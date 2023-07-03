Five years after the Lake Christine Fire, some residents of the midvalley are more wary, most parts of Basalt Mountain are healing, and the midvalley fire department is taking even more precautions.
The Lake Christine Fire roared to life on the evening of July 3, 2018, when there was illegal use of firearms at the Basalt shooting range. The fire erupted on the windy, sweltering Fourth of July, first threatening Basalt and later El Jebel. Three homes were consumed and others suffered smoke damage. Hundreds of people were under mandatory evacuation orders, while thousands voluntarily fled to safer ground. By the time it was ruled completely out with the October moisture, the fire had burned 12,566 acres and cost the federal government $17.1 million to fight.
For some people, the fire left searing images and memories.
“Hopefully we’ll never have a VLAT dropping slurry again on Basalt,” said Richard Cornelius, deputy chief of operations at Roaring Fork Fire Rescue. VLAT stands for “very large air tanker.”
Fire Chief Scott Thompson said the incident was the most intense of his professional life. “That’s a career fire, is what we call that,” he said.
It’s also left its mark on some midvalley residents, though the population turnover is high.
“People have more of a perception that they live in a wildland environment,” Thompson said.
He lamented that in a year like this — following a winter with well above average snow and a wet spring — too many people assume a Roaring Fork wildfire cannot happen again. The smoke plumes that were visible some days last week from the Spring Creek Wildfire near Parachute adjusted the awareness.
“It takes smoke in the air before people start paying attention to their properties,” Thompson said. “We can’t let our guard down. Every year in July and August, our area can burn.”
Roaring Fork Fire Rescue isn’t sitting passively by. For the second year in a row, it has launched “Severity Patrols” where four full-time, seasonal firefighters in two teams use specially fitted fire engines called brush trucks to patrol the rural sections of the sprawling, 520 square-mile fire district. They focus on areas such as Fryingpan Valley, Sopris Creek and Missouri Heights.
The patrols run daily from Memorial Day to Labor Day. All four Severity Patrol members have basic wildland fire training and a couple have experience fighting wildfire. No amount of training can equal the experience of being on the fire lines, Cornelius said.
“The real learning takes place when they get on the federal fires,” he said.
Severity Patrol members Seamus O’Malley and Ryland Babcock started their morning Thursday in Missouri Heights by taking weather readings. Babcock used a hand-held wind meter to assess speed and direction. He twirled a different contraption around in a circle over his head. That device, an old-school sling psychrometer, is used to gauge the relative humidity. The team also employed an automated instrument called a Kestrel to double-check the hand-held devices.
Babcock said they use the instruments for readings every two hours and broadcast the results over the department’s internal radio network so the entire team is aware of conditions.
The Severity Teams also start their day by looking at lightning maps produced by federal agencies. It gives them an idea of where in the district lightning could occur. They can adjust their patrols to concentrate on those areas. Thompson said the patrols will also be sent the day following lightning strikes to see if a smoldering fire kicks up.
O’Malley was previously on a firefighting hand crew in South Dakota. He jumped at the chance for the seasonal position with Roaring Fork Fire Rescue. He likes the diversity of wildland firefighting.
“You never really know what’s going to happen that day,” he said.
Thompson said the Severity Patrol program will cost the fire district about $70,000 over the course of the summer, assuming no overtime pay is needed for firefighting. The investment is money well spent, he said, because the teams can get a jump on fires that break out in the vast pinyon and juniper forests and grasslands that are so prevalent in the district.
“All we have to do is catch one fire with their help and we’re going to pay for the program for many years,” Thompson said.
A Severity Patrol team was among the firefighters who responded last summer when lightning struck a power line near Dearhamer Campground on the east end of Ruedi Reservoir. The strike sparked a fire on the ground end of three guy-wires.
Cornelius said the summer program provides more staffing to attack fires, so even if a fire breaks out somewhere else in the district, they will be quick to respond.
“They’re not always going to be at the right place at the right time. The hope is they are,” he said.
The key is to have the patrols on the prowl when wind, heat and sometimes storms appear in the afternoon — a time that firefighters refer to as the “witching hour.”
“We want them mobile during the witching hour,” Cornelius said.
The Carbondale Fire Protection District has operated similar patrols for several years. Roaring Fork Fire Rescue started patrols prior to the Lake Christine Fire using volunteers, but it didn’t yield the consistency that leaders wanted.
Last year, Roaring Fork Fire Rescue’s costs for the program were covered when firefighters from the district answered the call for assistance from the feds to battle blazes. Some local firefighters were loaned out for a fire in Texas.
This year, two members of the Severity Patrol along with two other full-time paid staff with the district have responded to the Spring Creek Fire. Their initial response last week was through the Mountain Area Mutual Aid program, or MAMA. All of the fire departments on the Western Slope have a pact to send personnel and equipment whenever possible when a wildland fire breaks out. Starting with their second day on the fire, Roaring Fork Fire Rescue’s team was formally enlisted in the federal government’s firefighting effort. That means the district will be compensated for the presence of its crew and use of its apparatus.
That will go a long way toward covering Roaring Fork Fire Rescue’s expenses this summer for the Severity Patrol, depending on how the fire plays out and how long the Roaring Fork team is there, Thompson said.
He felt comfortable sending the team because the fire danger isn’t a huge threat in the home district, at least not yet. Fire danger is rising as moisture content in vegetation falls. It’s changed considerably in the last two weeks with the arrival of hot and dry conditions.
In addition to providing seasonal help for the possibility of fighting wildland fires, the Severity Patrol has produced another benefit for the department. Cornelius said three of the four Severity Patrol team members from last year were later hired for full-time openings with the department.
This year, two of the temporary workers had housing secured in the Roaring Fork Valley. Two others are being housed in the fire district’s employee housing.
Severity Patrol members will also be engaging with the public throughout the summer by attending events such as the Sunday Market in Basalt as well as driving through far-flung areas of the district. The team members are approachable and eager to answer questions, Cornelius said. They will also perform assessments on how properties can mitigate wildfire risk.
“The entire community will see them at some point,” Cornelius said.