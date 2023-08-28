Lance Armstrong and his wife, Anna Hansen, sold their Aspen home last week for $17.5 million, according to property records, ending the polarizing cyclist’s near 15-year run as local property owner.
Armstrong had been trying to sell the property on and off for the last few years, initially putting the home up for sale in January 2020. The asking price was $14.5 million then, but the property was taken off the market in January 2021, according to the real estate website Trulia. It was relisted for $18.9 million in January before selling last week.
Aspen broker Carrie Wells represented the buyer and seller; she announced the sale on social media last week without naming the buyer, seller or the home’s address.
Wells’ post said: “Congratulations to my Sellers and my Buyers of this timeless home in Aspen’s West End! Set in a private cul-de-sac in Aspen's West End, this spacious residence is sublime in every season. A dream for entertaining, the home was designed with indoor/outdoor living in mind, and the entire main living level opens to the surrounding landscape through French doors in every room. Thoughtfully designed in an elegant yet understated European style, and walking or biking distance to the music tents, Aspen Institute, downtown and all of the area's surrounding recreation and amenities.”
Armstrong did not respond to a text message left with him on Sunday. One of his close Aspen friends, former Pitkin County Sheriff Joe DiSalvo, declined comment.
Armstrong bought the West End home for $9.175 million, through a limited liability company he controlled, in October 2008. The ownership status of the property changed on paper over the years, but Armstrong was ultimately behind whatever ownership of record. For a period of time, the home was under the Armstrong-controlled ownership of “8th One LLC,” a nod to the seven Tour de France titles stripped from Armstrong after his doping scheme unraveled.
When Armstrong settled a lawsuit with Dallas-based SCA Promotions, a sports insurance firm, he agreed to pay $10 million and the Aspen home was used as collateral in 2016. Armstrong cleared the debt in 2017, according to public records.
Armstrong did not begin to live in Aspen full-time until 2018. He and his wife Anna, from his second marriage, were raising their two children in Aspen. Armstrong has three children from a previous marriage.
He was involved in charity events such as a fundraiser for the Aspen Education Foundation, which drew accolades and also criticism for the nonprofit organization’s allowing a tainted athlete to raise funds in its name.
Armstrong also would join fellow Texan and acclaimed artist Lyle Lovett occasionally onstage at Belly Up for a cameo performance, and he competed in local foot and bike races and helped start the Aspen FIFTY mountain bike race. He also helped DiSalvo with his nonprofit golf events.
Armstrong’s altercation at Cache Cache restaurant in Aspen with former teammate Tyler Hamilton in June 2011 attracted the attention of the FBI, which at the time had been investigating Armstrong on doping allegations. The Cache Cache incident came after Hamilton’s interview with “60 Minutes” about Armstrong’s involvement in the Postal Service cycling team’s doping scandal.
Armstrong got in trouble with the Aspen police in December 2014 for not immediately reporting he was driving a vehicle that hit two parked cars in the West End. Hansen initially took the blame.
He was a supporter of DiSalvo’s most recent re-election campaign, which opponents used as a knock against the incumbent sheriff. Armstrong’s name also was connected to DiSalvo through their partnership with Lift Vodka, which remains in production.
In February, the cyclist wrote a short letter to the editor of this newspaper with a backhanded dig at former Aspen mayor, Pitkin County commissioner and current Aspen Daily New columnist Mick Ireland. Ireland’s column leading up to the November sheriff’s election often criticized DiSalvo’s ethics and relationships, including his connection to Armstrong.
The letter was published in February, months after DiSalvo’s loss to now-Sheriff Michael Buglione.
“Need a quick favor please, Aspenites. Y’all remember those ‘SICK OF MICK’ bumper stickers that were floating around a few years back? If anyone has one lying around may I please have it?”
Aspen also was prominently featured in “Lance,” a two-part documentary about the Austin, Texan’s rise and fall from cycling royalty that was produced by ESPN Films.
The West End home sold by Armstrong and his wife has 5,816 square feet of living space, making the transaction worth more than $3,000 per square foot. The home comes with a wine room, hot tub, stereo system and fireplace, all rated in “very good” condition by the Pitkin County Assessor’s Office, and a kitchen in an “excellent” state.
The new owners are Katherine and Kyle Oudt, according to the deed of sale that was filed Friday in the Pitkin County Clerk and Recorder’s Office.