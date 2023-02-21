Mardi Gras festivities will return to Snowmass Village today for a Fat Tuesday celebration, bringing 41 years of tradition back to Base Village and of course, Snowmass Mall.
The event will include a bead toss with the Mardi Gras King and Queen Brian and Sherrill Olson, a Bud Light HiFi concert featuring Snacktime, various performers, a DJ and, of course, Snowmass s’mores. The Mother of All Ascensions Uphill Race also will begin today.
“Mardi Gras is one of our most beloved winter traditions,” Rose Abello, tourism director of Snowmass Tourism, said in a news release. “We are thrilled to celebrate Fat Tuesday with music, performers and beads, beads, beads! We are also so proud to honor Sherrill and Brian Olson, who have been a part of the Snowmass community for many years. Their commitment to Snowmass makes them the ideal pick as this year’s royalty.”
The Olsons, longtime Snowmass Village residents, have a long history in town and said in the release that they still see the small, cozy village they experienced when they first arrived. Brian rolled into Snowmass Village in 1980 on an Amtrak train from Wisconsin. He began working for the town of Snowmass Village’s police department in 1987. Sherrill was a popular personality on the Snowmass golf course in 1990, providing drinks and sandwiches from her cart to local golfers.
Sherrill’s love for hospitality and guest services led her to provide first-class vacation experiences for Snowmass guests. Sherrill continues that endeavor as the assistant general manager at the Top of the Village Condominiums, a Hyatt/Destination Hotels property.
The couple met when Brian bumped into Sherrill in the Mountain Dragon Restaurant one afternoon. After a brief chat, he learned she had packed up her truck and was moving back to California. In the following days he asked her out on a date, and needless to say, Sherrill didn’t move, and they’ve been happily married for more than 25 years.
“Snowmass Village is a caring, resilient and beautiful community and by far the best place to live, bar none,” Sherrill said in the release. “The people and friends we have met along the way are treasured the most. We look forward to celebrating Mardi Gras with everyone, locals and guests alike.”
The Mardi Gras King and Queen will begin the bead toss at 3:15 p.m. from the concert stage to kick off the Bud Light HiFi concert. Snacktime will play at 3:30 p.m. Snacktime is a Philadelphia-based, seven-piece brass band that was created out of necessity at the height of COVID, according to the band’s website. They began playing free shows in Rittenhouse Square and quickly amassed local notoriety. The band recently released their debut album, “Sounds From the Street: Live!”
Throughout the afternoon, a variety of entertainment will be available to attendees. At 1 p.m., DJ Romy will take over Tower Stage on the Snowmass Mall. Art of Air stilt walkers and jugglers will meander through the crowds, and the s’mores can be found on the Snowmass Mall beginning at 3:30 p.m. Festivities will wrap up at 5 p.m.
Also happening today, The 31st Annual Mother of All Ascensions will return to Snowmass Village. The event will take place through Feb. 26. Participants can strap on a pair of snowshoes, Alpine Touring boots, telemark gear or stabilizers to complete the route from Snowmass Base Village to the High Alpine Marketplace in one go, with 2,073 feet of elevation gain.
This year there is no specific race on Fat Tuesday, according to the release. Instead, participants must register for the race online and have six days to complete the course.
All participants must follow Aspen Skiing Co. uphill guidelines. Participation is still allowed without an Aspen-Snowmass Uphilling Pass; however, participants must sign a waiver during registration. Registration is $30 and $15 from every registration is donated to the Aspen Hope Center. Goodie bags and prize giveaways are included in the registration fee.
To register for the uphill event, visit snowfusion.com. More information about the Mardi Gras lineup can be found at gosnowmass.com/mardigras.