for … small little things,” Phillips said. “We had our head chef who had a brain tumor and we had to ask for some flexibility on the restaurant and … things just spiraled to the point where we were in default of our lease.”
Phillips said he was constantly having to prove to town officials that he was running a reputable business and also maintained that people who wanted Krabloonik shut down now also wanted it closed long before he purchased it in 2014. Phillips previously worked as kennel manager at Krabloonik under former owner Dan MacEachen.
Phillips said in the last two weeks, he’s received death threats “almost daily.” He has taken down Krabloonik’s social media channels.
According to Phillips, Krabloonik currently has 178 dogs, including 25 that are retired. He continues to operate the business today, following visits from town and state officials.
When asked if there was any merit to the correspondence that councilors received concerning Krabloonik, Phillips replied that there was always “room to do better — for everything.”