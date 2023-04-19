A crisp Saturday morning saw the shuffling of some events at the 42nd Demon Invitational track and field meet. The home school showed out on the girls side to claim the win. The boys' side finished 10th.
Glenwood took gold in five events, all on the women’s side: Quinn Waaler in the 3,200-meter dash, Sophia Connerton-Nevin in the 1,600, Ruby Patch in the triple jump, Breauna Sorenson in the long jump and the relay team in the 4x100.
Aspen placed ninth on both the boys and girls sides with Will Gerardi leaping for a score of 40 feet, 7 inches in the triple jump and Nico Smith running to a time of 51.78 seconds in the 400-meter dash for two golds for the Skiers.
Absent Princeton commit distance runner Katelyn Maley, Basalt still scored 49 points to finish fifth on the girls side and placed 13th on the boys. Jacey Read took home a pair of golds in the 100-meter dash and 200, while Ava Lane took the 400 meter.
Roaring Fork got a second-place finish out of junior Kyra Reeds in the 100-meter hurdle and finished 15th and 14th in the girls and boys team results, respectively.
Track and field returns to action on Saturday at Coal Ridge.
Following are results from around high school sports over the last week, through Monday.
Girls soccer
Basalt came into Tuesday’s home contest against Aspen following a two-win week to get back to 4-2 on the season. They beat non-league Grand Junction 3-2 on the road on April 11 before heading down to Rifle to best the Bears 3-1 on Thursday. Senior Sarah Levy scored twice and junior Jacey Read scored once in GJ, but no individual statistics were available for Thursday’s contest. The team entered Tuesday at 1-1 in league play.
Aspen, meanwhile, fell to 4-3 last week in their lone contest, a 6-0 defeat at the hands of Manitou Springs on Saturday. The Skiers sought their first league win on Tuesday at Basalt, entering at 0-1.
Roaring Fork went 2-1 last week to reach 4-5 overall on the season, stomping Moffat County 8-0 on Thursday, falling to Manitou Springs 6-1 on Friday and beating Grand Junction 2-1 on Monday in three league contests. They await Basalt on Wednesday night.
Glenwood Springs entered Tuesday night’s home contest against Eagle Valley seeking their first win of the season after eight games, with a 0-5-3 record. They tied Battle Mountain 1-1 on April 11 before narrowly falling to Steamboat Springs 2-1 on Thursday.
Colorado Rocky Mountain School sat at 4-4 on the season entering Tuesday, even after a 3-0 loss at Delta on Monday. They went 2-0 last week, beating Moffat County on the road on April 11 6-1 and Vail Christian 5-0 in a league contest. They are currently 2-0 in the three-team 2A Intermountain League.
Boys lacrosse
Aspen got sweet vengeance over rival Glenwood Springs on Friday in a decisive 13-5 road victory. Seniors Nick Godomsky and Aiden Flynn each had hat tricks for the Skiers.
The Demons won round one on March 15 in Aspen in a comeback, 11-10 win. The win gave Aspen a 2-0 week, also beating Eagle Valley 8-5 on Wednesday on the road. The Skiers sat at 6-2 overall and 5-2 in league heading into Tuesday evening’s contest with Eagle Valley.
Meanwhile, the Demons ducked under .500 with the loss, at 2-3 entering Tuesday’s match with Durango. They beat Frisco 12-9 on the road on April 11 to snap a two-game skid after beating Aspen.
Girls lacrosse
Castle View, the No. 1-ranked team in all of 4A, spoiled the parties of both Roaring Fork and Aspen last week.
On Saturday, the Sabercats dealt the Rams their first loss of the season, 16-3. Roaring Fork had previously won their first five games, most recently a 20-4 rout of Summit on April 4. The Rams were still 4-0 in league play ahead of hosting Battle Mountain on Tuesday night.
Aspen beat Eagle Valley 10-6 on April 11 after falling at Roaring Fork the day prior before falling victim to Castle View on Friday, 17-6. The Skiers rebounded with another win over Eagle Valley on Monday 18-12 on the road to reach 5-3 on the year and 4-2 in league.
Baseball
It was a tough week on the diamond for local schools, with Glenwood Springs’ doubleheader sweep of Battle Mountain on Wednesday marking the most wins by a team over the stretch. The Demons still went 2-2, falling in a pair to Rifle on Monday. Glenwood is 3-10 on the season and 2-3 in league following a Tuesday loss to Grand Junction Central, 5-3.
Roaring Fork played once and mercy-ruled Olathe on the road, 12-1 on April 11. Sophomore Cole Fenton threw five innings and allowed three hits. The Rams entered Tuesday evening’s contest at Aspen at 5-4.
The Skiers entered the game 3-5 after falling to Delta on April 11 and to Moffat County twice on Saturday. After a 3-0 start to the campaign, they’ve hit a skid for five straight.
Boys swimming
Glenwood Springs got back in the water this weekend for the first time since early March, winning both days of the D51 Invite in Grand Junction. The Demons scored 137 points in day one to edge out Montrose in second place, who scored 135. The combined squad of Palisade, Grand Junction, Fruita Monument and Grand Junction Central rounded out the field with 53 points.
Glenwood won day two with 147 points, their third win in four meets this season, according to MaxPreps. They host meets on Friday and Saturday at the Glenwood Springs Recreation Center.
Girls tennis
Glenwood went 2-2 on the week, splitting a doubleheader on April 11 with Steamboat Springs and North Fork at home, topping the Miners 4-3. They fell at Delta 4-3 the next day before sweeping Basalt on the road on Monday. The Demons sit at 2-3 on the season.
Basalt also fell 4-3 against Cedaredge on Saturday, entering Tuesday’s match at Aspen looking for their first win through five contests.
The Skiers came in on a two-game skid, having lost at Fruita Monument 5-2 on April 11. Aspen was 3-2 coming into Tuesday night.