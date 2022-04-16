When asked whether his dog-sledding business in Snowmass Village would reopen next winter, Krabloonik owner Danny Phillips replied with one word: “absolutely.”
After all, Krabloonik was fully booked this past season with locals and tourists alike who wanted to experience a tour led by huskies in the Roaring Fork Valley’s backcountry.
However, Phillips also understands that several people — not to mention organizations from all over the country — want his dog-sledding operation shut down immediately.
“Honestly, I’m not putting up with this … anymore,” Phillips said in an interview Thursday. “I’ve done my job. I do a damn good job. My dogs are happy and this is nothing but a witch hunt.”
Krabloonik currently has around 185 dogs, including 35 that are retired.
During a work session earlier this week, the Snowmass Village Town Council informed Phillips that he had until May 2 to hand over documents related to Krabloonik’s spay-and-neuter, off-tether exercise, adoption and retirement practices, all of which have come under fire recently.
“They’re trying to find a way to have me in default and I don’t have anything in default,” Phillips said of his lease agreement with the town. “It’s really silly.”
Phillips said he went into Monday’s work session thinking it was going to be an opportunity for members of the Best Practices Review Committee to meet one another and to learn more about their responsibilities.
The town’s lease agreement with Krabloonik calls for the creation of a six-member committee to inspect and review the dog-sledding operation in Snowmass Village no less than quarterly.
Earlier this year, the town selected Bill Fabrocini, Karyn Spiropoulos and Seth Sachson as its representatives to serve on the committee. Krabloonik picked Andrew Gillis, Stacey Rothenburg and Bisque Jackson as its three members.
Monday’s nearly three-hour work session was anything but a meet-and-greet event; at times, it spiraled into back-and-forth contention.
“In the end they put me in default. I mean, that was preplanned,” Phillips said. “If they didn’t find me in default then the activists would be on the town even more.”
Council members have been inundated with emails from members of national animal rights organizations, including the People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals. They have questioned why Snowmass Village continues to lease land to Krabloonik.
One former Krabloonik employee alleged that animal abuse was occurring, which Phillips has vehemently denied.
Snowmass Village Town Councilor Tom Goode said in an interview Thursday that he “lost sleep” over how Monday’s meeting played out.
“I had so many afterthoughts like, what did I do? It was my idea to bring everybody together for the meet and greet and I didn’t expect that,” Goode said. “It got uglier than anticipated.”
Goode made clear that he wants Krabloonik to reopen next winter. He said he believes the dog-sledding business is an amenity to the town.
“I’m a very big advocate of the animals … and I think it’s gotten better,” Goode said of Krabloonik. “I think it could get a lot better and maybe this is just an eye opener for Danny Phillips to be better and to stay on his toes.”
Snowmass Village Town Manager Clint Kinney said Friday afternoon that the town sent Phillips a letter outlining exactly what records he needs to produce by May 2.