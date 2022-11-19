Aspen City Council secured additional land for a future affordable housing project with the adoption of an ordinance on Tuesday that approved the subdivision of the Burlingame Triangle Parcel.
The triangle parcel is a piece of a large lot just south of the Lumberyard location that was purchased by the council in the 1990s and approved for affordable housing projects. The smaller lot was subdivided from the larger one with the adoption of the ordinance, and it will be combined with the Aspen Mini Storage and Annie Mitchell properties for future development at the Lumberyard.
“Because Annie Mitchell has previously been subdivided from this lot and only one fathering parcel can do one minor subdivision, we’re here as a major subdivision, even though no development is proposed through this,” Bob Schultz, a planning consultant working on the project with the city, said on Tuesday. “The last time we were here, it was to annex and zone the [Aspen Mini Storage] site, and as part of the city’s land assemblage to put together the properties that will become the Lumberyard affordable housing project.”
The Aspen Mini Storage property was annexed into the city earlier this year. The subdivision of the triangle parcel creates the boundary around the three lots for the future project. Next year, the council will be presented with an affordable housing plan for the project. The public will be asked to provide input on the plan as it moves forward.
On Tuesday, no changes or development were approved for the triangle parcel. The process for those approvals will come later, Schultz said.
“So what does the subdivision do? It’s assembling the land for that housing project,” he said. “What it doesn’t do is approve any development or change the zoning on the property.”
The parcel will continue to be part of the rural residential zone except for an 11,000-square-foot section that will be zoned commercially, which is allowed under city code. With the confirmation of a conservation easement boundary around the larger lot, about 83.5 acres will be permanently conserved around Deer Hill. The parts of the Annie Mitchell Trail and ABC Trail that run through the area will not be affected, Schultz added.
“As with the Mini Storage annexation, no changes in use,” he said. “We aren’t proposing to do anything other than clarify this parcel boundary and create this new parcel that will eventually be linked together with the Lumberyard parcels and the Mini Storage parcel, and that plan will come before you and the public will have plenty of opportunity to weigh in on their assessment of that housing plan.”
The subdivision was approved by the city’s Planning and Zoning Commission in September, and city staff recommended that the council go along with that approval on Tuesday. Schultz said that he and the project team thought the subdivision was something that worked for everyone involved.
Council members unanimously approved the subdivision without debate or further discussion.