Aspen-area residents have taken sobering note of a major similarity between their community and Lahaina since a wildfire wiped out the Hawaiian town, according to Aspen Fire Chief Rick Balentine.
Both towns have essentially one way in and one way out by vehicle. Images are seared on the minds of many people of burned-out vehicles packing Lahaina roadways in a helter-skelter manner. Aspen would face a similar challenge if threatened by wildfire.
“The ability to get out of town evacuation-wise during a major event is going to be something that is questionable depending on what the challenge is,” Balentine said. “That’s why we’re going to try to educate people on the best place to go if you can’t get out of town.”
Balentine said the Lahaina tragedy has boosted the number of inquiries the fire department receives about what would happen if a wildfire threatened Aspen. The concern typically surges after wildfires, but usually they are local ones such as the Lake Christine Fire in 2018 or the Grizzly Creek Fire in 2020.
“I would say I’m getting almost equal concern after people watched the Lahaina fires,” Balentine said. “For whatever reason, it kind of hits home. People are actually scared if the same thing happens here, what’s going to happen to them.”
The Aspen Fire Protection District is taking advantage of the interest by organizing a community meeting on wildfire preparedness and public safety at the downtown fire station from 5:30 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday. It will feature a presentation on preparedness by a panel of local first responders and a 60-minute question-and-answer session.
Attendees will learn there is no magical solution to evacuating residents and visitors from Aspen if a wildfire breaks downvalley and gets pushed down by common west-to-east winds or if a fire breaks out east of town and gets pushed toward Aspen under uncommon weather circumstances.
“In a lot of different scenarios evacuation may not be an option, so part of what we’re trying to do on an educational level is tell people how they can stay safe when evacuation is not an option,” said Ali Hammond, director of community wildfire resilience for the fire protection district. “There is a plan put forth by the Pitkin County Public Safety Council but when we say plan, it doesn’t mean go to this spot. Plan means decision-making framework for making calls on a dynamic scenario because depending on conditions of where a fire would be coming from, which way the wind is blowing, there could be a lot of different scenarios about how to keep people safe.”
In other words, it’s difficult to come up with an ironclad evacuation plan when the circumstances of a fire might make it immediately obsolete. Emergency responders don’t want to put a plan in place that could lead to deaths.
“We don’t want to tell people one thing and then have that be the wrong answer for their scenario,” Hammond said.
The city of Aspen invested in software that models traffic and evacuations. The obvious routes are Highway 82 and Cemetery Lane/McLain Flats Road.
“Right now, simulations show it’s going to take 18 hours to evacuate town,” Hammond said. “If one car breaks down in the middle of the road or something and blocks either of those paths, there’s a real scenario where we’re going to direct people to go to a golf course or Rio Grande Park or the Rio Grande parking structure or other areas where you’re not going to be surrounded by combustible material.
“A lot of people have this idea in their head that they’re going to flee down Rio Grande Trail, putting themselves on a side slope with a bunch of fuels away from emergency access,” she continued. “That’s a very common misperception. We want to make sure we help people understand that that is not going to be as safe of an alternative as standing in the middle of a maintained, irrigated field.”
Bill Linn, assistant police chief for Aspen, said five or so years ago, city officials hired a consultant to look at its challenges in case a mass evacuation was necessary. “They definitely scratched their heads and said, ‘That is a tough one,’” he recalled.
Like Hammond, Linn said escape routes would likely be jammed, causing gridlock. The challenge for police and other emergency responders is trying to prevent panicked behavior by the public. The best way people can avoid that is by planning ahead and memorizing the plan.
“You’re not as likely to react in panic if you think it through,” Linn said.
The fire and police officials deliver the same message — prepare, prepare, prepare.
Balentine said he doesn’t want to “operate on fear,” but it’s important that people take responsibility to make their homes and property less susceptible to wildfire and work on their personal evacuation plan.
Linn said if a person believes they are in an uncomfortable situation with a fire, they shouldn’t wait to be told to evacuate.
The fire district has stressed a message for years — “harden” a home in ways such as using fire-resistant materials and avoiding practices like stacking firewood against the structure, connecting a wooden fence to a structure or allowing trees or brush to grow up alongside the structure.
Defensible space should also be maintained around homes. That doesn’t mean clearcutting; it means strategically thinning the grounds. The fire departments of the Roaring Fork Valley perform free risk assessments.
“Firefighters will do their best to save your home, but what you can do ahead of time to save your home is harden your property,” Balentine said.
A summer like this one, coming off an above-average winter for snowfall and with recent rains, isn’t the time to be complacent, Balentine said. While the wildfire threat is reduced, it will climb again in a future year if not this year.
Aspen City Councilman John Doyle is among the local residents who have compared similarities between Lahaina and Aspen. He raised concerns at a council meeting last week.
“To my knowledge, there is not really a quote-unquote evacuation plan,” Doyle said. “We’ve got one way in and out and that’s basically Highway 82. A lot of people have talked about, ‘Well, you can use the Marolt bridge and the Rio Grande bike trail is viable, but not really. When I’ve talked to staff, all it takes is one car getting stuck on Rio Grande Trail and that route is closed.”
He supports steps such as investments in infrastructure to reduce the risks of power lines falling and sparking a wildfire, potentially through energy storage capacity. He is also concerned about clearing out the increasing amount of “red and dead” trees surrounding Aspen and various valleys in the area.
“We have to allow mitigation techniques,” Doyle said. “I don’t think controlled burns can be done that close to our town but something needs to be done.”