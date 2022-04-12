Baseball
Basalt baseball led local teams in productivity on the diamond over the past week, kicking league play off with a pair of wins.
The Longhorns swept Gunnison in a doubleheader Saturday, scoring a combined 38 runs. They topped the Cowboys 16-10 then 22-4. Junior Kade Schneider collected five hits for four RBIs and three runs in game two, including a homer. Sophomore Gage Balderson, junior Cooper Crawford and senior Sam Sherry also hit home runs in the twin bill.
Basalt moved to 2-2 but 2-0 in league play after losing 6-5 to Glenwood Springs on Tuesday. In that game, the Longhorns took a lead into the bottom half of the seventh inning before the Demons responded with two runs for the walk-off victory.
Glenwood lost both legs of a doubleheader with Battle Mountain on Saturday to fall to 6-5 overall and 0-2 in the 4A Western Slope League.
Elsewhere, Aspen started their season on a low, dropping their first three games of the season, two to Gunnison and one to Eagle Valley, before traveling to Moffat County for a doubleheader Saturday. As of the time of writing, scores for those contests had not been entered into MaxPreps.
Additionally, Roaring Fork fell at Kent Denver 16-7 on Tuesday to drop to 3-4 on the season.
Girls lacrosse
Aspen topped Roaring Fork with a late rally on Tuesday to once again assert themselves as the top dog in the Western Slope League, 15-9.
The Skiers then continued their undefeated start to the league season with a 16-6 win at Battle Mountain on Friday before falling in a non-league contest 22-10 to Green Mountain out of Lakewood, the No. 3 ranked team in Colorado’s 4A classification by MaxPreps.
Aspen moved to 5-1 overall and 4-0 in the 4A Mountain West division.
Roaring Fork bounced back from their loss with an 11-6 home victory over Eagle Valley on Friday. Juniors Sophie Hodgson scored four goals and Addie Nolan tallied five total points with two goals and three assists.
Boys lacrosse
Aspen recovered from an overtime loss at Eagle Valley on Tuesday with a 17-6 rout at Frisco on Friday.
The Skiers rallied for five fourth-quarter goals at Eagle Valley to catch up to the Devils and reach OT. Senior Brady Haisfield scored five in the contest. He scored a quintet again at Frisco but was outdone by freshman Tucker Devlin, who scored six and had two assists. Senior goalie Joshua Jacobs made 23 saves.
The week continued the .500 trend for the Skiers, who are now 3-3 overall and 2-2 in the 4A Western league.
Elsewhere, Glenwood dropped its three contests, hosting Fruita Monument on Tuesday 20-3 and Grand Junction 18-2 on Saturday. They fell at Battle Mountain 16-7 Thursday.
The Demons are 1-5 on the season and 1-3 in league play.
Girls soccer
The Skiers kept their undefeated record intact with a 5-1 victory at Coal Ridge on Thursday in their return from break. Aspen jumped out early with four first-half goals. Junior Alexis Cordts-Pearce scored three goals and senior Jennifer Ellis had the other two tallies. Ellis had a hand in each goal, adding a pair of assists.
Aspen sits at 5-0 overall and 2-0 in the 3A Western Slope League.
Glenwood Springs went 2-1 on the week, topping Coal Ridge 5-0 on Tuesday before falling at home 1-0 to Battle Mountain on Thursday. They rebounded with a 1-0 win against Summit the next day.
Seniors Ella Johnson scored twice in the victory over the Titans and Sydney Reinhold scored once in both wins to lead the team over the week.
The Demons moved to 4-3 overall and 3-2 in the 4A Western Slope League.
Basalt went 1-1-1 featuring a 9-0 trouncing of Moffat County on Thursday. Individual statistics were not input into MaxPreps.
The Longhorns also lost 11-4 at Vail Mountain on Tuesday and tied Middle Park 4-4 on Saturday to move to 3-2-1 overall and 1-2 in the WSL.
The Rams of Roaring Fork fell 2-1 at Delta Tuesday before taking down crosstown rival Colorado Rocky Mountain School 4-1 on Saturday. Individual statistics were not available. The team is 1-3 overall and 0-1 in league.
The Rocky Mountain Oysters also lost 4-1 at Grand Valley on Tuesday, dropping to 1-3 overall and 0-1 in league.
Boys swimming
Glenwood Springs won both days of the Montrose Invitational, placing first out of four teams on both Friday and Saturday.
The Demons won every event but the one-meter dive and 100 fly on day one. William Jones took the 200 individual medley and 500 free on Friday before winning the 200 free on Saturday. Quinn MacPherson won the 100 free and 200 free on Friday and the 200 individual medley and 500 free on Saturday. Max Bradbury won the 50 free on Friday and 100 breast on both days.
The Demons travel to Grand Junction for a two-day meet at Colorado Mesa University on Friday and Saturday.
Girls tennis
Aspen finished third in the Steamboat Invitational over the weekend, falling 4-3 to Golden but topping Centaurus 6-0 and Glenwood Springs 7-0. Further results from the tournament were not readily available.
Senior Gemma Hill won the tournament’s sportsmanship award, according to Aspen head coach Ksenija Ilic.
Track and Field
Glenwood Springs led valley teams at the Eagle Valley Invitational on Saturday. The girls team finished third out of 13 and the boys finished sixth out of 14.
Basalt finished 11th in the girls and seventh in the boys and Aspen finished 12th in the girls and tied for 11th in the boys.
The Demons 4x100 boys relay team eked out Meeker by .01 seconds to take gold. Junior Breauna Sorenson won the long jump as well for Glenwood.
Basalt’s Gavin Webb won the high jump and took second in the long jump.
Coal Ridge won the girls competition with 205 points — 90 more than second-place Eagle Valley — and placed second in the boys.
Miss something? Please ensure all games, scores and stats are put into MaxPreps. Send photos and reach out to rich@aspendailynews.com