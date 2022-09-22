Aspen High got its first victory of the football season on Friday night while hosting Battle Mountain.
The Skiers watched as a slow march from the Huskies ended in a touchdown followed by a two-point conversion. Meanwhile, the Aspen offense sat dormant, with an early interception in the red zone.
The Skiers defense held down the Huskies for the first half — and for each drive following the opening one for the remainder of the game. Aspen trailed 8-0 at the half before senior quarterback Nate Thomas connected with receiver Tanner Benson. They drew within one on the extra point.
In the third quarter, Aspen turned a blocked punt into a touchdown to take the lead, and with a two-point conversion, the Skiers were up 15-8, which ended up being the final score. Aspen is 1-2 on the season.
In other prep football action, a rain delay was the only thing slowing Basalt from continuing its undefeated start. The Longhorns eventually took down Glenwood Springs, 28-12.
Basalt jumped out to a 21-point lead in the first half, holding the Demons scoreless. Glenwood scored twice in the third quarter before Basalt secured one final score in the fourth to ice the game.
Basalt tallied three rushing touchdowns, two by running back Cooper Crawford and one by QB Kade Schneider, both seniors. Schneider also connected with senior Dylan Madden for a 3-yard passing touchdown.
The Longhorns moved to 4-0 while Glenwood Springs fell to 2-2.
Roaring Fork also secured its first win of the season, routing Clear Creek High School 44-0. Senior Zane Garcia recorded two interceptions and a rushing touchdown in the victory. Junior quarterback Max Bollock passed for three touchdowns and 244 yards, also carrying the ball for 142 yards. The Rams scored 20 points in the first quarter and led 31-0 at the half. They sit at 1-2 and will travel to Meeker on Friday.
Cross-country
Glenwood Springs clinched a gold and silver as a team at their home meet on Saturday at Spring Valley.
The Demons, anchored by senior Sophia Connerton-Nevin, who took the individual title, clinched first place overall on the girls side and took second in the boys division. Fellow senior Cate Simpson took eighth on the girls side, then junior Taia Nykerk, senior Katrina Gillen and sophomore Emma Thornal took the 10th through 12th spots respectively. Junior Gracie Westphal and sophomore Willa Corcoran took 19th and 20th and senior Natty Verellen rounded out the team at 24th.
Tanner Merritt, a sophomore, was the team leader for Glenwood Springs on the boys side. Senior William Hassel came in 11th, sophomores Finn Long and Ty Hesses came in 15th and 16th, senior Sebastian Aragon came in 22nd and senior Noah Fosnaught rounded out the top 25 finishers.
The girls scored 11 points better than second place, while the boys finished 69 points behind Eagle Valley.
Colorado Rocky Mountain School took fourth on both sides. Junior Ben Oldham and senior Tristan Tantow finished back-to-back in third and fourth place on the boys side and sophomore teammate Henry O’Hagan finished eighth.
Ellis Hutchins, also a sophomore, took fifth on the girls side to lead CRMS. Senior Chantel Hope finished 26th.
In California, the Basalt Longhorns took part in the illustrious, interstate Woodbridge Classic. The junior varsity girls team took ninth in their division, led by Lacey Lindberg with a 40th-place finish, immediately trailed by Georgia Searles.
The varsity girls placed eighth and the boys placed 12th in their divisions. Sophomore Isabella Moon was the highest placer, taking 17th in the girls varsity leg. Addison Raymond took 49th and Caroline Cole took 56th.
Senior Misha Logan led the boys team with a 38th-place finish.
On Friday, Aspen’s girls took third out of five in Ridgway. Sophomore Julia Diaz finished second and senior Michaela Kenny took fourth. Only four boys competed, excluding the Skiers from team scoring. Junior Edwin Ryerson finished 13th to lead the team.
Softball
Basalt moved to two games above .500 with a doubleheader sweep at Montrose on Tuesday. The Longhorns won game one 4-3 and game two 5-4. Both wins came in comeback fashion after giving up two runs in the bottom of the first in game one and four runs in the bottom of the first in game two.
Seniors Kiera Larson and Corey Bollock and junior Zaida Leslie each recorded three hits across the two games.
The Longhorns are 6-4 on the season and 3-3 in league play.
Aspen fell in both games of a doubleheader to Montezuma-Cortez, 17-0 and 22-6, to drop to 0-8. No score was reported for Saturday’s contest at Cedaredge.
Soccer
Glenwood Springs got on track with its first two wins of the season, a dominant 9-1 win at Palisade on Thursday and a 1-0 overtime thriller against the league leader Eagle Valley on Tuesday. Sophomore Gael Mondragon scored the extra-period winner for the Demons to deal the Devils their first loss of the season in their 10th game.
The Demons moved to 2-4-1 on the season.
Aspen also secured its first win of the season, taking down Colorado Rocky Mountain School on Monday, 4-0. Junior Sasha Forman scored twice and sophomores Jack Carolan and Salomon Chehebar each scored once. The Skiers fell at Ridgway 3-1 on Saturday, sitting at 1-4 on the season.
CRMS also fell against Crested Butte 10-0 on Saturday. The Oysters are 1-5 on the season.
Basalt went 1-1 on the week, falling 4-3 in double overtime to Rifle on Thursday before taking down Middle Park 1-0 on Saturday. The Longhorns are 3-4 on the season.
Roaring Fork fell to two other top 10 squads, dropping to rival Coal Ridge 3-1 on Thursday before Liberty Common out of Fort Collins came to Carbondale and topped the Rams 6-1. It’s the first time RFHS has lost back-to-back games since the beginning of the 2021 spring season.
Tennis
Aspen went 1-1 in a doubleheader in Grand Junction on Tuesday, falling 5-1 to Grand Junction High and beating Grand Junction Central 4-3.
Singles No. 1 player, junior Chase Kelly, was the only Aspen player to win in both contests, without losing a set. Against Central, singles teammates Joshua Ward and Alex Schlosser each won, as did doubles No. 1 Beckett Brennan and Micky Terkun.
The Skiers sit at 2-2.
No score was reported for Basalt’s lone contest of the week against Fruita Monument on Saturday. The team also competed at Vail Christian on Wednesday, but no score had been posted as of press time.
Volleyball
Glenwood Springs saw a dominant 5-1 stretch over the week move them to 9-2 overall. The Demons got their first league win at Steamboat Springs on Thursday before going 4-0 in a tournament Saturday, losing one set across all four matches. Their lone loss came at Eagle Valley on Tuesday, 3-0.
Aspen saw a 2-1 week, toppling Roaring Fork 3-1 at home Thursday, falling against Fruita Monument 3-1 on Saturday and sweeping Rifle on the road Tuesday. The stretch moved them above .500 at 5-4.
Roaring Fork recovered from the loss at Aspen with a 3-1 victory over Basalt on Monday. The Rams sit at 8-4 overall.
Basalt also fell to Delta on Thursday, going 0-2 on the week. The Longhorns are 2-8 this season.
Golf
Both Aspen and Basalt qualified for the state tournament out of regionals on Tuesday. The Longhorns placed second, one stroke behind tournament champion Vail Mountain, at their home course, River Valley Ranch in Carbondale. It earned Basalt an automatic team bid.
Sophomore Jackson Stewart and junior Garrett Exelbert each shot a 75 while junior Jase Joslin shot a 76 to place in a tie for second and fourth, respectively. Basalt’s fourth, junior Alec Claassen, still placed 12th with a 79.
Aspen, however, placed all four of their golfers within the cutoff range for state qualification, which will allow them to compete as a team at state.
Seniors Sky Sosna and Carson Miller each shot a 77, sophomore Ryan Rigney shot a 79 and senior Peter DeWetter shot an 82, three strokes inside the cutoff.
The state tournament starts Oct. 3.