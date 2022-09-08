The Roaring Fork Rams began the quest for a repeat of last year’s 3A boys soccer state title with a 10-0 win over cross-Carbondale rival Colorado Rocky Mountain School on Tuesday.
No longer the underdogs that entered the state tournament ranked outside the top 10 and eventually defeating the top three seeds, Roaring Fork knows that they’re going to have a target on their back — already ranked in the top six schools in 3A in Wednesday’s coaches poll — with a new cast of characters to rely on.
“The message this year is we’ve got to do everything we did last year, but better,” Rams head coach Nick Forbes said. “If we can do that, then the pathway is there. I’ve also noticed that there’s something tangible to show, there’s this great example that you can show of, ‘When you do this and you do it this way, this is the result that you can get.’ If we work really, really hard we’ll set ourselves up to get there and they know what it’s like to do it, so the motivation is extra.”
Key pieces departed the Rams following last season. MaxPreps lists 10 seniors on last year’s roster, including starting goalkeeper Jacob Martin, Colorado 3A boys soccer player of the year Ross Barlow, Carlos Perez Rios and Jr. Mercado — who scored 21 total goals between them. A large contingent of the defensive core, including Braden Stainton and Cole Pargiter-Walker, also is gone.
In fact, only now-senior Max Brooke is returning from the defensive group. But in his eyes, change isn’t something to fear, and the team’s evolving strategy will still put them in a position to succeed.
“I’m not worried about it. I think we’ve got a really solid team this year and everyone’s communicating,” Brooke said. “We definitely lost a couple really vital players in the back there but I think this year we will definitely be more focused on our midfield coming back and playing with our defense.”
Much of the Rams’ game a year ago was simply to be better athletes than the opposition — quicker to chase balls down, working a fast transition game to put the defense on edge and out of system. Two key cogs in that plan were Barlow and Mercado.
Now, Forbes said the team is going to have to play smarter and more technically sound.
“There’s a level of technical security that this team has that we’re going to lean into,” Forbes said. “Last year we could kind of afford to get away with cutting corners in a few areas because we had the athleticism. I think this year, we’re going to abandon that idea and play more technically secure and try to dominate more with the ball.”
This year, the team is returning key weapons like Emi Magaña, who tied for second in 3A with 26 goals a year ago, and Josh Hernández, who scored the state-championship winning goal and was named a captain as a junior.
Some of the new faces stepping up include junior Foster Hayes, who will take over some of the scoring responsibilities after returning to the valley from Denver, having “played with all these kids growing up,” according to Forbes. Hayes scored a hat trick against CRMS.
Junior Eli Cohen will step into a holding-midfield role while senior Bryan Rason will see more minutes in midfield, taking over Barlow’s role. Senior Diego Loya played goalkeeper for the Rams on Tuesday.
It’ll be a visually and tactically different Rams team this year, but the expectations are the same — if not larger — after hauling in the school’s first boys soccer state championship.
“There is definitely a lot of thought about trying to get back to where we were last year,” Brooke said. “I think everybody is trying to keep it pretty humble, but it’s definitely on the back of everybody’s minds.”
Roaring Fork travels to Gunnison on Thursday before taking on Coal Ridge in New Castle on Sept. 15. The home calendar begins on Sept. 17 against Liberty Common, ranked seventh in 3A by the state’s coaches in the last poll.
Football
Basalt began its home calendar with a 43-8 trouncing of Battle Mountain on Thursday, moving to 2-0. The Aspen Daily News covered the game in its entirety in Saturday’s issue.
On Friday, Glenwood Springs collected its first win of the season, taking down Conifer 41-27 at home. Junior quarterback Joaquin Sandoval collected 269 total yards, including 176 passing while going 9-for-11.
Roaring Fork opened its season with a 39-16 loss at Coal Ridge. The Rams host Basalt on Friday night.
Volleyball
Glenwood Springs hosted the Demon Invitational, going 4-0 between Friday and Saturday. They swept Basalt 2-0, then beat each of Mullen, Durango and Rifle two sets to one. Glenwood fell on Tuesday against Battle Mountain to drop to 4-1 on the young season. Juniors Tess Goscha recorded 12 kills in the win over Rifle and Rilyn Goluba tallied 10 against Basalt.
Roaring Fork topped Coal Ridge and Weld Central in the Demon Invitational, going 2-2 in the tournament. They beat Basalt 3-2 on Tuesday in non-league competition to move to 4-2.
The Longhorns went 1-3 in Glenwood, topping Rifle 2-0 in the opener for their first win of the season. After the loss to Roaring Fork, they’re 1-5 in the early going.
Golf
In a field littered with 4A and 5A schools, Aspen took ninth in the Cheyenne Mountain Invitational on Wednesday — as the lone 3A team in attendance. Sophomore Ryan Rigney shot a 79 to tie for 22nd overall, leading the Skiers.
The day prior, Aspen sat in sixth in the Vail Mountain School Invitational with a team score of 237. Basalt tied for third with two other teams off a 234-stroke effort. Garrett Exelbert, a junior, led Basalt with 75 strokes, tied for fourth in the competition. Rigney and senior Peter DeWetter both shot 78 for Aspen.
Softball
Aspen dropped to 0-4 at the hands of Meeker on Tuesday, 21-1. They host Basalt on Sept. 13.
The Longhorns went 1-3 in a pair of doubleheaders, dropping both at Delta on Saturday and splitting with Cedaredge at home Tuesday. In the game-one win against Cedaredge, junior Zaida Leslie went 3-for-4 with two RBI, while sophomore Chloe Davies drove in three with a home run and a double. Senior Kiera Larson struck out eight in the 13-5 win.
Basalt sits at 2-3 on the season.
Soccer
Glenwood Springs snapped a three-game losing skid to start the year with a 2-2 tie against Battle Mountain on Tuesday. The Demons scored once in each half while the Huskies did their damage all in the second.
Glenwood previously lost 4-3 against Summit on Sept. 1.
Basalt fell in Grand Junction 9-2 on Tuesday after falling down 4-0 by halftime. The Longhorns sit at 2-2 entering play Thursday.
CRMS prefaced the 10-0 loss to Roaring Fork with a 7-0 drop while hosting Ridgway on Saturday. The Oysters travel to Crested Butte on Friday for their first road game.