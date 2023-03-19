The Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that one skier has died after being caught in a "large avalanche" in the Maroon Bowl area of Highland Peak, outside of the ski area boundary of Aspen Highlands.
Two other skiers caught in the slide are OK, according to Parker Lathrop, director of operations for the sheriff's office. One was taken to safety down to the base of Highlands resort while another was airlifted by helicopter to the Aspen-Pitkin County Airport, Lathrop said. Neither skier was seriously injured, but Lathrop didn't know the extent of the injuries at the time of a phone call around 5:30 p.m.
Lathrop said emergency dispatchers received the call about the avalanche at about 1:25 p.m. Initial reports stated that three skiers were in the area of the slide.
The sheriff’s office and Mountain Rescue Aspen "are actively organizing a response to the incident," a PCSO Facebook post at around 3:30 p.m. said. Aspen Highlands ski patrol also assisted. "More information will be released as it becomes available."
This story is developing.