Skyrocketing values in property assessments impacted an Aspen condominium complex almost half as greatly as it did other local condos this year.
While many condos nearly doubled in value since their last Pitkin County appraisal in 2021, unit values at Larkspur Condominiums on East Hopkins Avenue went up by an average of 38%, according to property records.
County staff said that while the case does not show any kind of hole in the system of determining property values, it does show the difficulties in applying a mass-appraisal model while accommodating unique occurrences in the real estate market.
For local resident Walther Ramos, it shows a frustrating lack of consistency in the county’s assessment process.
Ramos, a local resident and treasurer for the Obermeyer Place Homeowners’ Association, noticed Larkspur’s strange case as he was researching assessed values for Aspen condos.
Ramos, like many Pitkin County property owners, noticed a sharp increase in the value of his unit at Obermeyer Place. He then used publicly available data to examine how his unit compared with assessed values for other Aspen condos this year. Ramos found several strange anomalies in the county’s 2023 evaluations, and few consistent patterns. Larkspur was a standout for him.
“It didn’t make any sense,” Ramos said.
While Larkspur units increased from their last appraisal values by 38%, the other complexes Ramos examined had much larger increases. Concept 600 units increased by an average of 90%, Obermeyer Place by 81%, the Gant by 92%, Le Clairvaux by 99% and Le Chamonix by 108%. (The numbers do not include any value changes from appeals).
Ramos said he doesn’t think there’s anything about the Larkspur units that would make them appreciate in value less than other complexes like Concept 600 or the Gant. When Ramos emailed county staff to ask for an explanation, he did not receive a reply, he said.
In an interview with the Aspen Daily News, Pitkin County Chief Appraiser Larry Fite explained that the listing of a single unit, posted shortly after the study period for 2023 assessments ended, was the reason for Larkspur’s comparatively small increase in value.
Fite said that when county staff initially applied its assessment model to Larkspur, its values increased like other condominiums’ values did. But then, staff performed a “value summary.”
In a value summary, county staff look at listings and sale prices that occurred after the 18-month data collection period. Fite said this step serves as a kind of check to make sure their assessments haven’t overshot what properties are actually selling for on the market.
During that step, staff discovered that one Larkspur unit was listed six days after the end of the data collection period and the listing price was well below the value their model had produced. Five months later, the unit sold for an even lower price.
Fite said that after the county saw that listing, they applied “appraiser judgment,” by which county appraisers can tweak their model to make it fit the reality they’re seeing in the market. They adjusted the model to be more “conservative,” bringing down assessed values for the entire complex to fit that low listing.
“It’s not a common occurrence, but it happens,” Fite said.
The assessed value for the listed unit dropped down to $4.08 million, just below the price it ultimately sold for in September 2022. That seemed to make sense. But the move had strange effects elsewhere. Another unit, which sold during the data collection period and whose sale was used to calibrate the initial model for Larkspur, ended up being valued below its September 2021, sales price. One would expect the assessed value to be above that sales price, as the assessment should represent value nine months after the sale itself, at which point the price should have increased.
Ramos says it’s hard to discern a consistent mathematical methodology in the county’s assessments because of anomalies like this one. Available public information on the county’s assessment methods, like the county’s market trend analysis, don’t independently explain the end results he sees in the Aspen condo market.
Fite said that while the county does indeed have a mathematical methodology for how to assess property values (as required by law), that methodology can’t always accommodate all the unique situations that arise at different properties.
That’s where the power of appraiser judgment sometimes becomes necessary. And it can have odd results.
“Is the system broken? No. Is it perfect? No,” said Fite.
John Zimmerman, president of ValueWest — a private valuation company that contracts with Eagle County to assist with property assessments — said that even a single listing can be used against a county if property owners decide to contest their appraisal in a hearing. He said that generally, assessors have to keep that reality in mind when assigning values.
“There are good sales, there are bad sales, there are people that undervalue and overvalue,” Zimmerman said. And they can all affect an assessment value.
For Fite, it’s all about honoring the situation on the ground without trying to understand every oddity in property sales.
“Each complex has its own intricacies, and buyers and sellers have their own unique motivations … we just try to reflect the data that’s out there and not try to figure out all the differences,” Fite said.
The Larkspur case is only one of several strange cases Ramos noticed in his research. According to Fite, it is not even the only case of its kind this year. Fite said he had a similar situation with a complex in Snowmass Village.
To understand every strange situation occurring around them, a Pitkin County property owner would have to study each one on a case-by-case basis, and in some situations, they would have to speak personally with assessors to understand their thinking.
Someone hoping for total methodological consistency in the county’s process might be frustrated by these bizarre anomalies and applications of appraiser judgment. Someone hoping for a totally accurate reflection of a complex market might be disappointed by the broad brush of a mass-appraisal model. The middle ground might not be satisfying for anyone, Fite said.