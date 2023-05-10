It’s been a long few months of spring sports, but it’s time for local teams to start working through brackets toward the goal of state championships.
For girls lacrosse, the postseason began on Tuesday night, with Roaring Fork hosting Grand Junction for the opportunity to face Aspen in the second round, which was seeded with a first-round bye. Meanwhile, Aspen boys hosted Littleton. Watch for scores from these games later in the week in the Aspen Daily News.
Girls soccer playoffs kick off on Thursday. No. 19 Basalt will travel to No. 14 Salida, No. 17 Roaring Fork heads to No. 16 St. Mary’s, and No. 12 Aspen hosts No. 21 STRIVE Prep, setting up a doubleheader on the Aspen turf Thursday evening.
Track and field regionals were held over the weekend in preparation for the state meet starting May 18, and boys swimming heads to the state meet in Thornton starting Thursday.
Following are results from the previous week in prep sports through Monday.
Track and field
Glenwood Springs girls’ second place at the Western Slope League championships on Friday and Saturday was the high-water mark for local teams.
Breauna Sorenson took regional titles in both the 100- and 200-meter springs and the long jump, while teammate Ruby Patch claimed gold in the 100- and 300-meter hurdles and a second place in the triple jump. On the boys side, Glenwood finished sixth in 4A with Joaquin Sandoval’s wins in the 100- and 200-meter sprints leading the way.
In 3A, Basalt claimed fifth in the girls competition and sixth in the boys. Ava Lane set a school record in the 400-meter dash with a time of 58.38 seconds, the fastest time at the competition regardless of classification. Lane also took second in the 800-meter run. Owen Lambert took the team’s other gold in the 3,200-meter run. Jared Tennenbaum took second in the 110-meter hurdles, as well.
Aspen didn’t have any individual event winners but saw two girls relay teams take third and Natalie Wesner take second in the long jump and Yasmine Khan-Farooqi do the same in the triple jump. Will Gerardi led the boys team with a third place in the triple jump.
For Roaring Fork, Kyra Reeds clinched the top seed in the 100-meter hurdles prelims but dropped to second in the finals. She won the 300-meter version, however.
The state meet is at Jefferson County Stadium, May 18-20.
Girls lacrosse
Aspen snuck in at the last minute to clinch a No. 7 seed in the state playoffs by beating Roaring Fork in the home finale on Saturday, 11-9. The Skiers got nine goals from sophomores Lindsay Waldeck, Darienne Kenny and Haley Schmela and two from senior Stella Sherlock in the redeeming win; the Skiers fell in Carbondale on April 10.
The victory capped a successful final week for the Skiers, who also beat Summit 14-2 on May 2. They won five of their final six games. It allowed them to finish at 7-3 in the 4A Mountain East League and 10-5 overall, both identical to Roaring Fork’s final record.
The Rams entered the playoffs on a slight skid against tough competition, falling to Battle Mountain 13-11 on May 2 as they fought for the league crown. Roaring Fork did beat Telluride 11-5 on Friday in their home regular season finale. With a win Tuesday night against Grand Junction, the Rams would advance to a rematch on Aspen’s turf on Thursday night.
Boys lacrosse
Aspen put an end to a three-game losing streak to win their regular season finale 19-1 over Summit on Friday night, moving to 9-5 overall and finishing 8-4 in the 4A Western League, good for third place. On May 2, they fell 10-8 at Vail Mountain, which ended up second in league play.
The Skiers finished in the No. 14 slot in the playoff bracket, just above the final spots to get first-round home games. They hosted the 8-7 Littleton Lions on Tuesday night, playing for the right to travel to JeffCo Trailblazer Stadium to face No. 3 Dakota Ridge.
Glenwood Springs just missed the cut, finishing 27th in seeding — the top 24 teams advanced to the playoffs. The Demons got a forfeit win over Eagle Valley on May 2, but fell 12-11 to Vail Mountain on Thursday and 14-4 to Battle Mountain in the season finale on Saturday. The Demons started the season with a stunning come-from-behind win over Aspen on March 15, but lost their next two games and never got back above .500. According to MaxPreps, they graduate 12 seniors.
Girls tennis
The valley is sending one player to the state tournament starting Thursday, Aspen’s Hannah Zack, who finished second in the No. 3 singles bracket at regionals over the weekend. Aspen Daily News covered the tournament in its Saturday edition.
Baseball
Roaring Fork kept rolling through league play heading into Tuesday, when it met undefeated Coal Ridge. At the time of this writing, the Titans were reportedly winning that game 12-3.
Nonetheless, the Rams went 3-1 over the past week including two league wins over Gunnison on May 2 and Moffat County on Saturday. Heading into Tuesday, the Rams were 12-7 overall and 6-0 in league play. They have three games left on the calendar, including a key match with Delta on Monday. The Panthers currently sit in third place in the league, just below the Rams.
Basalt went 2-2 on the week to move to 9-10 overall and 5-2 in league play. They trounced Olathe 17-1 at home on May 2 before coming back from an early six-run deficit on Wednesday to beat Steamboat Springs. They fell to University in Greeley and Eaton over the weekend before traveling to Aspen on Tuesday.
The Skiers beat North Fork 18-8 on May 2 to secure the team’s fourth win of the season, surpassing their total from the 2022 campaign. Aspen started the season with three straight wins but proceeded to lose the next eight before the win over the Miners. Entering Tuesday’s game with Basalt, the Skiers were 4-11 overall and 1-5 in league.
Glenwood Springs was swept in a Saturday doubleheader at Palisade, their only competition of the week. The Demons are 5-15 overall but 4-6 in league before hosting Eagle Valley on Wednesday.
Girls golf
In Friday’s Western Slope Junior Varsity Championship, Aspen’s Linnea Flynn claimed the freshman crown by one stroke over Palisade’s Sadie Bunker. In the sophomore competition, Colby Vanderaa finished fourth and Madison Nelson took second. In the upperclassmen bracket, senior Jade Hanson tied for sixth.
Returning to varsity competition on Monday, Aspen finished in second at the Bulldog Invitational in Moffat County behind 4A Steamboat Springs. Sophomore Lenna Persson finished third with 82 strokes and junior Brooke O’Sullivan was right behind with 83.
The Skiers travel to Montrose from a scramble on Thursday ahead of hosting the Aspen Invitational on Tuesday.
Boys swimming
Glenwood Springs prepares to send at least nine athletes to the Veterans Memorial Aquatics Center in Thornton for the state championships on Friday and Saturday, according to heat sheets released by CHSAA. Sophomore William Jones is leading the pack, qualifying in third for the 200-yard freestyle and fifth on the 500-yard freestyle.