Playoff season entered full swing over the weekend with the final winter sports playoff brackets being announced for hockey and basketball.
Girls basketball kicked off Tuesday night, as did one boys basketball district competition in Carbondale. Those contests started after Tuesday’s press deadline for the Aspen Daily News, so check aspendailynews.com for results from those contests.
Skiing
Aspen High saw a fourth-place girls finish in the skiing state tournament, with the boys finishing 15th.
The girls garnered 601 points across skate and classic Nordic skiing and giant slalom and slalom Alpine skiing. Six more points would have propelled them to second place behind state champion Battle Mountain.
The Skiers were anchored by the first-place giant slalom group, where seniors Stella Sherlock and Cate Simpson took gold and silver, respectively. Both put down times under 52 seconds on the first run, a feat unmatched by any of their competitors throughout either run. The slalom team took third, led by junior Sienna Hendrickson’s bronze medal.
On the Nordic side, Julia Diaz and Michaela Kenny went ninth and 10th, respectively, in the skate and 12th and 10th in the classic to secure Aspen sixth-place finishes in both events.
The boys side saw did-not-starts or did-not-finishes in the slalom and giant slalom knock them down the leaderboard, finishing ninth in the GS and not scoring in the slalom.
Colorado Rocky Mountain School took 14th overall on the boys side, with 102 points in the classic ski led by Tiernan Pittz’s 35th place. CRMS did not score in the girls state race.
Wrestling
Basalt’s Brady Samuelson took a bronze medal in the 3A 190-pound class, rebounding from a major-decision loss in the semifinal for a tight 2-1 decision and a place in the third-place match, where he pinned Eaton’s Cal Sidwell.
Also for the Longhorns, José Muñoz went 1-2 in the 285 with a pin to earn three team points as a senior.
In 5A, Glenwood’s Kodiak Kellogg went 4-2 in the 215 to finish fifth. Kellogg earned three pins and a decision in his wins.
In the girls tournament, Basalt senior Nayeli Membreno saw a pair of losses in the 125 and Paola Cruz earned a pin in the 120 in the program’s first year.
Hockey
Glenwood Springs will get favorable matchups ahead of the state championship on March 7 thanks to their No. 1 seeding in the 4A bracket.
The Demons will get a first-round bye and host the winner of No. 8 Battle Mountain and No. 9 Liberty. With a win there, they’ll compete against the winner of No. 4 Colorado Academy and No. 5 Crested Butte in the semifinals at Broadmoor World Arena in Colorado Springs. The Demons are a collective 6-0 against any potential opponent through the semifinals, with a goal differential of +15 in those games.
They stumbled into the playoffs some, beating Crested Butte on Feb. 15 before losing the regular season finale at Summit 4-3 on Friday. Glenwood finished 15-4 overall on the season.
Boys basketball
The defending 3A state champion Aspen Skiers closed their inaugural 4A season with a letdown, just falling 42-41 to Coal Ridge in a game that would have lifted them to second place in the league with a win. Instead, they finished third. Aspen ended the regular season at 16-7 with a 9-5 league record.
Tonight they’ll face No. 7 Eaton as the No. 26 team in the 4A state tournament, seeking an upset in their bid to repeat as state champs.
Basalt snuck in as the No. 30 seed in the 4A state tournament after a must-needed win in their home finale Friday night, sinking Delta 48-36. The win snapped a three-game losing skid, putting them at 11-12 overall and 7-7 in the WSL, good for a fourth-place finish. They were rewarded with a trip to No. 3 Alamosa tonight. Tip-off is scheduled for 6 p.m.
Glenwood Springs got the privilege of being the lone local boys team to host a playoff game, slotting in just into the host level with a No. 16 seed in the 5A state tournament bracket (32 teams make the bracket, with the top half hosting first-round contests). They host No. 17 Green Mountain at 6 p.m. tonight.
The Demons took down Eagle Valley 73-56 on Friday night to clinch their first league title since 2020 with a flawless 6-0 record, finishing 16-7 overall. They won their final 10 games of the regular season after starting 6-7.
In 3A, Roaring Fork entered their district tournament as the No. 2 seed in the WSL, having tied Cedaredge with identical 11-1 league records, each dealing each other their lone league losses. Roaring Fork finished 14-5 overall in the regular season.
The Rams hosted No. 7 Olathe on Tuesday night in the first round. In the two regular season meetings, Roaring Fork won 54-30 at home and 45-35 on the road.
Girls basketball
The girls basketball playoffs kicked off Tuesday night after print deadline. No. 8 Glenwood Springs hosted No. 25 Golden after finishing 16-7 and 6-0 in the 5A Western Slope League, culminating in a 51-31 win on Friday's senior night over Eagle Valley. It clinched the team’s fourth consecutive league title.
The Demons would be set to host the winner of No. 9 Green Mountain and No. 24 Denver North if they avoided the upset on Tuesday night.
In 4A, Basalt went to No. 6 Eaton as the No. 27 seed. The Longhorns finished 12-11 overall and 4-8 in the WSL in the regular season. They beat Aspen 50-16 on Feb. 15 and lost the season finale against Delta on Friday.
Aspen and Roaring Fork entered the 3A WSL district playoffs Tuesday night with the tournament champions earning an automatic bid to the state tournament. The Skiers went to league regular season champ Grand Valley on Tuesday after finishing 0-23 in their return to varsity-level basketball.
The No. 6 Rams went to No. 3 Olathe Tuesday night. After falling in the regular season finale Friday at Grand Valley, Roaring Fork finished the campaign at 6-13 overall and 4-10 in league play.