Spring sports are nearing the playoff season with standings taking shape and pivotal matchups coming down the wire.
Following are results from the previous week in high school sports from April 28 through Monday.
Baseball
Roaring Fork kept their undefeated league schedule intact with a pair of wins, including a 7-6 squeaker over rival Basalt on Wednesday. The Rams scored four runs in the top of the third and survived a bottom-of-the-seventh, two-run rally from the Longhorns.
The Rams also topped Cedaredge 14-3 on Saturday, a day after a tough 18-15 extra-innings loss to non-league Kent Denver. Roaring Fork entered Tuesday, when they hosted Gunnison, at 9-6 overall and 4-0 in league play, behind similarly undefeated Delta and Coal Ridge. After Tuesday, the team has seven games remaining on the schedule.
The loss to Roaring Fork kept Basalt from an undefeated week, still going 3-1. The Longhorns outscored opponents Meeker and North Fork — whom they faced in a Friday doubleheader — 30-5 across the final three games of the week. Before hosting Olathe on Tuesday afternoon, the Longhorns sat at 7-8 overall and 4-2 in league play, fourth in the 3A Western Slope League. They have seven games remaining on the schedule.
Glenwood Springs went 2-2 on the week with a doubleheader sweep of Steamboat Springs on Saturday. They beat the Sailors by scores of 17-7 and 13-4. With four games remaining on the schedule, the Demons are 5-13 but are 4-4 in the 4A WSL.
Aspen’s skid continued ahead of their Tuesday contest with North Fork, dropping a pair of road games at Battle Mountain and Gunnison. After starting with three straight wins, the Skiers have dropped the last eight and are 0-4 in league play.
Girls golf
Aspen’s hot stretch continued, winning in Rifle on April 25 well ahead of the field, placing fourth in Salida on Saturday and finishing second behind Durango on Monday at Bookcliff in Grand Junction.
In Rifle, sophomore Lenna Persson and junior Brooke O’Sullivan each shot an 84 to tie for first in the tournament, followed by Audrey Woodrow’s 101 to tie for eighth. Madison Nelson rounded out the scoring with 151 strokes, according to iWanamaker scoring. The Skiers collectively shot 269 strokes, 36 ahead of second-place Montrose. Glenwood Springs took third.
Persson again led the field on Monday with 79 strokes. O’Sullivan shot an 83, Woodrow shot a 97 and freshman Linnea Flynn shot a 105. The team’s 259 only trailed Durango’s 246.
Boys lacrosse
Aspen entered Tuesday’s contest at Vail Mountain looking to correct a two-game skid from the previous week. The Skiers fell 12-11 at non-league Telluride and 8-5 to Steamboat Springs in a home match on Saturday. It sunk their records to 8-4 overall and 7-3 in the 4A Western League, good for second behind Steamboat, but tied with Vail Mountain ahead to their Tuesday contest.
Aspen concludes their regular season on Friday, hosting Summit at 5 p.m.
After a rigorous four-game week, Glenwood Springs has some work to do in their final week. Heading into Tuesday’s game against Eagle Valley, the Demons were 4-7 overall and 3-6 in league with three games to play. They went 1-3 on the week with an 11-7 win over Summit on Friday being the highlight.
Girls lacrosse
Roaring Fork’s only loss in their three-game week may have been their biggest momentum builder heading toward playoff season, according to head coach Chelsea Robson. The Rams saw a 10-5 halftime lead to fall in overtime 15-14 to Thompson Valley, the defending state runner-up and the team that eliminated the Rams from the playoffs last year. Aspen Daily News covered this game in its Monday edition.
The Rams also beat Steamboat Springs and Summit on the road to sit at 9-3 overall and 7-1 in the 4A Mountain East, good for first place, ahead of Tuesday’s contest at Battle Mountain. Their season concludes on Saturday at Aspen, in the driver’s seat for Roaring Fork’s first league title.
The Skiers entered Tuesday at 8-5 overall and 5-3 in league. They went 1-1 over the past week, beating Grand Junction on Wednesday 18-7 before falling to Thompson Valley 20-6 on Friday. The Skiers hosted Summit on Tuesday evening, their last game before the season finale vs. Roaring Fork.
Girls soccer
Basalt entered Tuesday against undefeated Vail Mountain on an upswing, going 2-1 in three league contests over the previous week. The Longhorns topped Roaring Fork 4-3 on April 25 in overtime and Moffat County 10-0 on Thursday, moving to 7-4-1 overall and 4-1 in the 3A WSL, trailing only Vail Mountain in the league standings. After facing the Gore Rangers, Basalt is closing the season at Coal Ridge on Thursday and hosting Glenwood Springs on Saturday.
Aspen enters their final two games with a 7-4 record and 2-2 in league. They beat Rifle 1-0 on Thursday and Coal Ridge 3-2 on Monday. They’ll travel to Roaring Fork on Thursday before hosting Delta on Saturday.
Roaring Fork rebounded from the loss at Basalt to beat Delta 1-0 on Thursday. The Rams sat at 6-6-1 overall and 2-3 in league play ahead of Tuesday’s matchup with Rifle. The contest with Aspen on Thursday is their last of the regular season.
Glenwood Springs locked down their first two wins of the season, beating Frisco 1-0 on April 25 and Grand Junction 2-1 on Thursday. Entering Tuesday’s contest with Summit, the Demons were 2-7-4.
Colorado Rocky Mountain School beat Grand Valley 4-3 on Monday to conclude their regular season with a 7-5 overall and a 4-0 league record.
Boys Swimming
The Glenwood Demons finished second of three teams in Grand Junction in their final tuneup before the Western Slope Conference Championships this weekend. Glenwood scored 132 points behind Montrose’s 144, with Connor Cooley winning the 100-meter fly and Brian Molloy winning the 200-meter freestyle.
Girls tennis
Glenwood Springs closed the regular season with a pair of wins, 4-3 over Cedaredge on Thursday and 7-0 overall Basalt on Friday. The Demons finished at 4-4 overall and 4-3 in league according to MaxPreps.
The Longhorns finished at 0-9 on the season, according to MaxPreps reporting.
Track and field
Glenwood Springs had a strong showing at the Clint Wells Invitational in Craig on Friday, placing second on the girls side and third on the boys.
Over in Olathe on Thursday, Aspen girls got a seventh place and a 10th on the boys side.
Those two schools, along with Roaring Fork and Basalt, will head to Grand Junction on Saturday for the regional championships.