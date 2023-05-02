Nearly five years after the Lake Christine Fire scalded more than 12,500 acres of forested lands on and around Basalt Mountain, a coalition of agencies has concluded conditions have changed enough to stop using specialized equipment to forecast flash floods from the burn scar.
For each of the last four years, specialized rain gauges have been installed at three sites on Basalt Mountain to provide emergency management agencies with information about rainfall rates and potential for flash floods and debris flows.
The decision not to install this year was made after detailed discussions with hydrologists from the National Weather Service, according to Roaring Fork Fire Rescue Chief Scott Thompson.
“What the hydrologists tell us is we’re at lesser risk of it sliding,” Thompson said.
The fire roared out of the Basalt State Wildlife Area on July 3, 2018, as the result of illegal use of the public shooting range. It spread onto adjacent public lands and threatened Basalt and El Jebel at different times. Three homes were destroyed in El Jebel and Missouri Heights and hundreds of people were temporarily displaced.
A Burned Area Emergency Response or BAER team of federal officials examined the site later that summer and determined the north part of the burn scar — on the slopes overlooking Upper Cattle Creek — suffered the highest burn severity because of prolonged exposure to intense heat. An estimated 72% of the northern portion of the burn area experienced moderate or high burn severity, according to the U.S. Forest Service.
That created a concern of runoff from the steep slopes because the hardened soil wicks rather than absorbs moisture. The accelerated runoff can result in erosion, flooding and debris flows. The Forest Service undertook drainage improvements on Basalt Mountain roads and trails to try to minimize problems.
A flash flood closed roads and streets in Basalt and dumped tons of sediment into yards in August 2019. The town of Basalt secured grants to install catchment ponds on the slopes above town to try to ease future flooding. The ponds were completed by December 2019.
The BAER team’s assessment said the understory in the burn scar would recover within one or two years, though tree recovery will take substantially longer.
The initial map produced by the BAER team looks like someone threw ketchup, mustard and relish onto a paper with jagged boundaries. The splotches of red represent the highest burn severity, yellow is moderate severity and two shades of green represent low or non-existent burn severity within the fire perimeter. Yellow was the predominant color on the map.
Basalt Town Manager Ryan Mahoney said the natural comeback of vegetation was among the factors in not reinstalling the rain gauges this year.
“It’s been five years. There’s been healing,” he said.
Thompson said an even bigger factor in the decision not to install the rain gauges was an upgrade in the radar system used by the National Weather Service in Grand Junction. The system predicts rainfall potential from specific storm cells. The radar’s predictions were compared to actual rainfall over the Lake Christine burn scar last year and they were found to be highly accurate, Thompson said.
As a result, it was felt that relying on the radar was a better route to go because “we can get an earlier outlook” on precipitation amounts, Thompson said.
The rain gauges were placed in 2019 through 2022 on the Basalt side of the slopes, on the Cattle Creek side and on the face of the upper mountain. The cost to acquire the gauges and install them in 2019 was $71,200. The fragile equipment was removed each fall and reinstalled in the spring. The reinstallation costs ranged from $15,824 to $17,600 over the last three years.
The total cost of the program over four years was $121,304. The Colorado Water Conservation Board contributed roughly half of that amount at $60,000 while Eagle County Emergency Management contributed $32,879. The town of Basalt and Roaring Fork Fire Rescue each contributed $7,279 while the public safety councils of Pitkin and Eagle counties each contributed $4,000.
“This year we’re not going to put them in place and I think it was a very informed decision,” Thompson said.