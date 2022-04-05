It took a defeat of a downvalley rival for Roaring Fork baseball to escape their own tournament with a win.
The Rams lost both games of their Friday doubleheader in the Trent Goscha Invitational tournament, first to North Fork 7-3 to open league play, then to Steamboat Springs, 10-8. They got redemption on Saturday, however, toppling Glenwood Springs 5-3. According to MaxPreps data, it’s the Rams’ first victory over the Demons since April 25, 2018. Glenwood beat the Rams in their lone 2019 meeting and did not face each other in 2021.
Senior Mason Smith collected a pair of hits and an RBI in the victory. Junior Sebastian Silva earned the win on the mound and senior David Good locked down the save.
Glenwood topped Steamboat 13-7 on Saturday morning to go 1-2 in the tournament. Senior Braxton Mims went 4-for-4 with two runs and freshman Mason Markovich drove in three on a pair of hits.
With Roaring Fork’s 10-0 loss at Montrose on Tuesday and 20-9 win at Cedaredge on Wednesday, they moved to 3-3 altogether on the season. Glenwood Springs sits at 4-2.
Here’s what else happened in the high school athletics world as the calendar flipped to April. Schedules, stats and scores are gathered from MaxPreps and the Western Slope League.
Girls lacrosse
Roaring Fork’s girls lacrosse opened league play with a pair of dominant wins. They first toppled Summit 20-4 on Thursday then Steamboat Springs 16-5 on Saturday. Junior Andgelina Montemayor scored nine goals across the two games to lead the Rams and fellow junior Sophie Hodgson scored five against Steamboat. Senior goaltender Yahjairi Castillon turned away 23 shots in the two contests.
Roaring Fork sits at 3-0 on a collision course with Aspen on Tuesday, who has an identical record. Game time is at 5:30 p.m. in Aspen.
Boys lacrosse
Aspen’s boys lacrosse team took advantage of their break with a trip to Florida. In Kissimmee on Thursday, the Skiers dueled St. Edwards out of Vero Beach, Florida, the No. 13 team in the nation according to MaxPreps. Aspen fell 11-3, but tested their skill against some of the top competition the U.S. has to offer. Individual player statistics were not entered into MaxPreps.
The Skiers return to action at Eagle Valley on Wednesday, entering with a 2-2 overall record.
Elsewhere, Glenwood Springs fell 13-6 hosting Telluride on Friday. Junior Jamie Dolan tallied a hat trick in the losing effort.
Girls tennis
Glenwood Springs returned to .500 with a pair of duals victories, first at Steamboat Springs on Friday then against Delta on Saturday, both by a score of 5-2. The Demons’ doubles teams went a collective 7-1 on the weekend and junior Siri Henderson won both of her No. 3 singles matches.
Baseball
Outside of the Trent Goscha invitational, only one other game was played. The Basalt Longhorns started their season with an 11-1 loss at Rifle on Thursday. The Bears got out to a 7-0 lead by the end of the second inning and didn’t look back from there. Basalt faces Glenwood Springs on the road Tuesday night.
Girls soccer
The Demons soccer team saw a pair of 3-0 results go both for and against them over the week. They topped Palisade at home on Tuesday before falling to Steamboat Springs on Saturday.
Sophomores Taia Nykerk and Victoria Taylor and senior Ella Johnson scored in the win. Glenwood takes a 2-2 record into its Tuesday evening non-league game at Coal Ridge.
Also on Saturday, Roaring Fork fell at Vail Mountain 2-0.
Track and Field
Basalt and Glenwood found themselves in Grand Junction on Friday at the Mickey Dunn Invitational. The Longhorns finished ninth in the girls and 10th in the boys competition out of 11 teams.
Juniors Katelyn Maley and Ava Lane finished first and second, respectively, in the 400-meter dash to lead the way for Basalt. Sophomore Jacey Read earned a silver in the 200 and a bronze in the 100, as well. Senior Gavin Webb finished third in the high jump and sixth in both the long jump and 100.
Glenwood placed second in the girls bracket and fifth in the boys. Senior Ella Johnson finished more than a half a minute ahead of junior teammate Sophie Connerton-Nevin in the 3200 to win that event and the team’s two relay teams also took the top podium spot. Sophomore Joaquin Sandoval won the 100 and took second in the 200.
In Cedaredge on Saturday, Roaring Fork placed 12th in both the boys and girls competitions. Senior Cole Pargiter-Walker and freshman Isabella Moon each finished fourth, the former in the boys 200 and the latter in the girls 1600, to lead the Rams.
Note: Did we miss anything? Please be sure to get all stats and scores entered in MaxPreps and reach out to rich@aspendailynews.com.