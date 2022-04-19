Days of snow in the middle of the week knocked some local prep sports off the table, but athletes were back on the field, pitch, track and pool by the weekend.
Here are recaps of the action.
Baseball
In a tough week for valley baseball teams, Roaring Fork High collected the only wins on the week in a doubleheader sweep of Aspen on Saturday. The Rams took game one 26-2 and game two 18-7. Sophomore Noel Richardson and senior Nolan Peirson were the lone Roaring Fork players with multiple hits in both games, though the twin bill saw nine individual multi-hit performances total on the day.
Aspen’s Ben Godomsky, Caleb Seward and Henry Hurd each recorded two hits in the second game. Statistics from game one were not entered into MaxPreps.
In other diamond action, Glenwood Springs was swept in a doubleheader Saturday hosting Summit, 12-5 and 7-6 and Basalt fell in both of their Saturday contests as well hosting North Fork, 11-2 and 11-8 in extra innings.
Roaring Fork currently sits third in the 3A Western Slope standings, with Basalt fifth and Aspen eighth. Glenwood is sixth in 4A.
Girls lacrosse
In lacrosse action, rivals Aspen and Roaring Fork each had tough weeks, with Aspen taking its second consecutive loss and the Rams dropping two within three days of each other.
The Skiers fell at Castle View, ranked No. 3 in 4A in the state out of Castle Rock — and the team that ended Aspen’s season in the playoffs a year ago — by a final score of 30-7 reported to MaxPreps. No stats were available.
Meanwhile, the Rams just fell at Battle Mountain on Thursday 11-10 before Poudre School District out of Fort Collins routed them 16-2 on Saturday. Roaring Fork had not entered statistics for either game into MaxPreps at the time of writing.
The two teams rematch on Thursday in Carbondale after Aspen beat Roaring Fork 15-9 at home on April 5. The Skiers maintain their No. 1 spot in the 4A Mountain East League with a 4-0 conference record. Battle Mountain is second and the Rams are third.
Boys lacrosse
The Skiers secured an important win over Battle Mountain on the road on Friday, 5-3. The victory propelled Aspen to third in the 4A Western League over the Huskies and moved them to 3-2 in conference play.
Individual statistics were not available through MaxPreps at the time of writing.
On Saturday in Montrose, Glenwood Springs got their second win of the season in a league contest against Montrose High, 11-9. Junior Jamie Dolan scored a hat trick and tallied three assists for six total points. Fellow junior Nick Geiser also scored three and assisted on two and seniors Jonas Kohout and William Packard had two goals apiece. Senior goalie Forrest Rosenbloom made 13 saves.
Girls soccer
Colorado Rocky Mountain School got an important 5-1 win in league play over Grand Valley on Thursday to move into first place in the 2A Western Slope League before falling on Saturday to the still-undefeated Aspen Skiers 2-0 on Saturday.
Statistics for the Oysters were not provided for either game. Seniors Reese Leonard and Jennifer Ellis each had a goal for the now 6-0 Skiers. Sophomore Alika Bassi had assists on both tallies.
Elsewhere, Glenwood Springs fell 3-0 at Steamboat Springs on Thursday and Roaring Fork dropped contests hosting Grand Junction on Friday and Eagle Valley on Saturday by identical 2-1 scores.
The Skiers hold the top spot in the 3A WSL with a 2-0 league record, two fewer games than the also undefeated-in-league-play Vail Mountain. Six of Aspen’s final eight games are against WSL opponents, including a duel with the Gore Rangers on May 5.
Boys swimming
Glenwood Springs placed first out of four in both days at the District 51 invitational on Friday and Saturday in Grand Junction. The Demons edged second-place Montrose by 33 points on Friday and 38 on Saturday, winning a combined 16 events across both days. Freshman William Jones won two individual events each day and Ross Bradbury won two.
The 200-meter relay team won both days and the team took two more relay events.
Girls tennis
Glenwood Springs competed with North Fork on Thursday according to MaxPreps, but reported no score.
Track and field
Glenwood Springs hosted valley schools in the Demon Invitational on Saturday, edging out Rifle by half a point to win the boys side and placing second behind Cedaredge in the girls.
Basalt finished 11th, Aspen 15th and Roaring Fork 16th on the boys side. The Longhorns were sixth in girls competition; Aspen was 11th; and Roaring Fork took 16th.
The Demons had six first-place finishes: the boys 100-meter (sophomore Joaquin Sandoval), 1600 (freshman Benny Swanson), and the girls 400 (senior Maria Carlson), 3200 (senior Ella Johnson) and long jump and hammer throw (both junior Breauna Sorenson). They also had three boys relay teams each finish in second place.
The Longhorns saw senior Gavin Webb take the high jump and junior Katelyn Maley take the 1600. The girls 800 medley also took gold.
Miss anything? Ensure all scores, stats and schedules are correct in MaxPreps and reach out to rich@aspendailynews.com.