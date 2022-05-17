Several sports made landfall on playoffs island last week in high school sports, but baseball, girls golf and track and field still saw regular-season action continue, some into this week.
Here’s what happened in last week’s non-playoff scenes.
Baseball
Basalt baseball’s hot run continued and concluded with a 3-1 run in their final full week, including two league victories to lift into third place in the 3A Western Slope.
The Longhorns swept Moffat County to end their league season 9-5 and went 12-2 overall in their last 14 games heading into Monday night's season finale against non-league Battle Mountain.
They started the week with a 15-14 loss at Summit and a 9-8 win against Steamboat Springs. The week was enough for Aspen to jump over Coal Ridge in the standings, who split a doubleheader with Aspen on Saturday to drop to 8-6 in league play. It was the Skiers' first league win of the season, a 5-2 victory in their final Western Slope League contests of the season. They went 1-3 overall on the week and sit at 3-18 entering their final game at Summit on Tuesday.
Roaring Fork finished their season with a 1-2 week highlighted by a 22-6 win at Gunnison in game one of a Saturday doubleheader. They lost the final game of the day and also fell at Durango earlier in the week. The Rams ended the season at 9-14 overall and 5-9 in league play.
In 4A, Glenwood Springs fell against Coal Ridge on Monday afternoon to conclude their season, finishing 8-15 and 2-10 in league play. They went 0-4 in the final week.
Basalt and Coal Ridge await the unveiling of the playoff bracket on Wednesday.
Girls golf
Aspen and Glenwood Springs met at Aspen Golf Club on Monday and in Gypsum on Tuesday as they approach their regionals next weekend.
In their home meet, Aspen finished fifth out of eight but as the top 3A team out of the two competing. Glenwood finished sixth, just one stroke behind Aspen. Aspen freshman Lenna Persson tied for second with 84 strokes.
At the Gypsum Creek Invitational on Tuesday, Persson again tied for second and Glenwood sophomore Zoë Laird finished fifth, but both teams only scored two competitors and didn’t rank in the standings.
Persson is currently ranked 83 in the state overall and ninth in 3A. Laird is 327th overall, leading Glenwood, and 110th in 4A.
Aspen plays in Grand Junction at the Tiara Rado Golf Course on Tuesday, their last scheduled meet before their regional on May 24. Glenwood Springs has no more scheduled contests before their regional on May 23.
Track and Field
Qualifiers for state track and field were announced on Monday. Aspen’s Natalie Wesner qualified for the 3A long jump and the 4x100 meter relay team also made the cut, ranked 15th in 3A.
Basalt has 13 individual qualifiers, led by Katelyn Maley’s three individual qualifications. Gavin Webb qualified for two field events, Ava Lane qualified for a pair of running events and Vanessa Bryant, Jacey Read and Marlon Nelson each qualified for an event individually as well. They also qualified three girls relay teams.
Glenwood Springs will send 10 qualifiers: Joaquin Sandoval in the 100-meter and 200-meter dashes, Maria Carlson in the 400-meter, Sophia Connerton-Nevin in the 800-meter dash, Ruby Patch in the 100-meter hurdles, Miah Suarez in the 300-meter hurdles, Ana Shea in the high jump and triple jump, Breauna Sorenson in the long jump and the girls 400-meter relay team.
Roaring Fork sophomore Kyra Reeds qualified in the 100-meter hurdles, ranked 16th in the preliminary round.
The state championships begin on May 19 at Jefferson County Stadium in Lakewood.