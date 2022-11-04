Krabloonik Dog Sledding is open and accepting reservations at its restaurant and kennel in Snowmass Village, although according to the town, the business is still in default of its lease and expected to vacate the property.
The town’s most recent legal communication with Krabloonik was on Oct. 6, when Town Attorney John Dresser submitted a final notice of default. The letter stated that Krabloonik was required to vacate the property by Nov. 1. On Wednesday, the day after the dog-sledding operation was scheduled to deliver possession of the property to the town, Town Manager Clint Kinney said that he had not been up to visit the site and did not have new information.
“At this point, the Oct. 6, 2022 final notice of default from John Dresser to Krabloonik still stands. We believe they are still in default,” he said. “The town has not taken further legal action since this letter was sent.”
In the Oct. 6 letter, Dresser wrote that the town had provided a reasonable additional period of time for Krabloonik to cure the default of the terms of its lease, that the written plan of action to cure had been reviewed, and that the town provided general and specific responses. The letter was sent in response to materials submitted by Krabloonik owner Danny Phillips on Sept. 28, including video tutorials of the business’ record-keeping system.
“The most recent response from the tenant makes clear that the tenant has not diligently, continuously and in good faith executed the plan to cure such default at the earliest possible time,” Dresser wrote. “The lack of meaningful action and dates for implementation, as well as measurable and documentable standards clearly demonstrate that the tenant is in default of the lease.”
Phillips said that on Monday, his attorney submitted a new document with the town that provided a clear timeline of Krabloonik’s efforts to cure the default. He said that nothing has changed since October, and he plans on continuing to work with the town to resolve the default.
“It shows where they refuse to look at any evidence — it’s a timeline of everything,” he said. “I basically just want them to look at the evidence before my deadline.”
The Aspen Daily News was not able to obtain a copy of the new document via a public records request as of press time, and the Town of Snowmass did not confirm receipt. Going forward, any processes to resolve the default may involve legal issues and may take time.
Krabloonik currently has 154 dogs at its site, and they would all need to be rehomed if the business were to close. However, as the weather turns colder and snow begins to fall, Phillips said that his dogs are happy and doing well.
“They’re ready to go to work — it’s cold and snowy,” he said. “Hopefully we work things out. That would be the best option for the dogs and everything.”