Baseball
The Longhorns climbed back up to .500 in league play after concluding a four-game losing streak in the 3A Western Slope. Basalt lost both in a doubleheader hosting Delta on Tuesday, first 5-4 then 18-1. In game one, the Longhorns allowed three runs in the sixth to make the score 5-2. They got a run back in both the sixth and seventh, but the comeback came up just short.
The sweep, paired with a sweep from North Fork the week prior, had Basalt 2-4 in league before a twin bill at Roaring Fork High School on Saturday. Basalt won both of those contests, first in mercy-rule fashion, 10-0, on the backs of a Kade Schneider no-hitter over five innings, then 6-3.
The junior Schneider walked six but also struck out six in the shutout.
Roaring Fork earlier dropped a 6-3 contest at North Fork on Tuesday, falling to 5-7 overall and 2-4 in league play this season.
Glenwood Springs went 1-3 on the week with a lone win coming against Meeker on Tuesday, 8-7. The Demons got out early with all their runs in the first four innings and survived a two-run sixth by the Cowboys. Senior Braxton Mims collected three runs on two hits and freshman Mason Markovich slapped a pair of doubles for Glenwood.
The Demons also fell 16-6 against Evergreen on Monday and twice at Rifle on Friday, 10-0 and 5-4 against the Bears. They enter Monday at 6-9 overall and still seeking their first 4A victory.
Aspen continues the hunt for their first win of the season after 11 games. They lost all four contests last week, two at Rangely and two at North Fork. On Wednesday, they host the fellow winless Grand Valley Cardinals.
Girls golf
Following the snowout the week prior, Aspen and Glenwood Springs jumped in the deep end with a pair of varsity tournaments back-to-back Monday and Tuesday.
The Demons hosted on Monday at River Valley Ranch on Monday, finishing second on their home course behind 5A Fruita Monument by 14 strokes. Senior Katelyn Brennan led the way for the Demons with 99 strokes, the fourth best in the event. She was followed closely by junior teammates Sarah Friemel and Marley Horch, each with 101.
Aspen finished fifth of eight teams, but freshman Lenna Persson finished second individually with 87 strokes, two off the leader Cierra Noetzelmann of Fruita Monument.
On Tuesday in Rifle, Glenwood finished fifth and Aspen sixth, separated by five strokes. Persson again finished second behind and an 85-stroke leader, this time by just one stroke. Friemel topped Glenwood’s scoresheet in a tie for 10th place with 105 strokes.
Boys lacrosse
Aspen won a thriller against Grand Junction on Tuesday, 7-6 in double overtime to improve to 5-3 overall. Junior Judd Gurtman took charge, driving through the middle of the Tigers’ defense past several players, to put the winning goal down to the right of the keeper for a hat trick. It was the Skiers’ first home contest of the season, their second coming against Battle Mountain on April 25.
Glenwood Springs did not fare as well in their home duel with Grand Junction, falling 13-7 Thursday. Senior Orion Cherney and junior Jamie Dolan each scored a pair for the Demons in the losing effort, dropping to 2-6 on the season.
Girls lacrosse
Aspen maintained its stranglehold on the Mountain East League but continued its skid against out-of-league opponents. They built off their previous victory over Roaring Fork with a more decisive win in Carbondale on Thursday, 14-5, before falling at Evergreen 14-6 on Saturday.
The Skiers dropped to 6-3 overall but grew their league record to 5-0, still the best in the 4A Mountain East. They host second-place Battle Mountain on Tuesday, who are 4-1 in league play. Their one loss a 16-6 drop against Aspen on April 8.
Roaring Fork redeemed their second loss to Aspen with a 14-5 victory of their own in Grand Junction the next day. The non-league victory propelled them to 5-4 on the year.
Girls soccer
Aspen kept their undefeated streak intact, albeit with a tie to start the week. Aspen went 2-0-1 with a non-league tie at Resurrection Christian on Monday. They followed it with home wins, first a 5-1 victory over Basalt on Wednesday then a 3-1 win over Delta on Saturday.
Junior Alexis Cordts-Pearce scored in each game for the Skiers, with two against the Longhorns. Aspen sits at 8-0-1 overall and 3-0 in league play.
Wednesday’s loss was one of three on the week for the Longhorns, who also fell 3-1 at Glenwood on Tuesday and 2-1 at Rifle on Thursday.
Roaring Fork moved to 4-6 on the season with three victories, first over Rifle 5-1 on Tuesday, then 9-0 at Moffat on Thursday and 1-0 at home against Colorado Rocky Mountain on Saturday. Freshman Erica Crownhart scored four goals in the big win over the Bulldogs.
The Oysters went 1-1 total on the week, also with a big win against Moffat County. They topped the Bulldogs at home 8-0.
Boys swimming
Glenwood Springs’ strong season continued with another pair of first places, this time in familiar waters. The Demons hosted a two-day invitational at the Glenwood Springs Community Center, once again placing above all three other teams in attendance.
Glenwood scored 362 points on the first day, leading second-place Montrose who had 270, and 347 on the second day ahead of Montrose’s 269.
The Demon relay team once again won four events, Quinn MacPherson and William Jones each took home three individual victories and Tanner Etsy took two.
The team finished second at the Windsor Wizard invite on March 12 but has not finished below first place in the six meets since.
Girls tennis
Aspen continues their tear following an early season loss at Fruita Monument on March 16, remaining undefeated since.
The Skiers continued their run with a 7-0 victory at Basalt on Wednesday. Each matchup swept their best-of-three series except for No. 3 doubles junior Maya Shmidt and sophomore Lou Lou Safran, who survived a 5-7 second set with a dominant 10-3 tiebreaker.
Top singles players junior Avery Leonard and senior Gemma Hill each swept their opponents, giving up just one point in each set.
Glenwood Springs topped Basalt 6-1 on Monday and fell at Cedaredge 4-3 on Thursday. The Demons’ top three doubles pairs won both of their matches. Basalt’s Ella Lahey was the lone victor for the Longhorns as the No. 2 singles player, winning both sets 6-3.
Track and field
Teams congregated in New Castle Friday, with host Coal Ridge winning the girls competition and finishing second among the boys.
Aspen finished 12th in the girls and 16th in the boys, Basalt eighth in the girls and 12th in the boys, and Roaring Fork finished 15th and 17th.
The Skiers’ top finisher was senior Anders Weiss in the 1600 meter, bronzing with a time of 5:03.89. Sophomore Yasmine Khan-Farooqi finished sixth in the long jump and fourth in the triple jump.
For Basalt, juniors Ava Lane edged out Coal Ridge’s Mikayla Cheney by just under a second in the 800 for gold and Katelyn Maley was .3 seconds behind Cedaredge’s Jessica Black in the 1600. Sophomore Jacey Read placed third in the 100. On the boys side, senior Marlon Nelson placed second in the discus.
Roaring Fork’s top finisher was their 4x100 relay team, which finished fourth with a 45.60 time, .13 seconds away from a podium spot.
Glenwood Springs competed Saturday at the Dakota Ridge Invitational in Lakewood, finishing 27th in the girls events and 37th in the boys out of 44 teams. Freshman Ana Shea was the top finisher, taking fifth in the high jump.