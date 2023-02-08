As Aspen High School dance returns from a national championship, league and regional playoff season has arrived for some local high school sports, with state tournaments coming up as soon as this weekend.
Swimming will head to the Front Range on Friday for their season championship bids, while Alpine skiing sees theirs at the end of next week.
For other sports, it’s coming down to crunch time for seeding bids ahead of playoff season, with regular season competition ending in the coming weeks.
Skiing
Aspen alpine skiing claimed a pair of victories at Highlands on Friday, winning both the boys and girls competitions in dominant fashion.
Seniors Stella Sherlock and Cate Simpson went Nos. 1 and 2 overall in the girls race, followed immediately by junior Sienna Hendrickson and senior Chloe Smith to put AHS Skiers in all of the top four spots. They scored 177 points as a team, the highest value possible when taking the top three scores from individual competitors. Steamboat Springs came in second with 162 points.
On the boys side, junior Chase Kelly took first overall, nearly a full second ahead of Steamboat’s Colin Kagan in second place. Kelly was joined on the podium by freshman Luka Smalls in third, and junior Sasha Forman took fourth. Parker Kendrick, Viggo Morgan and Turner Estock placed in fifth, sixth and eighth respectively. The boys team scored 175 points, ahead of Steamboat’s 168 in second.
Aspen Alpine competes at Beaver Creek on Friday in final bids to qualify for state, which takes place at Copper Mountain on Feb. 16 and 17.
On the Nordic side, the quartet of Julia Diaz, Colby Vanderaa, Stella Lodge and Michaela Kenny took 10th in the Colorado High School Skiing League Relay Championships at Colorado Mountain College Leadville on Friday. It was the last competition ahead of Feb. 25’s state championship at the Steamboat Ski Touring Center.
Swimming
Glenwood Springs won the Western Slope League championship in Grand Junction over the weekend, claiming five individual events and two of the three relays.
Bennett Jones took the 100-meter fly and 200 individual medley, Amelie Ogilby won the 100 breast and 500 free and Emma Lindstrom won the 200 free. The Demons took the 200 medley relay — made up of Ogilby on the backstroke, Adelyn Newton on the breaststroke, Jones on the fly and Lindstrom on the free. They also won the 400 free with a team composed of Jones, Penelope White, Ogilby and Lindstrom.
Aspen finished eighth in the WSL championships, with Lilly Huggard’s silver in the 100 backstroke leading the scoring.
The state competition is all that remains on the schedule, meeting in Thornton on Friday and Saturday. The Demons are sending 14 individually qualified athletes to compete. The Skiers are sending three individual qualifiers — seniors Huggard and Natalie Wesner and freshman Sara Michelin — and two relay teams.
Wrestling
The Basalt boys completed their regular season on Saturday at the Meeker duals, falling to the host and Coal Ridge but beating Olathe, Rangely and Soroco. Following a duals loss to Rifle the day before, it brought their final week duals record to 3-3 before the start of regionals on Friday.
Glenwood Springs, the host of said regional, finished fifth in the Southwest League/Western Slope League championships in Grand Junction on Thursday, beating out seven teams. Though they had no individual winners, the Demons collected four silver medals: Isaac Lepe in the 132-pound bracket, Leobardo Meraz in the 138, Cameron Small in the 190 and Kodiak Kellogg in the 215.
On the girls wrestling side, Basalt collected a 21-6 duals win over Rifle on Friday to redeem an 18-12 loss to North Fork the day prior to close out their regular season. Paola Cruz won by fall and Roselyne Bernal won by decision, while Rifle’s lone win came via forfeit in the 155 class due to Basalt having no wrestler at the weight.
The Longhorns will travel to Battle Mountain on Friday for their regional competition.
Girls basketball
After a 2-0 start in the four-team league, the biggest test on Glenwood’s road to a 5A Western Slope League title will be on Thursday. The Demons’ lone game over the past week was a 40-35 overtime loss outside of league play to Durango High School.
The Demons sit at 12-6 overall heading into Tuesday night’s contest with Palisade, who sit at 5-14. They’ll travel to Eagle Valley on Thursday, where they’ll face the Devils, who lead the league at 3-0. The teams will meet again on Feb. 17 in Glenwood in what could be a league-determining matchup.
In 4A, Basalt treaded water with a league win and a league loss, beating Rifle 46-30 on Friday before losing 53-42 at Summit on Saturday. The Longhorns sit at 10-9 overall and 3-6 in the WSL, putting them in fifth. They have four games left on the schedule, three of them in league play. After they travel to Steamboat Springs this Friday, the Longhorns’ remaining three contests will all be at home.
In 3A, Roaring Fork entered Tuesday’s home meeting with Aspen after a 1-1 week, falling at Cedaredge before beating league opponent Meeker. The Rams came into Tuesday 4-10 overall and 2-7 in league, putting them in sixth place.
The first win remains elusive for Aspen, who dropped a pair of games last week to fall to 0-16. After Tuesday, they have six games remaining to try to break into the win column.
Boys basketball
Roaring Fork’s bid for a 3A WSL title took a hit with a loss at Cedaredge on Friday, their first league loss of the season. They rebounded with a 74-44 home win over Meeker on Saturday.
The Rams have three games left on the schedule and boast a record of 8-1 in the WSL, while Cedaredge (7-1) has four games remaining. The remaining games for both teams are all league bouts, meaning the teams could very well end with 11-1 records and a tie atop the league standings. The two teams dealt each other their only losses.
In 4A, Basalt carries a three-game win streak into the home stretch, sitting at 10-9 overall and 6-4 in league play, good for third overall. The end of the season is make-or-break time for them. They’ve got four games remaining, two against teams above them in the standings — Coal Ridge and Steamboat — one against 5-4 Delta, who is right on their tail and one against Aspen, who accounts for the Longhorn’s lone loss in the past five games.
The Skiers rattled off six straight wins from Jan. 21 through Friday before falling to league-leader Steamboat on Saturday. The streak lifted the Skiers to an 11-6 overall record and 5-4 mark in league play heading into Tuesday, in the hunt for a top-three spot. They closed out their home season on Tuesday night against Summit, with five games remaining on their schedule — four in league.
Hockey
A 5-2 loss to Steamboat on Friday dropped Glenwood Springs from the top spot in the 4A Mountain league, putting the Demons at 12-3 overall, just behind the 12-2-1 Crested Butte Titans.
The Demons won against Steamboat on the road on Jan. 30, 3-2.
They entered their home finale against Summit on Tuesday with three road games to follow, traveling to Colorado Academy on Friday before a pivotal game against Crested Butte on Feb. 15 and the regular season closer at Summit on Feb. 17